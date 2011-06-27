  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,507$26,913$29,629
Clean$23,970$26,317$28,967
Average$22,897$25,127$27,643
Rough$21,823$23,936$26,319
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,368$22,747$25,432
Clean$19,922$22,244$24,864
Average$19,030$21,237$23,728
Rough$18,138$20,231$22,591
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,287$21,532$24,068
Clean$18,865$21,056$23,531
Average$18,020$20,103$22,455
Rough$17,175$19,151$21,380
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,314$29,843$32,699
Clean$26,716$29,183$31,969
Average$25,519$27,863$30,508
Rough$24,323$26,542$29,046
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,749$25,199$27,965
Clean$22,251$24,641$27,340
Average$21,255$23,527$26,090
Rough$20,258$22,412$24,841
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,962$27,653$30,691
Clean$24,415$27,041$30,006
Average$23,322$25,818$28,634
Rough$22,228$24,594$27,263
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,346$19,550$22,038
Clean$16,966$19,118$21,546
Average$16,206$18,253$20,561
Rough$15,446$17,388$19,576
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,432$30,973$33,842
Clean$27,809$30,288$33,086
Average$26,564$28,918$31,573
Rough$25,318$27,547$30,061
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,309$22,588$25,162
Clean$19,864$22,088$24,600
Average$18,974$21,089$23,475
Rough$18,085$20,090$22,351
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,844$28,365$31,213
Clean$25,278$27,738$30,515
Average$24,145$26,483$29,121
Rough$23,013$25,228$27,726
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,577$23,858$26,434
Clean$21,105$23,330$25,843
Average$20,159$22,275$24,662
Rough$19,214$21,219$23,481
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,118 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,118 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,118 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 GMC Acadia ranges from $15,446 to $22,038, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.