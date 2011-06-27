Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$3,019
|$3,658
|Clean
|$1,648
|$2,709
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,270
|$2,088
|$2,529
|Rough
|$893
|$1,467
|$1,776
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,707
|$4,933
|$6,134
|Clean
|$2,429
|$4,426
|$5,503
|Average
|$1,872
|$3,412
|$4,241
|Rough
|$1,316
|$2,397
|$2,978
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$4,291
|$5,465
|Clean
|$1,899
|$3,850
|$4,903
|Average
|$1,464
|$2,968
|$3,778
|Rough
|$1,029
|$2,085
|$2,653
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,375
|$4,336
|$5,394
|Clean
|$2,131
|$3,891
|$4,839
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,999
|$3,729
|Rough
|$1,155
|$2,107
|$2,619
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$2,392
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,146
|$2,651
|Average
|$933
|$1,654
|$2,043
|Rough
|$656
|$1,162
|$1,435
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,708
|$3,327
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,429
|$2,985
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,872
|$2,300
|Rough
|$759
|$1,316
|$1,615
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,961
|$3,423
|$4,212
|Clean
|$1,759
|$3,071
|$3,779
|Average
|$1,356
|$2,367
|$2,912
|Rough
|$953
|$1,663
|$2,045
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$3,454
|$4,195
|Clean
|$1,865
|$3,099
|$3,764
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,388
|$2,900
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,678
|$2,037
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,410
|$2,953
|Clean
|$1,259
|$2,162
|$2,649
|Average
|$971
|$1,666
|$2,041
|Rough
|$682
|$1,171
|$1,434
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$3,158
|$3,896
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,833
|$3,495
|Average
|$1,239
|$2,184
|$2,694
|Rough
|$871
|$1,534
|$1,892
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,795
|$5,078
|$6,309
|Clean
|$2,508
|$4,556
|$5,660
|Average
|$1,934
|$3,512
|$4,361
|Rough
|$1,359
|$2,467
|$3,063
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,790
|$4,426
|$5,309
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,971
|$4,763
|Average
|$1,930
|$3,061
|$3,670
|Rough
|$1,356
|$2,151
|$2,578
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$3,177
|$3,900
|Clean
|$1,648
|$2,850
|$3,498
|Average
|$1,270
|$2,197
|$2,696
|Rough
|$893
|$1,544
|$1,893
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,912
|$3,034
|$3,639
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,722
|$3,264
|Average
|$1,322
|$2,098
|$2,515
|Rough
|$929
|$1,474
|$1,767
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,960
|$3,701
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,655
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,096
|$2,047
|$2,559
|Rough
|$770
|$1,438
|$1,797
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$2,121
|$2,622
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,903
|$2,352
|Average
|$824
|$1,467
|$1,813
|Rough
|$579
|$1,030
|$1,273
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$3,754
|$4,503
|Clean
|$2,123
|$3,368
|$4,039
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,596
|$3,113
|Rough
|$1,151
|$1,824
|$2,186
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,438
|$3,867
|$4,639
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,469
|$4,162
|Average
|$1,686
|$2,674
|$3,207
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,879
|$2,253