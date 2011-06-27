  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Ranger
5(41%)4(38%)3(15%)2(5%)1(1%)
4.1
130 reviews
Never getting rid of it!!!

xelaciraptor, 08/23/2013
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this Ranger two and a half years ago with 146000 miles on it. Now it has 162000 miles on it and it still hasn't had any major or even moderate problems it's entire life. The acceleration on the vehicle is outstanding with the 4.0L and it feels like I have a V8. The only lacking thing on the vehicle is the lack of room for people in the back and also the comfort of the back seats.

Best light trucks on the market

Jody Owen, 09/10/2015
2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

This is my second Ranger. Between the two I've owned I've driven a combined 400,000 miles over 20 years on the 2.3/2.5 engine with manual transmission. The first was bought new with the XLT Lariat package. The second is an XL bought with 65,000 miles in it. This truck isn't a sports car. It isn't a luxury car. If you want these why are you buying a truck at all? It's a truck and it looks and runs like one. As it should. But it corners as well as my Spitfire and feels nearly as sporty with the excellent 4 speed/overdrive gearbox and peppy engine. And it's comfortable and pleasant in the cab though not a luxury car. The interior is basic. It is well laid out and attractively designed enough, even in the XL base model configuration. In both my trucks the gauges are complete and well laid out. The seats are comfortable whether on longer drives or getting groceries. The interior is durable and well made. But yes, the extended cab would be nice for briefcases, groceries, dogs and so on. And this is not a family car or people carrier. Know what it does better than any of the 17 or so vehicles I've owned before and during my 22 years of Ranger ownership? It starts, drives and stops with reasonable fuel economy every time. It hauls tools and material for my work and tows my tent trailer and small boat without problems. It costs little to maintain, being common and American. And repairs are extremely rare and pretty reasonable. I'm terrible at maintanance. Over 400,000 miles I've changed oil at most a dozen times. Rotating tires or chassis lubes? Never. But both trucks combined cost something like $1000 in non maintanance repair at my mechanic's over 20 years. With my ridiculous neglect the truck simply just keeps going. Basically the bulletproof reliability of my Ranger enables me to afford the maintanance of British and Italian sports cars, to which the term 'reliable' will never be applied. For me the manual transmission and peppy motor are just fun to drive as well. The handling and braking are good or a bit better than that. The ride is sporty. But they do bump steer when not loaded, and they are relatively noisy compared to a mid range passenger car or sport utility. Resale? In my area, suburban Puget Sound, I could sell the truck I bought 7 years ago for pretty much what I paid for it. After 7 years of hard use. These trucks are among the best things Ford ever made, itself a high compliment.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2001 Ford Ranger review

Jason Finley, 11/19/2016
2dr Regular Cab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Upkeep, upkeep, upkeep...change the oil...replace filters...love them and they will last forever...my last one was built in 1993...I'm 41...keep an eye on the back brakes...heads up..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Great used truck

Captain, 09/12/2008
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

It's a great truck. I paid less than 6500 for it and am very satisfied. Only problem to date is a airbag warning light. Right doors rattled a bit but tightening them resolved. Great styling, great looks. I would recommend it to anyone.

2001 Ford Ranger 4x4 SuperCab

2001 Ranger, 08/03/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Purchased vehicle new, had virtually no problems until 115K miles. In last 8 months, I have had to replace the fuel pump, cost $700 w/Labor, and both front wheel bearings about 3 months apart, cost $450 each w/labor. Had to buy a complete assembly just to replace the wheel bearings. So much for Ford's "better ideas". Gas mileage is crappy, averages 15-17 mpg in daily commutes. Although it has gotten 21 mpg on trips, with a bed cover in place. A 4.0 litre engine in a mid-sized truck should get better mileage. A neighbor had a 1980 full- sized model F-100, with a 4th gear o/d manual tranny that got 29 mpg on the highway. Now the transmission at nearly 119K is giving signs of needing a rebuild.

