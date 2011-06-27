Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,565
|$8,944
|$10,711
|Clean
|$5,004
|$8,041
|$9,641
|Average
|$3,882
|$6,234
|$7,502
|Rough
|$2,761
|$4,428
|$5,363
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,599
|$5,783
|$6,926
|Clean
|$3,236
|$5,199
|$6,235
|Average
|$2,511
|$4,031
|$4,851
|Rough
|$1,786
|$2,863
|$3,468
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,258
|$6,844
|$8,196
|Clean
|$3,829
|$6,153
|$7,377
|Average
|$2,971
|$4,771
|$5,740
|Rough
|$2,113
|$3,389
|$4,104
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,771
|$6,060
|$7,257
|Clean
|$3,391
|$5,448
|$6,532
|Average
|$2,631
|$4,224
|$5,083
|Rough
|$1,871
|$3,000
|$3,633
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,502
|$7,237
|$8,666
|Clean
|$4,048
|$6,506
|$7,801
|Average
|$3,141
|$5,045
|$6,070
|Rough
|$2,234
|$3,583
|$4,339
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,016
|$8,061
|$9,653
|Clean
|$4,510
|$7,247
|$8,689
|Average
|$3,499
|$5,619
|$6,761
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,991
|$4,833
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,784
|$9,298
|$11,133
|Clean
|$5,201
|$8,359
|$10,022
|Average
|$4,035
|$6,481
|$7,798
|Rough
|$2,870
|$4,603
|$5,574
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,055
|$8,125
|$9,729
|Clean
|$4,545
|$7,305
|$8,757
|Average
|$3,527
|$5,664
|$6,814
|Rough
|$2,508
|$4,023
|$4,871
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,395
|$2,869
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,153
|$2,582
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,669
|$2,009
|Rough
|$740
|$1,186
|$1,436
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,461
|$7,170
|$8,586
|Clean
|$4,011
|$6,446
|$7,728
|Average
|$3,112
|$4,998
|$6,013
|Rough
|$2,213
|$3,549
|$4,299
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,717
|$7,581
|$9,078
|Clean
|$4,241
|$6,816
|$8,172
|Average
|$3,291
|$5,285
|$6,358
|Rough
|$2,340
|$3,753
|$4,545
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,133
|$6,644
|$7,956
|Clean
|$3,717
|$5,973
|$7,162
|Average
|$2,884
|$4,631
|$5,573
|Rough
|$2,051
|$3,289
|$3,983