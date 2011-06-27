  1. Home
2004 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,516$3,740$4,413
Clean$2,287$3,397$4,003
Average$1,829$2,710$3,184
Rough$1,370$2,023$2,365
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,669$4,050$4,810
Clean$2,426$3,678$4,364
Average$1,940$2,934$3,471
Rough$1,454$2,190$2,578
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,706$3,998$4,709
Clean$2,459$3,631$4,272
Average$1,966$2,897$3,398
Rough$1,474$2,162$2,524
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,828$4,009$4,660
Clean$2,571$3,641$4,227
Average$2,056$2,904$3,362
Rough$1,540$2,168$2,497
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,475$3,684$4,348
Clean$2,249$3,345$3,945
Average$1,799$2,669$3,138
Rough$1,348$1,992$2,331
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,831$4,018$4,672
Clean$2,573$3,649$4,239
Average$2,057$2,911$3,371
Rough$1,542$2,173$2,504
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,249$5,198$5,726
Clean$3,862$4,721$5,194
Average$3,088$3,766$4,132
Rough$2,314$2,811$3,069
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,994$3,370$4,124
Clean$1,813$3,061$3,742
Average$1,449$2,442$2,976
Rough$1,086$1,823$2,211
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,113$4,762$5,667
Clean$2,830$4,324$5,141
Average$2,263$3,450$4,089
Rough$1,696$2,575$3,037
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,749$2,832$2,885
Clean$2,499$2,572$2,617
Average$1,998$2,052$2,082
Rough$1,497$1,531$1,546
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,763$4,209$5,004
Clean$2,511$3,823$4,539
Average$2,008$3,049$3,611
Rough$1,505$2,276$2,682
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,106$5,021$6,071
Clean$2,823$4,560$5,507
Average$2,257$3,637$4,381
Rough$1,692$2,715$3,254
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,615$3,783$4,426
Clean$2,376$3,435$4,015
Average$1,900$2,740$3,194
Rough$1,424$2,046$2,372
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,388$3,750$4,498
Clean$2,170$3,406$4,080
Average$1,736$2,717$3,246
Rough$1,301$2,028$2,411
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,909$4,376$5,181
Clean$2,645$3,974$4,700
Average$2,115$3,170$3,738
Rough$1,585$2,366$2,777
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,915$3,885$4,420
Clean$2,649$3,528$4,010
Average$2,119$2,815$3,190
Rough$1,588$2,101$2,369
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,530$4,085$4,939
Clean$2,300$3,710$4,481
Average$1,839$2,960$3,564
Rough$1,378$2,209$2,647
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,188$3,291$3,897
Clean$1,989$2,989$3,535
Average$1,591$2,384$2,812
Rough$1,192$1,780$2,089
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,240$4,283$4,859
Clean$2,945$3,890$4,408
Average$2,355$3,103$3,507
Rough$1,765$2,316$2,605
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,392$3,171$3,601
Clean$2,174$2,880$3,267
Average$1,739$2,298$2,599
Rough$1,303$1,715$1,930
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,206$3,281$3,873
Clean$2,005$2,980$3,514
Average$1,603$2,377$2,795
Rough$1,201$1,774$2,076
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,009$4,481$5,291
Clean$2,735$4,070$4,800
Average$2,187$3,246$3,818
Rough$1,639$2,423$2,836
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,140$3,142$3,693
Clean$1,945$2,853$3,350
Average$1,555$2,276$2,665
Rough$1,165$1,699$1,979
Estimated values
2004 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,009$4,422$5,199
Clean$2,735$4,016$4,717
Average$2,187$3,204$3,752
Rough$1,639$2,392$2,787
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,853 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,853 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,853 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 GMC Canyon ranges from $1,165 to $3,693, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.