Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,979
|$3,642
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,678
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,223
|$2,075
|$2,535
|Rough
|$869
|$1,473
|$1,796
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Flareside SB w/398A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$5,112
|$6,294
|Clean
|$2,637
|$4,596
|$5,655
|Average
|$2,045
|$3,562
|$4,379
|Rough
|$1,453
|$2,528
|$3,103
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,326
|$2,862
|Clean
|$1,203
|$2,091
|$2,572
|Average
|$933
|$1,620
|$1,992
|Rough
|$663
|$1,150
|$1,411
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$5,171
|$6,430
|Clean
|$2,559
|$4,649
|$5,778
|Average
|$1,985
|$3,603
|$4,474
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,557
|$3,171
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB w/391A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,141
|$3,919
|$4,882
|Clean
|$1,925
|$3,523
|$4,387
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,730
|$3,397
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,938
|$2,407
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,781
|$3,141
|$3,878
|Clean
|$1,602
|$2,823
|$3,485
|Average
|$1,242
|$2,188
|$2,699
|Rough
|$883
|$1,553
|$1,912
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,789
|$3,186
|$3,943
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,864
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,248
|$2,220
|$2,743
|Rough
|$887
|$1,575
|$1,944
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Plus 2WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,397
|$4,512
|$5,657
|Clean
|$2,155
|$4,056
|$5,083
|Average
|$1,671
|$3,143
|$3,936
|Rough
|$1,188
|$2,231
|$2,789
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Flareside SB w/397A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$4,898
|$6,037
|Clean
|$2,514
|$4,403
|$5,425
|Average
|$1,950
|$3,413
|$4,201
|Rough
|$1,386
|$2,422
|$2,977
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Plus 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,327
|$4,149
|$5,135
|Clean
|$2,092
|$3,729
|$4,615
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,890
|$3,573
|Rough
|$1,153
|$2,051
|$2,532
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,060
|$3,717
|$4,614
|Clean
|$1,852
|$3,341
|$4,146
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,590
|$3,211
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,838
|$2,275
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,640
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,373
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,839
|$2,244
|Rough
|$773
|$1,305
|$1,590
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,935
|$3,604
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,639
|$3,238
|Average
|$1,186
|$2,045
|$2,508
|Rough
|$843
|$1,451
|$1,777
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$3,382
|$4,160
|Clean
|$1,749
|$3,040
|$3,739
|Average
|$1,357
|$2,356
|$2,895
|Rough
|$964
|$1,672
|$2,051
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,876
|$3,549
|$4,455
|Clean
|$1,686
|$3,190
|$4,003
|Average
|$1,308
|$2,473
|$3,100
|Rough
|$929
|$1,755
|$2,197
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,919
|$4,767
|Clean
|$2,116
|$3,523
|$4,284
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,730
|$3,317
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,938
|$2,351
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$3,154
|$3,933
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,835
|$3,534
|Average
|$1,198
|$2,197
|$2,736
|Rough
|$851
|$1,560
|$1,939
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,295
|$4,097
|$5,072
|Clean
|$2,063
|$3,683
|$4,558
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,854
|$3,529
|Rough
|$1,137
|$2,026
|$2,501
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,002
|$4,765
|$5,720
|Clean
|$2,700
|$4,283
|$5,140
|Average
|$2,094
|$3,320
|$3,980
|Rough
|$1,488
|$2,356
|$2,820
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB w/392A (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,391
|$4,372
|$5,445
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,930
|$4,893
|Average
|$1,668
|$3,046
|$3,789
|Rough
|$1,185
|$2,162
|$2,685
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB w/394A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,909
|$5,077
|$6,250
|Clean
|$2,616
|$4,564
|$5,616
|Average
|$2,029
|$3,537
|$4,349
|Rough
|$1,442
|$2,510
|$3,082
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$3,456
|$4,253
|Clean
|$1,784
|$3,107
|$3,822
|Average
|$1,384
|$2,408
|$2,959
|Rough
|$983
|$1,709
|$2,097
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,907
|$3,465
|$4,309
|Clean
|$1,714
|$3,115
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,330
|$2,414
|$2,999
|Rough
|$945
|$1,713
|$2,125
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,125
|$3,910
|$4,876
|Clean
|$1,911
|$3,515
|$4,382
|Average
|$1,482
|$2,724
|$3,393
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,933
|$2,404
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$4,053
|$4,857
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,644
|$4,365
|Average
|$1,792
|$2,824
|$3,380
|Rough
|$1,274
|$2,004
|$2,395
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$3,476
|$4,257
|Clean
|$1,830
|$3,125
|$3,826
|Average
|$1,419
|$2,422
|$2,962
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,719
|$2,099
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,620
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,354
|$2,355
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,825
|$2,244
|Rough
|$746
|$1,296
|$1,590
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,832
|$3,480
|Clean
|$1,470
|$2,546
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,973
|$2,422
|Rough
|$810
|$1,400
|$1,716
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,349
|$2,899
|Clean
|$1,201
|$2,112
|$2,605
|Average
|$931
|$1,637
|$2,017
|Rough
|$662
|$1,162
|$1,429
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$3,205
|$3,994
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,881
|$3,589
|Average
|$1,219
|$2,233
|$2,779
|Rough
|$866
|$1,585
|$1,969
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$1,564
|$1,851
|Clean
|$931
|$1,406
|$1,663
|Average
|$722
|$1,090
|$1,288
|Rough
|$513
|$773
|$913
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$3,270
|$4,073
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,939
|$3,660
|Average
|$1,247
|$2,278
|$2,834
|Rough
|$886
|$1,617
|$2,008
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$3,622
|$4,499
|Clean
|$1,800
|$3,255
|$4,043
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,523
|$3,131
|Rough
|$992
|$1,791
|$2,219
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$2,686
|$3,361
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,414
|$3,020
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,871
|$2,339
|Rough
|$712
|$1,328
|$1,657
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,480
|$4,395
|$5,432
|Clean
|$2,230
|$3,951
|$4,881
|Average
|$1,729
|$3,062
|$3,780
|Rough
|$1,229
|$2,173
|$2,678
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB w/393A (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,770
|$4,584
|Clean
|$2,038
|$3,389
|$4,119
|Average
|$1,581
|$2,627
|$3,190
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,864
|$2,260
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$5,085
|$6,260
|Clean
|$2,621
|$4,571
|$5,625
|Average
|$2,033
|$3,542
|$4,356
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,514
|$3,087
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$3,175
|$3,957
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,854
|$3,556
|Average
|$1,207
|$2,212
|$2,753
|Rough
|$857
|$1,570
|$1,951
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$3,250
|$4,048
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,921
|$3,638
|Average
|$1,238
|$2,264
|$2,817
|Rough
|$880
|$1,607
|$1,996
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,560
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,207
|$2,301
|$2,894
|Average
|$936
|$1,784
|$2,241
|Rough
|$665
|$1,266
|$1,588
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,070
|$3,677
|$4,547
|Clean
|$1,861
|$3,305
|$4,086
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,562
|$3,164
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,818
|$2,242