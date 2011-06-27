  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 F-450 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-450 Super Duties for sale
List Price
$75,000
Used F-450 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Love my F450

Steven Meyer, 08/16/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I started to get an F250 liked the ride and turning radius of the F450 better. Love the tow prep also. Had my last F250 for 22 years hope to have this one even longer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-450 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles