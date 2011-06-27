  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/421.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,540
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Interior Protection Package (VP)yes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,540
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,540
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,540
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Maximum cargo capacity43.9 cu.ft.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume113.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Outrageous Green Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black Insert w/Warm Steel Surround, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,540
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,540
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
