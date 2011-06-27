Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,366
|$17,977
|$21,043
|Clean
|$11,388
|$16,546
|$19,354
|Average
|$9,432
|$13,685
|$15,976
|Rough
|$7,477
|$10,824
|$12,597
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,150
|$16,209
|$18,974
|Clean
|$10,268
|$14,919
|$17,451
|Average
|$8,505
|$12,339
|$14,404
|Rough
|$6,742
|$9,760
|$11,358
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,110
|$17,604
|$20,606
|Clean
|$11,153
|$16,203
|$18,952
|Average
|$9,237
|$13,401
|$15,644
|Rough
|$7,322
|$10,600
|$12,336
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,141
|$19,103
|$22,361
|Clean
|$12,102
|$17,583
|$20,566
|Average
|$10,023
|$14,542
|$16,976
|Rough
|$7,945
|$11,502
|$13,386
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,926
|$17,014
|$19,255
|Clean
|$11,904
|$15,660
|$17,710
|Average
|$9,860
|$12,952
|$14,618
|Rough
|$7,816
|$10,244
|$11,527
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,680
|$16,979
|$19,876
|Clean
|$10,757
|$15,628
|$18,281
|Average
|$8,910
|$12,926
|$15,090
|Rough
|$7,062
|$10,224
|$11,899
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,946
|$13,005
|$15,224
|Clean
|$8,239
|$11,970
|$14,002
|Average
|$6,824
|$9,900
|$11,558
|Rough
|$5,409
|$7,830
|$9,113
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,279
|$19,654
|$22,596
|Clean
|$13,150
|$18,090
|$20,782
|Average
|$10,892
|$14,962
|$17,154
|Rough
|$8,633
|$11,834
|$13,527
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,790
|$20,047
|$23,465
|Clean
|$12,700
|$18,451
|$21,582
|Average
|$10,519
|$15,261
|$17,814
|Rough
|$8,338
|$12,070
|$14,047
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,762
|$17,098
|$20,016
|Clean
|$10,832
|$15,738
|$18,409
|Average
|$8,972
|$13,016
|$15,195
|Rough
|$7,112
|$10,295
|$11,982
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,578
|$12,469
|$14,596
|Clean
|$7,900
|$11,477
|$13,425
|Average
|$6,543
|$9,492
|$11,081
|Rough
|$5,186
|$7,508
|$8,738
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,342
|$23,756
|$27,808
|Clean
|$15,050
|$21,865
|$25,576
|Average
|$12,465
|$18,084
|$21,111
|Rough
|$9,881
|$14,304
|$16,647
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,316
|$14,996
|$17,554
|Clean
|$9,500
|$13,803
|$16,145
|Average
|$7,869
|$11,416
|$13,327
|Rough
|$6,237
|$9,029
|$10,508
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,454
|$13,743
|$16,088
|Clean
|$8,707
|$12,650
|$14,797
|Average
|$7,211
|$10,462
|$12,214
|Rough
|$5,716
|$8,275
|$9,631
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,510
|$16,731
|$19,585
|Clean
|$10,600
|$15,400
|$18,013
|Average
|$8,779
|$12,737
|$14,869
|Rough
|$6,959
|$10,074
|$11,725
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,144
|$11,839
|$13,858
|Clean
|$7,500
|$10,897
|$12,746
|Average
|$6,212
|$9,012
|$10,521
|Rough
|$4,924
|$7,128
|$8,296
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,042
|$11,691
|$13,685
|Clean
|$7,406
|$10,761
|$12,586
|Average
|$6,134
|$8,900
|$10,389
|Rough
|$4,863
|$7,039
|$8,192
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,551
|$17,802
|$20,674
|Clean
|$11,558
|$16,386
|$19,014
|Average
|$9,573
|$13,552
|$15,695
|Rough
|$7,588
|$10,719
|$12,376
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,590
|$12,487
|$14,617
|Clean
|$7,911
|$11,493
|$13,443
|Average
|$6,552
|$9,506
|$11,097
|Rough
|$5,194
|$7,519
|$8,750
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,246
|$10,534
|$12,331
|Clean
|$6,673
|$9,696
|$11,341
|Average
|$5,527
|$8,020
|$9,362
|Rough
|$4,381
|$6,343
|$7,382