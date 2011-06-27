  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,565$8,944$10,711
Clean$5,004$8,041$9,641
Average$3,882$6,234$7,502
Rough$2,761$4,428$5,363
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,599$5,783$6,926
Clean$3,236$5,199$6,235
Average$2,511$4,031$4,851
Rough$1,786$2,863$3,468
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,258$6,844$8,196
Clean$3,829$6,153$7,377
Average$2,971$4,771$5,740
Rough$2,113$3,389$4,104
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,771$6,060$7,257
Clean$3,391$5,448$6,532
Average$2,631$4,224$5,083
Rough$1,871$3,000$3,633
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,502$7,237$8,666
Clean$4,048$6,506$7,801
Average$3,141$5,045$6,070
Rough$2,234$3,583$4,339
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,016$8,061$9,653
Clean$4,510$7,247$8,689
Average$3,499$5,619$6,761
Rough$2,489$3,991$4,833
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,784$9,298$11,133
Clean$5,201$8,359$10,022
Average$4,035$6,481$7,798
Rough$2,870$4,603$5,574
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,055$8,125$9,729
Clean$4,545$7,305$8,757
Average$3,527$5,664$6,814
Rough$2,508$4,023$4,871
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$2,395$2,869
Clean$1,340$2,153$2,582
Average$1,040$1,669$2,009
Rough$740$1,186$1,436
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,461$7,170$8,586
Clean$4,011$6,446$7,728
Average$3,112$4,998$6,013
Rough$2,213$3,549$4,299
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,717$7,581$9,078
Clean$4,241$6,816$8,172
Average$3,291$5,285$6,358
Rough$2,340$3,753$4,545
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,133$6,644$7,956
Clean$3,717$5,973$7,162
Average$2,884$4,631$5,573
Rough$2,051$3,289$3,983
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,236 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,199 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,236 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,199 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,236 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,199 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $1,786 to $6,926, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.