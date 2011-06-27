Estimated values
1995 Ford E-150 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,150
|$1,477
|Clean
|$457
|$1,052
|$1,356
|Average
|$372
|$854
|$1,115
|Rough
|$286
|$657
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-150 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$507
|$1,152
|$1,477
|Clean
|$463
|$1,053
|$1,356
|Average
|$376
|$855
|$1,115
|Rough
|$289
|$658
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,294
|$1,501
|Clean
|$796
|$1,183
|$1,378
|Average
|$646
|$961
|$1,132
|Rough
|$497
|$739
|$886
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,255
|$1,548
|Clean
|$613
|$1,148
|$1,421
|Average
|$498
|$932
|$1,167
|Rough
|$383
|$717
|$914
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,167
|$1,477
|Clean
|$502
|$1,067
|$1,356
|Average
|$408
|$866
|$1,115
|Rough
|$314
|$666
|$873