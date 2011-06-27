Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,639
|$14,174
|$15,986
|Clean
|$12,338
|$13,841
|$15,591
|Average
|$11,734
|$13,174
|$14,800
|Rough
|$11,131
|$12,508
|$14,009
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,176
|$12,682
|$14,455
|Clean
|$10,909
|$12,384
|$14,098
|Average
|$10,376
|$11,788
|$13,383
|Rough
|$9,842
|$11,192
|$12,668
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,321
|$11,792
|$13,519
|Clean
|$10,074
|$11,515
|$13,185
|Average
|$9,581
|$10,961
|$12,517
|Rough
|$9,088
|$10,406
|$11,848
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,245
|$12,775
|$14,573
|Clean
|$10,976
|$12,474
|$14,213
|Average
|$10,439
|$11,874
|$13,492
|Rough
|$9,902
|$11,273
|$12,772
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,962
|$10,402
|$12,085
|Clean
|$8,748
|$10,157
|$11,787
|Average
|$8,320
|$9,668
|$11,189
|Rough
|$7,892
|$9,179
|$10,591
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,993
|$11,592
|$12,333
|Clean
|$10,730
|$11,319
|$12,028
|Average
|$10,205
|$10,774
|$11,418
|Rough
|$9,680
|$10,229
|$10,808
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,777
|$11,213
|$12,897
|Clean
|$9,544
|$10,950
|$12,578
|Average
|$9,077
|$10,423
|$11,940
|Rough
|$8,610
|$9,895
|$11,303
Estimated values
2018 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,442
|$14,067
|$15,979
|Clean
|$12,145
|$13,736
|$15,584
|Average
|$11,551
|$13,075
|$14,794
|Rough
|$10,957
|$12,413
|$14,004