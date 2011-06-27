  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2000 Ford Ranger
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,837$3,019$3,658
Clean$1,648$2,709$3,281
Average$1,270$2,088$2,529
Rough$893$1,467$1,776
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,707$4,933$6,134
Clean$2,429$4,426$5,503
Average$1,872$3,412$4,241
Rough$1,316$2,397$2,978
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,117$4,291$5,465
Clean$1,899$3,850$4,903
Average$1,464$2,968$3,778
Rough$1,029$2,085$2,653
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,375$4,336$5,394
Clean$2,131$3,891$4,839
Average$1,643$2,999$3,729
Rough$1,155$2,107$2,619
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,392$2,955
Clean$1,211$2,146$2,651
Average$933$1,654$2,043
Rough$656$1,162$1,435
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,561$2,708$3,327
Clean$1,401$2,429$2,985
Average$1,080$1,872$2,300
Rough$759$1,316$1,615
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,961$3,423$4,212
Clean$1,759$3,071$3,779
Average$1,356$2,367$2,912
Rough$953$1,663$2,045
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,079$3,454$4,195
Clean$1,865$3,099$3,764
Average$1,438$2,388$2,900
Rough$1,011$1,678$2,037
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,403$2,410$2,953
Clean$1,259$2,162$2,649
Average$971$1,666$2,041
Rough$682$1,171$1,434
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,791$3,158$3,896
Clean$1,607$2,833$3,495
Average$1,239$2,184$2,694
Rough$871$1,534$1,892
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,795$5,078$6,309
Clean$2,508$4,556$5,660
Average$1,934$3,512$4,361
Rough$1,359$2,467$3,063
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,790$4,426$5,309
Clean$2,503$3,971$4,763
Average$1,930$3,061$3,670
Rough$1,356$2,151$2,578
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,837$3,177$3,900
Clean$1,648$2,850$3,498
Average$1,270$2,197$2,696
Rough$893$1,544$1,893
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,912$3,034$3,639
Clean$1,715$2,722$3,264
Average$1,322$2,098$2,515
Rough$929$1,474$1,767
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,585$2,960$3,701
Clean$1,422$2,655$3,320
Average$1,096$2,047$2,559
Rough$770$1,438$1,797
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$2,121$2,622
Clean$1,069$1,903$2,352
Average$824$1,467$1,813
Rough$579$1,030$1,273
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,366$3,754$4,503
Clean$2,123$3,368$4,039
Average$1,637$2,596$3,113
Rough$1,151$1,824$2,186
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2000 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,438$3,867$4,639
Clean$2,188$3,469$4,162
Average$1,686$2,674$3,207
Rough$1,185$1,879$2,253
Sell my 2000 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,069 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,903 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,069 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,903 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,069 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,903 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Ford Ranger ranges from $579 to $2,622, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.