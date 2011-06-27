Used 2018 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews
Still a great car!
Having bought the car in March of 2018 and driven 15,000 miles , both highway and in town, we are still extremely pleased with its performance, comfort, and trouble free performance. The automatic (dct) transmission performs flawlessly. Acceleration in traffic is smooth and quick. MPG ranges from 36 to 38. We are satisfied Ford customers.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Pretty Blue Car
Just got my 2018 Ford Focus SE. Its awesome. The handling the pick up the comfort just amazing. I have own other Ford Focuses and will be staying with them. If they are well cared for they last forever. When I traded in my older focus for this one it had over 200,000 miles and was still going strong.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Don't Buy
The clutch assembly was recalled and fixed once then it went again after 6 months, the power train started to fail right outside of the 60,000 miles power train warranty the power train started to go before that but Ford never fixed it because it was all in my head. Then once the factory power train warranty ran out Ford service the head mechanic there told me that I should have known about the power train defects and purchased the extended power train warranty. Ford knows about the defects but won't do anything about it... Don't buy stay away like the plague and like your life depends upon it because it does.. If you smell burning rubber in your engine just remember you drove over a plastic bag and it got stuck in the muffler. It has nothing to do with a bad clutch assembly because we replaced the clutch assembly due to a recall but it has nothing to do with it being faulty. That's everything that a Ford dealership told me.. Ford cars no longer last 250,000+ miles and they don't stand behind their products anymore like they used to. Corporate greed. Don't buy anything with Ford in its name Ever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car for the looks and MPG.
Bought this car with $5500.00 off the price before I started to deal. After test driving the SE vs. the SEL it was a no brainer to go with the SEL for the money. SEL adds fog lights, black bezel headlights, 17" rims that dress up the black color with black painted rims with just enough chrome to make them look sporty, 8" touch screen sync 3, 4 wheel disc brakes, heated cloth seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting that you can change the color, Sony sound system with 10 speakers including a nice size sub-woofer in the back. The sync 3 is worth the extra cost alone. Bought this car in black and had the side and back windows tinted to 18. Car is very sporty and I get compliments on it often. The ride is not harsh but stiff enough to feel stable and safe. I can stretch out my 6' 1" frame and do not feel cramped at all. The car is not a speed merchant by any stretch but when needed it gets the job done. I did not buy it for speed. The mileage I get on this car far exceeds the EPA estimates. I live in a relatively flat area and get 42 MPG at 70 MPH highway. I average 39 MPG at 30/70 city/highway use. The car rides smooth for a small car and is quiet at all speeds. This is a great value at under $18,000.00 OTD. Could not be happier.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Started running rough in 6 gear
Very economical with a decent look for an affordable price. RAN GREAT for 5,000 miles and now when I drive in 6th gear, it’s starting to “shutter” or “miss” a bit off and on. I’m wondering if it’s going to cause any transmission problems down the road like it’s sister automatic packages... I guess we will see
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2018 Ford Focus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge