Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,516
|$3,740
|$4,413
|Clean
|$2,287
|$3,397
|$4,003
|Average
|$1,829
|$2,710
|$3,184
|Rough
|$1,370
|$2,023
|$2,365
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,669
|$4,050
|$4,810
|Clean
|$2,426
|$3,678
|$4,364
|Average
|$1,940
|$2,934
|$3,471
|Rough
|$1,454
|$2,190
|$2,578
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,706
|$3,998
|$4,709
|Clean
|$2,459
|$3,631
|$4,272
|Average
|$1,966
|$2,897
|$3,398
|Rough
|$1,474
|$2,162
|$2,524
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,828
|$4,009
|$4,660
|Clean
|$2,571
|$3,641
|$4,227
|Average
|$2,056
|$2,904
|$3,362
|Rough
|$1,540
|$2,168
|$2,497
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,475
|$3,684
|$4,348
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,345
|$3,945
|Average
|$1,799
|$2,669
|$3,138
|Rough
|$1,348
|$1,992
|$2,331
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,831
|$4,018
|$4,672
|Clean
|$2,573
|$3,649
|$4,239
|Average
|$2,057
|$2,911
|$3,371
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,173
|$2,504
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$5,198
|$5,726
|Clean
|$3,862
|$4,721
|$5,194
|Average
|$3,088
|$3,766
|$4,132
|Rough
|$2,314
|$2,811
|$3,069
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,994
|$3,370
|$4,124
|Clean
|$1,813
|$3,061
|$3,742
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,442
|$2,976
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,823
|$2,211
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,113
|$4,762
|$5,667
|Clean
|$2,830
|$4,324
|$5,141
|Average
|$2,263
|$3,450
|$4,089
|Rough
|$1,696
|$2,575
|$3,037
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,885
|Clean
|$2,499
|$2,572
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,052
|$2,082
|Rough
|$1,497
|$1,531
|$1,546
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,763
|$4,209
|$5,004
|Clean
|$2,511
|$3,823
|$4,539
|Average
|$2,008
|$3,049
|$3,611
|Rough
|$1,505
|$2,276
|$2,682
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,106
|$5,021
|$6,071
|Clean
|$2,823
|$4,560
|$5,507
|Average
|$2,257
|$3,637
|$4,381
|Rough
|$1,692
|$2,715
|$3,254
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,615
|$3,783
|$4,426
|Clean
|$2,376
|$3,435
|$4,015
|Average
|$1,900
|$2,740
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,424
|$2,046
|$2,372
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,388
|$3,750
|$4,498
|Clean
|$2,170
|$3,406
|$4,080
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,717
|$3,246
|Rough
|$1,301
|$2,028
|$2,411
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,909
|$4,376
|$5,181
|Clean
|$2,645
|$3,974
|$4,700
|Average
|$2,115
|$3,170
|$3,738
|Rough
|$1,585
|$2,366
|$2,777
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$3,885
|$4,420
|Clean
|$2,649
|$3,528
|$4,010
|Average
|$2,119
|$2,815
|$3,190
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,101
|$2,369
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,530
|$4,085
|$4,939
|Clean
|$2,300
|$3,710
|$4,481
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,960
|$3,564
|Rough
|$1,378
|$2,209
|$2,647
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,188
|$3,291
|$3,897
|Clean
|$1,989
|$2,989
|$3,535
|Average
|$1,591
|$2,384
|$2,812
|Rough
|$1,192
|$1,780
|$2,089
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,240
|$4,283
|$4,859
|Clean
|$2,945
|$3,890
|$4,408
|Average
|$2,355
|$3,103
|$3,507
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,316
|$2,605
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,171
|$3,601
|Clean
|$2,174
|$2,880
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,739
|$2,298
|$2,599
|Rough
|$1,303
|$1,715
|$1,930
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,206
|$3,281
|$3,873
|Clean
|$2,005
|$2,980
|$3,514
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,377
|$2,795
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,774
|$2,076
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,009
|$4,481
|$5,291
|Clean
|$2,735
|$4,070
|$4,800
|Average
|$2,187
|$3,246
|$3,818
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,423
|$2,836
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,140
|$3,142
|$3,693
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,853
|$3,350
|Average
|$1,555
|$2,276
|$2,665
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,699
|$1,979
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,009
|$4,422
|$5,199
|Clean
|$2,735
|$4,016
|$4,717
|Average
|$2,187
|$3,204
|$3,752
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,392
|$2,787