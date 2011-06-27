Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,297
|$11,886
|$13,549
|Clean
|$9,859
|$11,389
|$12,951
|Average
|$8,982
|$10,396
|$11,756
|Rough
|$8,104
|$9,403
|$10,561
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,148
|$12,866
|$14,665
|Clean
|$10,673
|$12,329
|$14,018
|Average
|$9,724
|$11,253
|$12,725
|Rough
|$8,774
|$10,178
|$11,431