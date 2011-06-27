  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,826$7,275$8,567
Clean$4,365$6,578$7,752
Average$3,443$5,184$6,122
Rough$2,521$3,790$4,492
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,149$9,548$11,343
Clean$5,562$8,633$10,264
Average$4,387$6,804$8,105
Rough$3,212$4,974$5,947
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,963$6,154$7,311
Clean$3,585$5,565$6,615
Average$2,827$4,385$5,224
Rough$2,070$3,206$3,833
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,539$5,496$6,528
Clean$3,201$4,969$5,907
Average$2,525$3,916$4,665
Rough$1,849$2,863$3,423
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,749$7,375$8,762
Clean$4,296$6,668$7,928
Average$3,388$5,255$6,261
Rough$2,481$3,841$4,594
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,845$5,970$7,092
Clean$3,478$5,398$6,418
Average$2,743$4,254$5,068
Rough$2,008$3,110$3,719
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,751$5,763$6,827
Clean$3,393$5,211$6,177
Average$2,676$4,107$4,878
Rough$1,959$3,002$3,579
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,506$6,938$8,222
Clean$4,076$6,273$7,440
Average$3,215$4,943$5,875
Rough$2,354$3,614$4,311
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,535$7,042$8,366
Clean$4,102$6,367$7,570
Average$3,235$5,018$5,978
Rough$2,369$3,668$4,386
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,339$6,738$8,006
Clean$3,925$6,093$7,244
Average$3,096$4,801$5,721
Rough$2,267$3,510$4,197
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,973$7,476$8,796
Clean$4,498$6,759$7,959
Average$3,548$5,327$6,286
Rough$2,597$3,894$4,612
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,139$6,416$7,618
Clean$3,744$5,801$6,894
Average$2,953$4,572$5,444
Rough$2,162$3,342$3,994
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,624$7,105$8,414
Clean$4,182$6,424$7,613
Average$3,299$5,062$6,012
Rough$2,415$3,701$4,411
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,779$7,246$8,010
Clean$5,226$6,552$7,248
Average$4,122$5,163$5,724
Rough$3,018$3,775$4,200
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,501$6,991$8,305
Clean$4,071$6,321$7,515
Average$3,211$4,982$5,935
Rough$2,351$3,642$4,354
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,647$5,664$6,728
Clean$3,299$5,121$6,088
Average$2,602$4,036$4,808
Rough$1,905$2,950$3,528
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,822$4,079$4,743
Clean$2,552$3,688$4,291
Average$2,013$2,907$3,389
Rough$1,474$2,125$2,487
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,734$6,750$7,810
Clean$4,282$6,103$7,067
Average$3,377$4,810$5,581
Rough$2,473$3,516$4,095
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,872$5,920$7,001
Clean$3,502$5,353$6,335
Average$2,762$4,218$5,003
Rough$2,022$3,084$3,671
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,177$6,422$7,607
Clean$3,778$5,807$6,883
Average$2,980$4,576$5,436
Rough$2,182$3,345$3,988
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,947$6,130$7,282
Clean$3,570$5,543$6,589
Average$2,816$4,368$5,204
Rough$2,062$3,193$3,818
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,378$8,352$9,922
Clean$4,864$7,552$8,978
Average$3,837$5,951$7,090
Rough$2,809$4,350$5,202
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,067$9,094$10,691
Clean$5,487$8,222$9,674
Average$4,328$6,480$7,639
Rough$3,169$4,737$5,605
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,470$6,038$6,860
Clean$4,043$5,460$6,207
Average$3,189$4,302$4,902
Rough$2,335$3,145$3,597
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,172$6,492$7,717
Clean$3,773$5,870$6,983
Average$2,976$4,626$5,514
Rough$2,179$3,381$4,046
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,972$7,483$8,808
Clean$4,497$6,766$7,970
Average$3,547$5,332$6,294
Rough$2,597$3,898$4,618
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,936$7,527$8,893
Clean$4,464$6,805$8,047
Average$3,521$5,363$6,355
Rough$2,578$3,921$4,663
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,637$8,239$9,611
Clean$5,099$7,450$8,697
Average$4,022$5,871$6,868
Rough$2,945$4,292$5,039
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,906$6,066$7,207
Clean$3,533$5,485$6,521
Average$2,787$4,322$5,150
Rough$2,040$3,160$3,779
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,159$8,011$9,518
Clean$4,666$7,243$8,612
Average$3,681$5,708$6,801
Rough$2,695$4,173$4,990
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,449$6,741$7,949
Clean$4,024$6,095$7,193
Average$3,174$4,803$5,680
Rough$2,324$3,511$4,168
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,686$5,725$6,801
Clean$3,334$5,177$6,154
Average$2,630$4,079$4,860
Rough$1,926$2,982$3,566
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,595$10,242$12,167
Clean$5,965$9,260$11,009
Average$4,705$7,298$8,694
Rough$3,445$5,335$6,379
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,977$12,387$14,716
Clean$7,215$11,200$13,316
Average$5,691$8,826$10,515
Rough$4,167$6,452$7,715
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,214$7,837$9,220
Clean$4,715$7,086$8,343
Average$3,719$5,584$6,589
Rough$2,723$4,082$4,834
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,191$6,502$7,722
Clean$3,791$5,879$6,988
Average$2,990$4,633$5,518
Rough$2,189$3,387$4,049
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,039$10,931$12,985
Clean$6,367$9,884$11,750
Average$5,022$7,789$9,279
Rough$3,677$5,694$6,808
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,649$8,576$10,120
Clean$5,109$7,754$9,157
Average$4,030$6,111$7,231
Rough$2,951$4,467$5,306
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,604$5,378$6,312
Clean$3,260$4,862$5,712
Average$2,571$3,832$4,511
Rough$1,883$2,801$3,310
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,549$5,510$6,546
Clean$3,210$4,982$5,923
Average$2,532$3,926$4,677
Rough$1,854$2,870$3,432
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,550$5,513$6,549
Clean$3,211$4,985$5,926
Average$2,532$3,928$4,680
Rough$1,854$2,872$3,434
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,624$4,959$5,660
Clean$3,278$4,484$5,122
Average$2,585$3,533$4,045
Rough$1,893$2,583$2,968
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,659$7,234$8,595
Clean$4,214$6,541$7,777
Average$3,324$5,155$6,142
Rough$2,434$3,768$4,506
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,112$6,036$7,050
Clean$3,720$5,457$6,379
Average$2,934$4,301$5,038
Rough$2,148$3,144$3,696
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,405$4,637$5,284
Clean$3,080$4,193$4,781
Average$2,429$3,304$3,776
Rough$1,779$2,415$2,770
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,342$6,193$7,169
Clean$3,927$5,600$6,487
Average$3,097$4,413$5,123
Rough$2,268$3,226$3,759
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,622$6,665$7,742
Clean$4,180$6,027$7,006
Average$3,297$4,749$5,532
Rough$2,414$3,472$4,059
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,740$7,361$8,744
Clean$4,287$6,656$7,912
Average$3,382$5,245$6,248
Rough$2,476$3,834$4,585
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,927$6,110$7,264
Clean$3,552$5,525$6,573
Average$2,802$4,354$5,190
Rough$2,051$3,183$3,808
2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,579$7,075$8,392
Clean$4,142$6,397$7,593
Average$3,267$5,041$5,997
Rough$2,392$3,685$4,400
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,552 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,688 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,552 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,688 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,552 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,688 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $1,474 to $4,743, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.