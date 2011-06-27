Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

2003 RAM 2500 SLT 2X4 HEMI QUAD CAB HonkyTonk TN , 05/05/2016 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this used at 109K miles because of needing a truck, yet needed to still drive the kids around. It seats 6, just enough for all of us with more elbow room and leg room than a mini-van. It has all those neat gadgets the SLT package comes with. The HEMI 5.7 moves very easy with a light foot on the pedal. That's needed if you want to keep the mpg high. Compared to the 5.9L Magnum gas engines, the mpg does better with a light foot and the truck moves really well down the road. In city driving, one must lift the foot of the brake pedal and let the engine idle pull you forward at first from a standing stop. Then easy into the gas. If you tap the gas pedal, the HEMI power just kicks in like no tomorrow. The HEMI is a beast even as a 5.7L and wants to prowl and move fast. The 2500 provides great suspension handling and hauls loads with pulling trailers very well. Towed 190 square hay bales on the flat bed trailer, the HEMI makes it seem like nothing is back there. With my previous 5.2L (aka 318 Magnum), it wrestled some, but still got the job done. The bed already was Rino lined by the precious owner. It was done very well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm impressed. IdaAg93 , 03/25/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just sold my '04 Silverado 2500 for a Dodge Cummins 2500, QC, 4x4, SB 6-speed, and there is no comparison in quality, toughness, stability, and workmanship. This Dodge is a much better vehicle than the Chevy and I'm a Chevy man for 20 yrs. I just crossed over. It handles better, feels more solid, steering is more precise, handles rough roads better, feels like it cost much more. This truck is one yr older and has 150k more miles than what I had. It feels and drives like it's this yrs model. Wished I'd driven a Dodge long ago. Report Abuse

Love my Dodge Diesel Dan , 09/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just passed 200K miles recently. HO Diesel still gets 17-19 on average and over 20 hwy. Only repairs were front universals and front diff input seal. I change the oil every 5K. Zero engine or trans problems. Change the trans, diffs, xfer case fluids every 30k. Flush the brakes and cooling at 100K. Truck still drives just like it did when I bought it new. Even the original BFG Rugged Trails went 120K miles. This set looks like they will go about 100K. Extremely reliable and still looks great! By far the best vehicle I have ever owned. Report Abuse

What a Delight Fishcop retired , 03/30/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Traded our 1992 Dodge Cummins, which was a crusty, tough & dependable (but loud) rig, on this new to us 2003 Dodge 2500 Cummins. Who'd have believed a dealer's claim that a 7 year old truck "drives like new"? But it really does. It's been the last 6 years on a farm, minor bumps and bruises in the box, but in exceptional shape otherwise. Being able to carry on a normal conversation, without electronic ear protectors is another bonus! In the old '92 Dodge we had to raise our voices to be heard even with the noise muffs. Fuel economy blew me away. I was happy enough with the previous truck's 20 - 22 MPG (US), but this one cruises between 25 and 27 at speeds from 55 to 60 mph. Report Abuse