Used 2000 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

2000 Ford Ranger 2.5L 2WD Brian Duty , 11/23/2015 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for about 10 years, she had around 50k miles when I acquired her. She now has 200k miles and still runs like new. I'm not a Ford or Chevy or Dodge person, I firmly believe that how well you maintain a vehicle is far more important than who put the parts together. Sure I've done a lot of maintenance (fuel pump, timing belt, alternator, shackles and hangers) including all of the regular stuff (tires, regular oil changes), but that is to be expected. I would still feel comfortable driving this truck across the country, more so than most vehicles ten years newer. I've invested a lot of money into things such as premium audio with bluetooth and European smoke headlights and a brushguard just to make her feel new again and caught up with the times. I'm also a really big guy, tipping the scales at nearly 400 pounds, and I have tons of room in the driver's seat and the seatbelt fits with plenty to spare. She's hauled anything I've thrown at her, far more than she is rated for. Pulling a trailer results in a pretty slow speed since she only had 119hp from the factory, especially trying to go uphill, but she has never once overheated. I had a 2004 Durango Limited with the Magnum 5.7L V8, and I've had a 1987 Mustang 5.0, so I do miss the raw power those muscle engines bring, but this 2000 Ranger is my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable 3.0 auto floridaford , 03/28/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Very cheap to keep. Bought new in 2000 and now has 99k miles. Parts replaced in last 12 years: Front brakes (rear drums still good), radiator (plastic part of rad cracked at 10 years / 93k) $136 from napa, ball joints (added the type u can grease) forget cost, was not a lot, 2 sway bar end links - $60 installed by shop, cruise control switch $115 installed by ford at 85k, rear door latch cable broke $55 dealer part. Paint on hood and roof just now starting to fade (never garaged and in Florida sun) still looks good - but will be faded by next year. Remote door locks (key fob) and lock switches went bad early, never fixed. Report Abuse

11 Year Review red70 , 05/16/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful 2.5L Engine, Manual, 4.10 axle. Actual mileage was 69K last year. I made a typo on my 10 year review, but still low miles for the age of the truck. Most Reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It may be slow, the paint may be pealing off, and the design is 20 plus years old, but I would not own another vehicle for everyday use. I have no worries or concerns with this truck. I expect to get another 10 years out of it. Maintenance cost for the last 11 years has been about $250. Two oil changes, one thermostat, one battery, that's it. Report Abuse

15 year review 243k miles XL 2.5L 4cyl 5-speed man NV_dave , 03/13/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought new. Very simple vehicle with power steering, 5speed manual, but no A/C. Followed scheduled maintenance closely. Only 3 major repairs - replaced radiator ( cracked plastic connectors ), timing belt at 180k miles, and replaced clutch at 215k miles. 2.5 4cyl engine is still tight - burns no oil. Mileage on truck evenly divided between city, high speed freeway ( over the Sierras and Cascades mountains ) and 2 lane rural highways in the Sierras. Gas mileage ranges from 20 to 22mpg in city and 25 to 29mpg highways, with the best mpg on slower, smoother 2 lane highways. Best features are the mechanical reliability, excellent visibility, 5 speed manual, and ease of entering and exiting the fairly room cab. Worst features are the slow acceleration ( "C'mon truck!! Let's Go! ), lack of proper hand brake ( the all-or-nothing parking brake is worthless for holding the truck in place when starting up steep hills ), and poor traction/control in snow and ice. In winter, I put on studded snow tire on all 4 wheels and load 500 lbs. of sand bags in the bed between the cab and rear axle (never put all the weight behind the rear axle - it will lift the front wheels ). The Ranger does OK on level or slight slopes, if driven with caution, but is "squirrelly" on steeper grades and curves due to its narrow stance, high center of gravity, and light front end. I will note that although the little Ford Ranger was well worth the modest price I paid for it (great reliability, 5speed manual, ease of driving) it is now starting show its age. Specifically, there are minor but annoying electrical problems that are hard to diagnose and repair. The dome light often stays on after closing the doors tightly but when it will do so and how long it will stay lit is unpredictable - possibly a short due to frayed insulation. The same is true for the door ajar buzzer which also comes on at random times. Be aware that on older "modern" vehicles -ie. early 2000, that random electrical problems may be more of a problem than the more obvious problems of bad water pumps or dead alternators. Modern cars are now as much an electrical appliance as a mechanical device. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse