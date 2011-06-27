Used 2004 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

Still satisfied after 2.5 yrs. Don in PA , 01/28/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I remain very satisfied with my GMC. I especially like the distinctive styling that sets it apart from all other trucks currently offered. I receive compliments on a regular basis. Most people assume it is 4-wheel drive with the off road stance. It's been 100% reliable throughout, with more than ample power for everyday driving. Driving with a full load in the bed is effortless. Driving on a rough country road is very smooth and controlled. I like this truck, and would buy another. Report Abuse

Canyon Extended Cab Z71 W/3.5l 5Cyl AC , 01/10/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had my Canyon for several months now. Overall I'd give it a 9. Size is just right. Comfort is excellent (Front buckets). It is great for tooling around the city, and country roads alike. Suspension is very good. 4wd also very good. Bottom end grunt is lacking, but it's nowhere near underpowered (5cyl). Interior simple and clean, even if the plastic isn't as good as materials used in other vehicles. No mechanical problems at all. Payload rating is adequate. I agree it could be higher, but anything heavier would be pushing you around pretty good given the Canyon's relatively lower weight. It's a very good truck when you think reasonably.

Could be Better Greg , 09/30/2005 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Yes, you get what you pay for - many features for lower than competition prices. Materials, fit & finish are poor. 4-cyl + 5 spd manual gives me a 25 mpg avg. Not much power w/ a/c & 500 lb load in back. 5 spd manual has been hard shifting into 2nd gear (dealer says "normal"?). Main (major) problem so far is driver side doors (ext cab) have constant water leak. At the dealer right now for the 3rd time having entire interior removed and carpet replaced + new weatherstripping replaced on both doors. If they can finally get this fixed I would consider the truck acceptable at an average rating. There are better small trucks out there but you would pay more money.

GMC Canyon is a nice truck Greg , 02/27/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful At first, the GMC Canyon's interior was hard to adapt to; the plastic materials left much to be desired. After a while, however, I adapted and began to appreciate the plastics. They are actually quite rugged. My truck has the I5, XM, 6CD, Auto-dimming/compass mirror, and power heated leather seats. All are very enjoyable. The seats are comfortable for the longest of trips, and the vehicle handles very well and has a TON of power for only having five cylinders. It is very much more powerful than its S-series predecessors, and I can confirm first hand that the truck can pull WAY more than it is rated -- the truck can pull over 7,500 pounds practically effortlessly. Trust me.