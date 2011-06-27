Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,835
|$4,248
|$4,984
|Clean
|$2,549
|$3,819
|$4,487
|Average
|$1,978
|$2,961
|$3,491
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,103
|$2,496
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$2,892
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,600
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,392
|$2,016
|$2,353
|Rough
|$990
|$1,432
|$1,682
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$3,869
|$4,611
|Clean
|$2,201
|$3,478
|$4,151
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,697
|$3,230
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,915
|$2,309
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,889
|$3,035
|$3,634
|Clean
|$1,699
|$2,728
|$3,271
|Average
|$1,318
|$2,115
|$2,546
|Rough
|$937
|$1,502
|$1,820
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$4,479
|$5,352
|Clean
|$2,526
|$4,027
|$4,817
|Average
|$1,960
|$3,122
|$3,748
|Rough
|$1,394
|$2,218
|$2,679
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,056
|$4,785
|$5,688
|Clean
|$2,748
|$4,302
|$5,120
|Average
|$2,132
|$3,336
|$3,984
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,369
|$2,848
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,829
|$4,314
|$5,090
|Clean
|$2,544
|$3,878
|$4,581
|Average
|$1,974
|$3,007
|$3,565
|Rough
|$1,404
|$2,136
|$2,548
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,674
|$3,132
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,404
|$2,820
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,864
|$2,194
|Rough
|$890
|$1,324
|$1,568
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,336
|$3,870
|$4,674
|Clean
|$2,100
|$3,479
|$4,207
|Average
|$1,630
|$2,698
|$3,274
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,916
|$2,340
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$4,328
|$5,154
|Clean
|$2,472
|$3,891
|$4,640
|Average
|$1,918
|$3,017
|$3,610
|Rough
|$1,364
|$2,143
|$2,581
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,611
|$3,909
|$4,585
|Clean
|$2,348
|$3,515
|$4,127
|Average
|$1,822
|$2,725
|$3,211
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,935
|$2,296
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,625
|$4,283
|Clean
|$2,126
|$3,259
|$3,855
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,526
|$3,000
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,794
|$2,144
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,775
|$4,383
|$5,224
|Clean
|$2,495
|$3,940
|$4,702
|Average
|$1,936
|$3,055
|$3,659
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,170
|$2,616
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,490
|$3,899
|$4,635
|Clean
|$2,239
|$3,505
|$4,172
|Average
|$1,737
|$2,718
|$3,246
|Rough
|$1,235
|$1,930
|$2,321
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,753
|$4,295
|$5,100
|Clean
|$2,476
|$3,861
|$4,591
|Average
|$1,921
|$2,994
|$3,572
|Rough
|$1,366
|$2,126
|$2,554
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,689
|$4,287
|$5,123
|Clean
|$2,418
|$3,854
|$4,611
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,988
|$3,588
|Rough
|$1,334
|$2,122
|$2,565