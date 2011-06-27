  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,754$2,979$3,642
Clean$1,577$2,678$3,273
Average$1,223$2,075$2,535
Rough$869$1,473$1,796
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Flareside SB w/398A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$5,112$6,294
Clean$2,637$4,596$5,655
Average$2,045$3,562$4,379
Rough$1,453$2,528$3,103
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,338$2,326$2,862
Clean$1,203$2,091$2,572
Average$933$1,620$1,992
Rough$663$1,150$1,411
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,846$5,171$6,430
Clean$2,559$4,649$5,778
Average$1,985$3,603$4,474
Rough$1,410$2,557$3,171
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB w/391A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,141$3,919$4,882
Clean$1,925$3,523$4,387
Average$1,493$2,730$3,397
Rough$1,061$1,938$2,407
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,781$3,141$3,878
Clean$1,602$2,823$3,485
Average$1,242$2,188$2,699
Rough$883$1,553$1,912
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,789$3,186$3,943
Clean$1,609$2,864$3,543
Average$1,248$2,220$2,743
Rough$887$1,575$1,944
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Plus 2WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,397$4,512$5,657
Clean$2,155$4,056$5,083
Average$1,671$3,143$3,936
Rough$1,188$2,231$2,789
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Flareside SB w/397A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,796$4,898$6,037
Clean$2,514$4,403$5,425
Average$1,950$3,413$4,201
Rough$1,386$2,422$2,977
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Plus 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,327$4,149$5,135
Clean$2,092$3,729$4,615
Average$1,623$2,890$3,573
Rough$1,153$2,051$2,532
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,060$3,717$4,614
Clean$1,852$3,341$4,146
Average$1,436$2,590$3,211
Rough$1,021$1,838$2,275
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,561$2,640$3,225
Clean$1,403$2,373$2,898
Average$1,088$1,839$2,244
Rough$773$1,305$1,590
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,701$2,935$3,604
Clean$1,530$2,639$3,238
Average$1,186$2,045$2,508
Rough$843$1,451$1,777
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,945$3,382$4,160
Clean$1,749$3,040$3,739
Average$1,357$2,356$2,895
Rough$964$1,672$2,051
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,876$3,549$4,455
Clean$1,686$3,190$4,003
Average$1,308$2,473$3,100
Rough$929$1,755$2,197
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,354$3,919$4,767
Clean$2,116$3,523$4,284
Average$1,641$2,730$3,317
Rough$1,166$1,938$2,351
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,718$3,154$3,933
Clean$1,545$2,835$3,534
Average$1,198$2,197$2,736
Rough$851$1,560$1,939
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,295$4,097$5,072
Clean$2,063$3,683$4,558
Average$1,600$2,854$3,529
Rough$1,137$2,026$2,501
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,002$4,765$5,720
Clean$2,700$4,283$5,140
Average$2,094$3,320$3,980
Rough$1,488$2,356$2,820
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB w/392A (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,391$4,372$5,445
Clean$2,150$3,930$4,893
Average$1,668$3,046$3,789
Rough$1,185$2,162$2,685
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB w/394A (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,909$5,077$6,250
Clean$2,616$4,564$5,616
Average$2,029$3,537$4,349
Rough$1,442$2,510$3,082
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,984$3,456$4,253
Clean$1,784$3,107$3,822
Average$1,384$2,408$2,959
Rough$983$1,709$2,097
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,907$3,465$4,309
Clean$1,714$3,115$3,873
Average$1,330$2,414$2,999
Rough$945$1,713$2,125
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,125$3,910$4,876
Clean$1,911$3,515$4,382
Average$1,482$2,724$3,393
Rough$1,053$1,933$2,404
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$4,053$4,857
Clean$2,311$3,644$4,365
Average$1,792$2,824$3,380
Rough$1,274$2,004$2,395
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,035$3,476$4,257
Clean$1,830$3,125$3,826
Average$1,419$2,422$2,962
Rough$1,009$1,719$2,099
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,506$2,620$3,225
Clean$1,354$2,355$2,898
Average$1,050$1,825$2,244
Rough$746$1,296$1,590
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,832$3,480
Clean$1,470$2,546$3,127
Average$1,140$1,973$2,422
Rough$810$1,400$1,716
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,335$2,349$2,899
Clean$1,201$2,112$2,605
Average$931$1,637$2,017
Rough$662$1,162$1,429
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,748$3,205$3,994
Clean$1,572$2,881$3,589
Average$1,219$2,233$2,779
Rough$866$1,585$1,969
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,036$1,564$1,851
Clean$931$1,406$1,663
Average$722$1,090$1,288
Rough$513$773$913
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,788$3,270$4,073
Clean$1,608$2,939$3,660
Average$1,247$2,278$2,834
Rough$886$1,617$2,008
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,002$3,622$4,499
Clean$1,800$3,255$4,043
Average$1,396$2,523$3,131
Rough$992$1,791$2,219
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,437$2,686$3,361
Clean$1,292$2,414$3,020
Average$1,002$1,871$2,339
Rough$712$1,328$1,657
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,480$4,395$5,432
Clean$2,230$3,951$4,881
Average$1,729$3,062$3,780
Rough$1,229$2,173$2,678
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB w/393A (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,267$3,770$4,584
Clean$2,038$3,389$4,119
Average$1,581$2,627$3,190
Rough$1,123$1,864$2,260
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,915$5,085$6,260
Clean$2,621$4,571$5,625
Average$2,033$3,542$4,356
Rough$1,444$2,514$3,087
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,730$3,175$3,957
Clean$1,556$2,854$3,556
Average$1,207$2,212$2,753
Rough$857$1,570$1,951
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,776$3,250$4,048
Clean$1,597$2,921$3,638
Average$1,238$2,264$2,817
Rough$880$1,607$1,996
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,560$3,220
Clean$1,207$2,301$2,894
Average$936$1,784$2,241
Rough$665$1,266$1,588
Estimated values
2001 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,070$3,677$4,547
Clean$1,861$3,305$4,086
Average$1,443$2,562$3,164
Rough$1,026$1,818$2,242
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,091 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,091 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,091 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford Ranger ranges from $663 to $2,862, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.