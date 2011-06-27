  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,366$17,977$21,043
Clean$11,388$16,546$19,354
Average$9,432$13,685$15,976
Rough$7,477$10,824$12,597
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,150$16,209$18,974
Clean$10,268$14,919$17,451
Average$8,505$12,339$14,404
Rough$6,742$9,760$11,358
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,110$17,604$20,606
Clean$11,153$16,203$18,952
Average$9,237$13,401$15,644
Rough$7,322$10,600$12,336
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,141$19,103$22,361
Clean$12,102$17,583$20,566
Average$10,023$14,542$16,976
Rough$7,945$11,502$13,386
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,926$17,014$19,255
Clean$11,904$15,660$17,710
Average$9,860$12,952$14,618
Rough$7,816$10,244$11,527
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,680$16,979$19,876
Clean$10,757$15,628$18,281
Average$8,910$12,926$15,090
Rough$7,062$10,224$11,899
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,946$13,005$15,224
Clean$8,239$11,970$14,002
Average$6,824$9,900$11,558
Rough$5,409$7,830$9,113
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,279$19,654$22,596
Clean$13,150$18,090$20,782
Average$10,892$14,962$17,154
Rough$8,633$11,834$13,527
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,790$20,047$23,465
Clean$12,700$18,451$21,582
Average$10,519$15,261$17,814
Rough$8,338$12,070$14,047
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,762$17,098$20,016
Clean$10,832$15,738$18,409
Average$8,972$13,016$15,195
Rough$7,112$10,295$11,982
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,578$12,469$14,596
Clean$7,900$11,477$13,425
Average$6,543$9,492$11,081
Rough$5,186$7,508$8,738
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,342$23,756$27,808
Clean$15,050$21,865$25,576
Average$12,465$18,084$21,111
Rough$9,881$14,304$16,647
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,316$14,996$17,554
Clean$9,500$13,803$16,145
Average$7,869$11,416$13,327
Rough$6,237$9,029$10,508
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,454$13,743$16,088
Clean$8,707$12,650$14,797
Average$7,211$10,462$12,214
Rough$5,716$8,275$9,631
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,510$16,731$19,585
Clean$10,600$15,400$18,013
Average$8,779$12,737$14,869
Rough$6,959$10,074$11,725
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,144$11,839$13,858
Clean$7,500$10,897$12,746
Average$6,212$9,012$10,521
Rough$4,924$7,128$8,296
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,042$11,691$13,685
Clean$7,406$10,761$12,586
Average$6,134$8,900$10,389
Rough$4,863$7,039$8,192
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,551$17,802$20,674
Clean$11,558$16,386$19,014
Average$9,573$13,552$15,695
Rough$7,588$10,719$12,376
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,590$12,487$14,617
Clean$7,911$11,493$13,443
Average$6,552$9,506$11,097
Rough$5,194$7,519$8,750
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,246$10,534$12,331
Clean$6,673$9,696$11,341
Average$5,527$8,020$9,362
Rough$4,381$6,343$7,382
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,696 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,696 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,696 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $4,381 to $12,331, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.