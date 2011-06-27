Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,567
|$26,903
|$29,260
|Clean
|$23,873
|$26,127
|$28,395
|Average
|$22,485
|$24,574
|$26,665
|Rough
|$21,097
|$23,022
|$24,935
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,847
|$21,064
|$23,298
|Clean
|$18,315
|$20,456
|$22,609
|Average
|$17,250
|$19,241
|$21,232
|Rough
|$16,185
|$18,025
|$19,854
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,578
|$23,915
|$26,271
|Clean
|$20,969
|$23,225
|$25,494
|Average
|$19,750
|$21,845
|$23,941
|Rough
|$18,531
|$20,465
|$22,387
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,086
|$26,425
|$27,779
|Clean
|$24,378
|$25,663
|$26,958
|Average
|$22,961
|$24,138
|$25,315
|Rough
|$21,544
|$22,613
|$23,672
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,369
|$26,724
|$29,100
|Clean
|$23,681
|$25,953
|$28,240
|Average
|$22,304
|$24,411
|$26,519
|Rough
|$20,927
|$22,869
|$24,798
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,420
|$16,319
|$18,234
|Clean
|$14,013
|$15,848
|$17,694
|Average
|$13,198
|$14,907
|$16,616
|Rough
|$12,383
|$13,965
|$15,538
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,628
|$25,026
|$27,444
|Clean
|$21,988
|$24,304
|$26,633
|Average
|$20,710
|$22,860
|$25,010
|Rough
|$19,432
|$21,416
|$23,387
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,094
|$24,447
|$26,819
|Clean
|$21,470
|$23,742
|$26,026
|Average
|$20,222
|$22,331
|$24,440
|Rough
|$18,974
|$20,921
|$22,855
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,673
|$19,820
|$21,985
|Clean
|$17,174
|$19,248
|$21,335
|Average
|$16,176
|$18,105
|$20,035
|Rough
|$15,177
|$16,961
|$18,735
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,718
|$15,944
|$17,182
|Clean
|$14,303
|$15,484
|$16,674
|Average
|$13,471
|$14,564
|$15,658
|Rough
|$12,640
|$13,644
|$14,642
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,122
|$20,410
|$22,716
|Clean
|$17,610
|$19,821
|$22,044
|Average
|$16,586
|$18,643
|$20,701
|Rough
|$15,562
|$17,465
|$19,358
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,536
|$22,823
|$25,129
|Clean
|$19,956
|$22,164
|$24,386
|Average
|$18,796
|$20,847
|$22,900
|Rough
|$17,636
|$19,530
|$21,414
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,076
|$21,711
|$24,366
|Clean
|$18,537
|$21,084
|$23,645
|Average
|$17,460
|$19,831
|$22,205
|Rough
|$16,382
|$18,579
|$20,764
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,999
|$19,454
|$21,927
|Clean
|$16,519
|$18,893
|$21,279
|Average
|$15,559
|$17,771
|$19,982
|Rough
|$14,598
|$16,648
|$18,686
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,088
|$18,135
|$20,197
|Clean
|$15,634
|$17,611
|$19,599
|Average
|$14,725
|$16,565
|$18,405
|Rough
|$13,816
|$15,519
|$17,211
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,530
|$24,818
|$27,124
|Clean
|$21,894
|$24,102
|$26,322
|Average
|$20,621
|$22,670
|$24,718
|Rough
|$19,348
|$21,237
|$23,114
Estimated values
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,335
|$22,612
|$24,908
|Clean
|$19,760
|$21,959
|$24,172
|Average
|$18,612
|$20,655
|$22,699
|Rough
|$17,463
|$19,350
|$21,226