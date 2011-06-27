  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2018 Ford Focus
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford Focus Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,639$14,174$15,986
Clean$12,338$13,841$15,591
Average$11,734$13,174$14,800
Rough$11,131$12,508$14,009
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,176$12,682$14,455
Clean$10,909$12,384$14,098
Average$10,376$11,788$13,383
Rough$9,842$11,192$12,668
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,321$11,792$13,519
Clean$10,074$11,515$13,185
Average$9,581$10,961$12,517
Rough$9,088$10,406$11,848
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,245$12,775$14,573
Clean$10,976$12,474$14,213
Average$10,439$11,874$13,492
Rough$9,902$11,273$12,772
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,962$10,402$12,085
Clean$8,748$10,157$11,787
Average$8,320$9,668$11,189
Rough$7,892$9,179$10,591
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,993$11,592$12,333
Clean$10,730$11,319$12,028
Average$10,205$10,774$11,418
Rough$9,680$10,229$10,808
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,777$11,213$12,897
Clean$9,544$10,950$12,578
Average$9,077$10,423$11,940
Rough$8,610$9,895$11,303
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,442$14,067$15,979
Clean$12,145$13,736$15,584
Average$11,551$13,075$14,794
Rough$10,957$12,413$14,004
Sell my 2018 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,748 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,157 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Focus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,748 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,157 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Focus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,748 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,157 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Focus ranges from $7,892 to $12,085, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.