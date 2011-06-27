Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,559
|$60,921
|$63,628
|Clean
|$57,151
|$59,455
|$62,083
|Average
|$54,335
|$56,525
|$58,994
|Rough
|$51,519
|$53,594
|$55,906
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,449
|$43,261
|$45,334
|Clean
|$40,453
|$42,220
|$44,234
|Average
|$38,460
|$40,139
|$42,033
|Rough
|$36,466
|$38,058
|$39,832
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,818
|$48,513
|$50,461
|Clean
|$45,692
|$47,346
|$49,236
|Average
|$43,441
|$45,012
|$46,786
|Rough
|$41,189
|$42,679
|$44,337
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,558
|$47,993
|$50,774
|Clean
|$44,463
|$46,839
|$49,541
|Average
|$42,272
|$44,530
|$47,077
|Rough
|$40,081
|$42,222
|$44,612
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,731
|$57,163
|$58,821
|Clean
|$54,391
|$55,788
|$57,393
|Average
|$51,711
|$53,039
|$54,538
|Rough
|$49,031
|$50,289
|$51,682
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,856
|$39,722
|$41,857
|Clean
|$36,946
|$38,767
|$40,841
|Average
|$35,125
|$36,856
|$38,809
|Rough
|$33,305
|$34,945
|$36,777
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,813
|$70,115
|$72,761
|Clean
|$66,183
|$68,429
|$70,995
|Average
|$62,922
|$65,056
|$67,463
|Rough
|$59,661
|$61,683
|$63,931
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,014
|$68,577
|$70,389
|Clean
|$65,403
|$66,928
|$68,680
|Average
|$62,180
|$63,629
|$65,263
|Rough
|$58,958
|$60,330
|$61,846
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,674
|$57,033
|$60,862
|Clean
|$52,384
|$55,661
|$59,385
|Average
|$49,803
|$52,918
|$56,430
|Rough
|$47,222
|$50,174
|$53,476
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,770
|$45,648
|$46,671
|Clean
|$43,693
|$44,550
|$45,538
|Average
|$41,541
|$42,354
|$43,272
|Rough
|$39,388
|$40,158
|$41,007