2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value

Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,835$4,248$4,984
Clean$2,549$3,819$4,487
Average$1,978$2,961$3,491
Rough$1,407$2,103$2,496
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,996$2,892$3,359
Clean$1,794$2,600$3,024
Average$1,392$2,016$2,353
Rough$990$1,432$1,682
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,447$3,869$4,611
Clean$2,201$3,478$4,151
Average$1,707$2,697$3,230
Rough$1,214$1,915$2,309
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,889$3,035$3,634
Clean$1,699$2,728$3,271
Average$1,318$2,115$2,546
Rough$937$1,502$1,820
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,809$4,479$5,352
Clean$2,526$4,027$4,817
Average$1,960$3,122$3,748
Rough$1,394$2,218$2,679
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,056$4,785$5,688
Clean$2,748$4,302$5,120
Average$2,132$3,336$3,984
Rough$1,516$2,369$2,848
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,829$4,314$5,090
Clean$2,544$3,878$4,581
Average$1,974$3,007$3,565
Rough$1,404$2,136$2,548
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,793$2,674$3,132
Clean$1,612$2,404$2,820
Average$1,251$1,864$2,194
Rough$890$1,324$1,568
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,336$3,870$4,674
Clean$2,100$3,479$4,207
Average$1,630$2,698$3,274
Rough$1,159$1,916$2,340
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,748$4,328$5,154
Clean$2,472$3,891$4,640
Average$1,918$3,017$3,610
Rough$1,364$2,143$2,581
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,611$3,909$4,585
Clean$2,348$3,515$4,127
Average$1,822$2,725$3,211
Rough$1,295$1,935$2,296
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,364$3,625$4,283
Clean$2,126$3,259$3,855
Average$1,650$2,526$3,000
Rough$1,173$1,794$2,144
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,775$4,383$5,224
Clean$2,495$3,940$4,702
Average$1,936$3,055$3,659
Rough$1,377$2,170$2,616
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,490$3,899$4,635
Clean$2,239$3,505$4,172
Average$1,737$2,718$3,246
Rough$1,235$1,930$2,321
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,753$4,295$5,100
Clean$2,476$3,861$4,591
Average$1,921$2,994$3,572
Rough$1,366$2,126$2,554
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,689$4,287$5,123
Clean$2,418$3,854$4,611
Average$1,876$2,988$3,588
Rough$1,334$2,122$2,565
Sell my 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,699 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,728 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,699 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,728 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,699 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,728 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $937 to $3,634, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.