Used 2018 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

Still a great car! Art La Cues , 04/06/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful Having bought the car in March of 2018 and driven 15,000 miles , both highway and in town, we are still extremely pleased with its performance, comfort, and trouble free performance. The automatic (dct) transmission performs flawlessly. Acceleration in traffic is smooth and quick. MPG ranges from 36 to 38. We are satisfied Ford customers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Pretty Blue Car Brook , 03/16/2018 SE 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Just got my 2018 Ford Focus SE. Its awesome. The handling the pick up the comfort just amazing. I have own other Ford Focuses and will be staying with them. If they are well cared for they last forever. When I traded in my older focus for this one it had over 200,000 miles and was still going strong. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Don't Buy Crystal H. , 07/02/2019 SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 30 of 34 people found this review helpful The clutch assembly was recalled and fixed once then it went again after 6 months, the power train started to fail right outside of the 60,000 miles power train warranty the power train started to go before that but Ford never fixed it because it was all in my head. Then once the factory power train warranty ran out Ford service the head mechanic there told me that I should have known about the power train defects and purchased the extended power train warranty. Ford knows about the defects but won't do anything about it... Don't buy stay away like the plague and like your life depends upon it because it does.. If you smell burning rubber in your engine just remember you drove over a plastic bag and it got stuck in the muffler. It has nothing to do with a bad clutch assembly because we replaced the clutch assembly due to a recall but it has nothing to do with it being faulty. That's everything that a Ford dealership told me.. Ford cars no longer last 250,000+ miles and they don't stand behind their products anymore like they used to. Corporate greed. Don't buy anything with Ford in its name Ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car for the looks and MPG. Scott M. , 08/29/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car with $5500.00 off the price before I started to deal. After test driving the SE vs. the SEL it was a no brainer to go with the SEL for the money. SEL adds fog lights, black bezel headlights, 17" rims that dress up the black color with black painted rims with just enough chrome to make them look sporty, 8" touch screen sync 3, 4 wheel disc brakes, heated cloth seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting that you can change the color, Sony sound system with 10 speakers including a nice size sub-woofer in the back. The sync 3 is worth the extra cost alone. Bought this car in black and had the side and back windows tinted to 18. Car is very sporty and I get compliments on it often. The ride is not harsh but stiff enough to feel stable and safe. I can stretch out my 6' 1" frame and do not feel cramped at all. The car is not a speed merchant by any stretch but when needed it gets the job done. I did not buy it for speed. The mileage I get on this car far exceeds the EPA estimates. I live in a relatively flat area and get 42 MPG at 70 MPH highway. I average 39 MPG at 30/70 city/highway use. The car rides smooth for a small car and is quiet at all speeds. This is a great value at under $18,000.00 OTD. Could not be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse