Used 2016 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

Great mid sized pickup with a more formal design Bob , 10/19/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I've had my GMC Canyon almost 2 months and so far I am very happy with it. I start out with the Cons; at higher road speeds wind noise develops around the front windshield. However below 60mph the cab remains very quiet. Speech recognition for the navigation addresses runs about 60%, manual entry is needed more often then it should be. Otherwise this thing is great. I'm getting older and the backup camera / assistance really helps me not have to crank my neck around constantly when I backup. The truck maintains it's stable feel when pulling my pontoon boat. The interior is great and innovative; the rear seats fold down forming additional storage in the rear; we actually use it for a nice space for our dog when we go anywhere. If you're an older guy like me you'll like the more refined, formal look of the interior. Overall I am very satisfied with this truck; my wife enjoys driving it also. Report Abuse

High-end SUV with a bed Volley , 01/06/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 55 of 57 people found this review helpful This is a really nice truck. Exceptional ride, handling and interior comfort with a very quiet cab. Fit and finish is excellent and the 8-inch color touchscreen is remarkable. Full-size trucks are too big for my needs and although the Canyon is large, it drives like a mid-sized car Gas mileage is around 22 mpg mixed city/hwy and 25 mpg pure hwy. The Canyon is a great alternative to a full-size truck or SUV. UPDATE - Have now had the truck for 6 months and 4200 miles. Still love it. Best 50 mile trip mpg is 28.5 mpg. Especially like the Android Auto feature - no need for factory navigation. I feel like I should list some negatives, but there are so few. Front seats could be a bit wider, would like built in Homelink and rear parking sensors. Overall = A+ UPDATE - Now at 2 years and 18000 miles. Still a great truck and still an A+ overall. Still drives great and extremely quiet inside. Only dealer visits have been 2 oil changes, Android Auto software install and a recall to put a clamp around the heater blend door shaft. All free. Best 50 mile trip mpg is 30.5 I am particular about my vehicles and so far this is one of the best. The combination of a great interior and pickup bed is ideal for a 1 car family. UPDATE - Now at 2.5 years and 22500 miles. No complaints and no dealer visits as I am doing my own oil changes and tire rotations. Overall MPG for life of vehicle is 22.4 as calculated by DIC. UPDATE - Now at 4.5 years and 43000 miles. Still no complaints and love the vehicle. Had the dealer apply a free TSB to update the shift points which made a vast improvement as it wanted to get in 6th gear quickly and stay there. Now it is perfect. Overall MPG for life of vehicle is 22.3 as calculated by the DIC. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Canyon 2.8L Duramax SLE With All Terrain Package Grahamwoz , 05/01/2016 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Needed something with more room and better carrying capability than the Jeep I was driving. Walked in to the dealer and saw they had 2 of the new Canyons with the 2.8L Duramax engine. Was an expensive up grade from the 3.6L gas BUT having owned it a month totally worth it: 1. Around town/highway getting 25 mpg avg 2. On a recent drive from Portland OR to San Francisco it did it on one tank of diesel (it must hold more than 21 gallons when topped off) and with it showing 30 mpg at highway speeds all the way (plus its 4WD) 3. Fully loaded with 5 adults and 5 sets of camping gear in the Mountains you would think it was hauling just me, the engine and gear box are fantasic. My wife did not like the ride or roughness of the Jeep so when I bought this I did not tell her it was a diesel, it was only a week later, having riden in it a number of times, she was stood next to it when I used the remote start that she said "your engine is making a funny noise" Over all car like ride on the open road, pick up truck for carrying loads (same length but slightly narrow than a full size truck) and an engine that as all the power I need and then more but makes me smile when I see the price of diesel is $0.50 lower than gas where I live. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2.8l Diesel- sweet! ARE-NJ , 08/20/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I just got this puppy a month ago and it's been a great drive so far. Got the hard to get 2.8l diesel at a fantastic price and then got up sold the extended warranty which I'm not so sure I need .. Did it because the 2.8l diesel is new in the USA ( tho not new in Asia apparently).. Truck accelerates good enough for highway but does even better passing over 50 because of torque . Going up hill the truck doesn't sweat it. Gas mileage is great which really hooked me. But we will see how diesel prices out I've the years and whether it was a good decision vs getting the regular gas v6 .. Slt vs Denali? I say save your money and stick with the slt.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse