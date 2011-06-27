Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Steven Meyer , 08/16/2018 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I started to get an F250 liked the ride and turning radius of the F450 better. Love the tow prep also. Had my last F250 for 22 years hope to have this one even longer.