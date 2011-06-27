Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,826
|$7,275
|$8,567
|Clean
|$4,365
|$6,578
|$7,752
|Average
|$3,443
|$5,184
|$6,122
|Rough
|$2,521
|$3,790
|$4,492
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,149
|$9,548
|$11,343
|Clean
|$5,562
|$8,633
|$10,264
|Average
|$4,387
|$6,804
|$8,105
|Rough
|$3,212
|$4,974
|$5,947
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,963
|$6,154
|$7,311
|Clean
|$3,585
|$5,565
|$6,615
|Average
|$2,827
|$4,385
|$5,224
|Rough
|$2,070
|$3,206
|$3,833
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$5,496
|$6,528
|Clean
|$3,201
|$4,969
|$5,907
|Average
|$2,525
|$3,916
|$4,665
|Rough
|$1,849
|$2,863
|$3,423
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,749
|$7,375
|$8,762
|Clean
|$4,296
|$6,668
|$7,928
|Average
|$3,388
|$5,255
|$6,261
|Rough
|$2,481
|$3,841
|$4,594
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,845
|$5,970
|$7,092
|Clean
|$3,478
|$5,398
|$6,418
|Average
|$2,743
|$4,254
|$5,068
|Rough
|$2,008
|$3,110
|$3,719
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,751
|$5,763
|$6,827
|Clean
|$3,393
|$5,211
|$6,177
|Average
|$2,676
|$4,107
|$4,878
|Rough
|$1,959
|$3,002
|$3,579
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,506
|$6,938
|$8,222
|Clean
|$4,076
|$6,273
|$7,440
|Average
|$3,215
|$4,943
|$5,875
|Rough
|$2,354
|$3,614
|$4,311
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,535
|$7,042
|$8,366
|Clean
|$4,102
|$6,367
|$7,570
|Average
|$3,235
|$5,018
|$5,978
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,668
|$4,386
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,339
|$6,738
|$8,006
|Clean
|$3,925
|$6,093
|$7,244
|Average
|$3,096
|$4,801
|$5,721
|Rough
|$2,267
|$3,510
|$4,197
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$7,476
|$8,796
|Clean
|$4,498
|$6,759
|$7,959
|Average
|$3,548
|$5,327
|$6,286
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,894
|$4,612
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,139
|$6,416
|$7,618
|Clean
|$3,744
|$5,801
|$6,894
|Average
|$2,953
|$4,572
|$5,444
|Rough
|$2,162
|$3,342
|$3,994
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,624
|$7,105
|$8,414
|Clean
|$4,182
|$6,424
|$7,613
|Average
|$3,299
|$5,062
|$6,012
|Rough
|$2,415
|$3,701
|$4,411
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,779
|$7,246
|$8,010
|Clean
|$5,226
|$6,552
|$7,248
|Average
|$4,122
|$5,163
|$5,724
|Rough
|$3,018
|$3,775
|$4,200
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,501
|$6,991
|$8,305
|Clean
|$4,071
|$6,321
|$7,515
|Average
|$3,211
|$4,982
|$5,935
|Rough
|$2,351
|$3,642
|$4,354
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,647
|$5,664
|$6,728
|Clean
|$3,299
|$5,121
|$6,088
|Average
|$2,602
|$4,036
|$4,808
|Rough
|$1,905
|$2,950
|$3,528
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,822
|$4,079
|$4,743
|Clean
|$2,552
|$3,688
|$4,291
|Average
|$2,013
|$2,907
|$3,389
|Rough
|$1,474
|$2,125
|$2,487
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,734
|$6,750
|$7,810
|Clean
|$4,282
|$6,103
|$7,067
|Average
|$3,377
|$4,810
|$5,581
|Rough
|$2,473
|$3,516
|$4,095
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,872
|$5,920
|$7,001
|Clean
|$3,502
|$5,353
|$6,335
|Average
|$2,762
|$4,218
|$5,003
|Rough
|$2,022
|$3,084
|$3,671
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,177
|$6,422
|$7,607
|Clean
|$3,778
|$5,807
|$6,883
|Average
|$2,980
|$4,576
|$5,436
|Rough
|$2,182
|$3,345
|$3,988
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,947
|$6,130
|$7,282
|Clean
|$3,570
|$5,543
|$6,589
|Average
|$2,816
|$4,368
|$5,204
|Rough
|$2,062
|$3,193
|$3,818
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,378
|$8,352
|$9,922
|Clean
|$4,864
|$7,552
|$8,978
|Average
|$3,837
|$5,951
|$7,090
|Rough
|$2,809
|$4,350
|$5,202
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,067
|$9,094
|$10,691
|Clean
|$5,487
|$8,222
|$9,674
|Average
|$4,328
|$6,480
|$7,639
|Rough
|$3,169
|$4,737
|$5,605
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,470
|$6,038
|$6,860
|Clean
|$4,043
|$5,460
|$6,207
|Average
|$3,189
|$4,302
|$4,902
|Rough
|$2,335
|$3,145
|$3,597
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,172
|$6,492
|$7,717
|Clean
|$3,773
|$5,870
|$6,983
|Average
|$2,976
|$4,626
|$5,514
|Rough
|$2,179
|$3,381
|$4,046
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,972
|$7,483
|$8,808
|Clean
|$4,497
|$6,766
|$7,970
|Average
|$3,547
|$5,332
|$6,294
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,898
|$4,618
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,936
|$7,527
|$8,893
|Clean
|$4,464
|$6,805
|$8,047
|Average
|$3,521
|$5,363
|$6,355
|Rough
|$2,578
|$3,921
|$4,663
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,637
|$8,239
|$9,611
|Clean
|$5,099
|$7,450
|$8,697
|Average
|$4,022
|$5,871
|$6,868
|Rough
|$2,945
|$4,292
|$5,039
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,906
|$6,066
|$7,207
|Clean
|$3,533
|$5,485
|$6,521
|Average
|$2,787
|$4,322
|$5,150
|Rough
|$2,040
|$3,160
|$3,779
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,159
|$8,011
|$9,518
|Clean
|$4,666
|$7,243
|$8,612
|Average
|$3,681
|$5,708
|$6,801
|Rough
|$2,695
|$4,173
|$4,990
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,449
|$6,741
|$7,949
|Clean
|$4,024
|$6,095
|$7,193
|Average
|$3,174
|$4,803
|$5,680
|Rough
|$2,324
|$3,511
|$4,168
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,686
|$5,725
|$6,801
|Clean
|$3,334
|$5,177
|$6,154
|Average
|$2,630
|$4,079
|$4,860
|Rough
|$1,926
|$2,982
|$3,566
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,595
|$10,242
|$12,167
|Clean
|$5,965
|$9,260
|$11,009
|Average
|$4,705
|$7,298
|$8,694
|Rough
|$3,445
|$5,335
|$6,379
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,977
|$12,387
|$14,716
|Clean
|$7,215
|$11,200
|$13,316
|Average
|$5,691
|$8,826
|$10,515
|Rough
|$4,167
|$6,452
|$7,715
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,214
|$7,837
|$9,220
|Clean
|$4,715
|$7,086
|$8,343
|Average
|$3,719
|$5,584
|$6,589
|Rough
|$2,723
|$4,082
|$4,834
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,191
|$6,502
|$7,722
|Clean
|$3,791
|$5,879
|$6,988
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,633
|$5,518
|Rough
|$2,189
|$3,387
|$4,049
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,039
|$10,931
|$12,985
|Clean
|$6,367
|$9,884
|$11,750
|Average
|$5,022
|$7,789
|$9,279
|Rough
|$3,677
|$5,694
|$6,808
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,649
|$8,576
|$10,120
|Clean
|$5,109
|$7,754
|$9,157
|Average
|$4,030
|$6,111
|$7,231
|Rough
|$2,951
|$4,467
|$5,306
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,604
|$5,378
|$6,312
|Clean
|$3,260
|$4,862
|$5,712
|Average
|$2,571
|$3,832
|$4,511
|Rough
|$1,883
|$2,801
|$3,310
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,549
|$5,510
|$6,546
|Clean
|$3,210
|$4,982
|$5,923
|Average
|$2,532
|$3,926
|$4,677
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,870
|$3,432
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,550
|$5,513
|$6,549
|Clean
|$3,211
|$4,985
|$5,926
|Average
|$2,532
|$3,928
|$4,680
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,872
|$3,434
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,624
|$4,959
|$5,660
|Clean
|$3,278
|$4,484
|$5,122
|Average
|$2,585
|$3,533
|$4,045
|Rough
|$1,893
|$2,583
|$2,968
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,659
|$7,234
|$8,595
|Clean
|$4,214
|$6,541
|$7,777
|Average
|$3,324
|$5,155
|$6,142
|Rough
|$2,434
|$3,768
|$4,506
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,112
|$6,036
|$7,050
|Clean
|$3,720
|$5,457
|$6,379
|Average
|$2,934
|$4,301
|$5,038
|Rough
|$2,148
|$3,144
|$3,696
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,405
|$4,637
|$5,284
|Clean
|$3,080
|$4,193
|$4,781
|Average
|$2,429
|$3,304
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,415
|$2,770
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,342
|$6,193
|$7,169
|Clean
|$3,927
|$5,600
|$6,487
|Average
|$3,097
|$4,413
|$5,123
|Rough
|$2,268
|$3,226
|$3,759
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,622
|$6,665
|$7,742
|Clean
|$4,180
|$6,027
|$7,006
|Average
|$3,297
|$4,749
|$5,532
|Rough
|$2,414
|$3,472
|$4,059
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,740
|$7,361
|$8,744
|Clean
|$4,287
|$6,656
|$7,912
|Average
|$3,382
|$5,245
|$6,248
|Rough
|$2,476
|$3,834
|$4,585
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$6,110
|$7,264
|Clean
|$3,552
|$5,525
|$6,573
|Average
|$2,802
|$4,354
|$5,190
|Rough
|$2,051
|$3,183
|$3,808
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,579
|$7,075
|$8,392
|Clean
|$4,142
|$6,397
|$7,593
|Average
|$3,267
|$5,041
|$5,997
|Rough
|$2,392
|$3,685
|$4,400