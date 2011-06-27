Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

Dodge cummins mike , 07/19/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Absolutely love this truck. I had two hemi's before this, they never even came close to the power and fuel mileage with the cummins diesel. I average 20 mpg. The only draw back with this truck, is do not let it idle for long periods of time. The emissions will give you troubles if you do. If you like to leave your vehicle idle, i suggest the emission delete kit. This truck is the mega cab, Laramie short box, single rear wheel. Report Abuse

Love the 5.9 Cummins bbradford , 11/05/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful We had a 06 2500 Laramie QCSB 4x4 and loved it. I regretted the day I sold it. So, after 2 years of looking for the perfect replacement, we picked up a 07 5.9L Laramie Mega 4x4 A4 with 21,000 miles. I knew the reliability of the 5.9 and did not want to deal with the soot issues of the 6.7, even though the newest ECM flash has taken care of that. For a diesel, you can't beat the pulling power and mpg's of the Cummins 5.9L. It rides like a truck, but very comfy and quite for a truck also. Ford has a better interior, but I like the simplicity of the Dodge. We got rid of out 2008 Chevy Suburban LTZ 4x4 for this, and we could not be happier. This is "the best" diesel truck combo out there. Report Abuse

Great Truck William Scarberry , 02/22/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I traded in a 1997 Chevy 3500 Dually for this truck, what a difference. This truck has better fuel mileage, better power, and of course better looks. I'm 6'3" and have no problem sitting in the back seat that reclines. Report Abuse

Pleasantly Surprised Tim , 08/26/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have been with Ford for many years but have always been a fan of I6 engine design over V8 diesels. So I decided to give Dodge a chance. So far I am very pleased with the entire vehicle. Very quiet and ride is good considering it's a one ton, great power (6.7 Cummins), smooth trans., 3.73 and 6-speed seems to be a great combination. Lots of low end grunt and a nice flat torque curve..650@1500 to 2800. Build quality is very good. I live on a dirt (washboard) road and no rattles..amazing. Exterior paint and finish are excellent. Dollar value I feel was best compaired to Chevy/GM and Ford. I would recommend anyone to test drive before buying any other make. Report Abuse