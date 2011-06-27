Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,507
|$26,913
|$29,629
|Clean
|$23,970
|$26,317
|$28,967
|Average
|$22,897
|$25,127
|$27,643
|Rough
|$21,823
|$23,936
|$26,319
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,368
|$22,747
|$25,432
|Clean
|$19,922
|$22,244
|$24,864
|Average
|$19,030
|$21,237
|$23,728
|Rough
|$18,138
|$20,231
|$22,591
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,287
|$21,532
|$24,068
|Clean
|$18,865
|$21,056
|$23,531
|Average
|$18,020
|$20,103
|$22,455
|Rough
|$17,175
|$19,151
|$21,380
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,314
|$29,843
|$32,699
|Clean
|$26,716
|$29,183
|$31,969
|Average
|$25,519
|$27,863
|$30,508
|Rough
|$24,323
|$26,542
|$29,046
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,749
|$25,199
|$27,965
|Clean
|$22,251
|$24,641
|$27,340
|Average
|$21,255
|$23,527
|$26,090
|Rough
|$20,258
|$22,412
|$24,841
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,962
|$27,653
|$30,691
|Clean
|$24,415
|$27,041
|$30,006
|Average
|$23,322
|$25,818
|$28,634
|Rough
|$22,228
|$24,594
|$27,263
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,346
|$19,550
|$22,038
|Clean
|$16,966
|$19,118
|$21,546
|Average
|$16,206
|$18,253
|$20,561
|Rough
|$15,446
|$17,388
|$19,576
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,432
|$30,973
|$33,842
|Clean
|$27,809
|$30,288
|$33,086
|Average
|$26,564
|$28,918
|$31,573
|Rough
|$25,318
|$27,547
|$30,061
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,309
|$22,588
|$25,162
|Clean
|$19,864
|$22,088
|$24,600
|Average
|$18,974
|$21,089
|$23,475
|Rough
|$18,085
|$20,090
|$22,351
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,844
|$28,365
|$31,213
|Clean
|$25,278
|$27,738
|$30,515
|Average
|$24,145
|$26,483
|$29,121
|Rough
|$23,013
|$25,228
|$27,726
Estimated values
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,577
|$23,858
|$26,434
|Clean
|$21,105
|$23,330
|$25,843
|Average
|$20,159
|$22,275
|$24,662
|Rough
|$19,214
|$21,219
|$23,481