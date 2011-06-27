  1. Home
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,205$12,517$14,819
Clean$7,466$11,384$13,481
Average$5,986$9,118$10,805
Rough$4,506$6,852$8,129
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,924$7,512$8,893
Clean$4,480$6,832$8,090
Average$3,592$5,472$6,484
Rough$2,704$4,112$4,878
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,427$9,804$11,607
Clean$5,848$8,917$10,559
Average$4,689$7,142$8,463
Rough$3,530$5,367$6,367
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,053$9,234$10,932
Clean$5,507$8,398$9,945
Average$4,416$6,726$7,970
Rough$3,324$5,054$5,996
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,791$11,885$14,071
Clean$7,089$10,810$12,801
Average$5,684$8,658$10,259
Rough$4,279$6,506$7,718
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,962$10,621$12,574
Clean$6,335$9,659$11,439
Average$5,079$7,736$9,168
Rough$3,824$5,814$6,897
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,003$9,158$10,842
Clean$5,462$8,329$9,863
Average$4,379$6,671$7,905
Rough$3,297$5,013$5,947
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,352$11,215$13,278
Clean$6,689$10,200$12,079
Average$5,363$8,170$9,681
Rough$4,037$6,139$7,283
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,159$9,395$11,123
Clean$5,604$8,544$10,119
Average$4,493$6,843$8,110
Rough$3,382$5,142$6,101
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,617$8,568$10,144
Clean$5,110$7,792$9,228
Average$4,098$6,241$7,396
Rough$3,085$4,690$5,564
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,143$3,270$3,871
Clean$1,950$2,974$3,521
Average$1,563$2,382$2,822
Rough$1,177$1,790$2,123
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,256$8,018$9,493
Clean$4,783$7,292$8,636
Average$3,835$5,840$6,922
Rough$2,887$4,389$5,207
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,480 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,832 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,480 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,832 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,480 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,832 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $2,704 to $8,893, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.