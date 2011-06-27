Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,205
|$12,517
|$14,819
|Clean
|$7,466
|$11,384
|$13,481
|Average
|$5,986
|$9,118
|$10,805
|Rough
|$4,506
|$6,852
|$8,129
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,924
|$7,512
|$8,893
|Clean
|$4,480
|$6,832
|$8,090
|Average
|$3,592
|$5,472
|$6,484
|Rough
|$2,704
|$4,112
|$4,878
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,427
|$9,804
|$11,607
|Clean
|$5,848
|$8,917
|$10,559
|Average
|$4,689
|$7,142
|$8,463
|Rough
|$3,530
|$5,367
|$6,367
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,053
|$9,234
|$10,932
|Clean
|$5,507
|$8,398
|$9,945
|Average
|$4,416
|$6,726
|$7,970
|Rough
|$3,324
|$5,054
|$5,996
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,791
|$11,885
|$14,071
|Clean
|$7,089
|$10,810
|$12,801
|Average
|$5,684
|$8,658
|$10,259
|Rough
|$4,279
|$6,506
|$7,718
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,962
|$10,621
|$12,574
|Clean
|$6,335
|$9,659
|$11,439
|Average
|$5,079
|$7,736
|$9,168
|Rough
|$3,824
|$5,814
|$6,897
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,003
|$9,158
|$10,842
|Clean
|$5,462
|$8,329
|$9,863
|Average
|$4,379
|$6,671
|$7,905
|Rough
|$3,297
|$5,013
|$5,947
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,352
|$11,215
|$13,278
|Clean
|$6,689
|$10,200
|$12,079
|Average
|$5,363
|$8,170
|$9,681
|Rough
|$4,037
|$6,139
|$7,283
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,159
|$9,395
|$11,123
|Clean
|$5,604
|$8,544
|$10,119
|Average
|$4,493
|$6,843
|$8,110
|Rough
|$3,382
|$5,142
|$6,101
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,617
|$8,568
|$10,144
|Clean
|$5,110
|$7,792
|$9,228
|Average
|$4,098
|$6,241
|$7,396
|Rough
|$3,085
|$4,690
|$5,564
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$3,270
|$3,871
|Clean
|$1,950
|$2,974
|$3,521
|Average
|$1,563
|$2,382
|$2,822
|Rough
|$1,177
|$1,790
|$2,123
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,256
|$8,018
|$9,493
|Clean
|$4,783
|$7,292
|$8,636
|Average
|$3,835
|$5,840
|$6,922
|Rough
|$2,887
|$4,389
|$5,207