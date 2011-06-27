Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
Horrible , never again
Had an 02, loved it. This 09 is a piece of do doo. Chewing up front tires like crazy, alignment issues, steering issues. Car drifts and moves side to side (cant even explain, its something you have to feel ) steering wheel moves on its own over not smooth road, bumps railroad tracks, etc. Car flexes bad by the sliding doors. Even had transmission experiences and the radio tuning all by itself. All dealers say they don't see any issue, and one said the steering wheel moves to compensate for the road? Personally, I think they know it's messed up and won't admit. So going the lemon route after I hear back from Chrysler! Gas mileage is horrible.
Frustrated!
As an owner of a 1999 Plymouth Voyager van with 360,000 +miles, and very pleased with the quality, THIS 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is a piece of JUNK. The brakes need rebuilt every 10-15k miles (with rotors and calipers being replaced at various intervals. The air conditioning condensate pan does not drain and fills up with water and damages the fan so it needs replaced. The van does "walk" all over the road (not fun to drive) and wears out GOOD tires. The interior back seat plastic coverings fall off. The passenger door wiring is breaking in the tracks (cheap wire). Other than that, OH, now there is a "growling" noise in the front end (bearing?). I Won't buy another Dodge van!.
Family Hauler
We have the 4.0 engine and it performs great. This van is the only way to travel with your family. However, Dodge needs to get some thing right. The brake rotors started going bad at 15,000 miles and Dodge would not honor the warranty. They wanted $100 to fix their problem. Next, the Bridgestone tires on the van are garbage (nearly worn out at 20,000 miles). The air conditioner fan motor goes out after a while (however it will work after stopping the van and restarting a short while later). The radio conked out in the first year. A good vehicle with some minor changes would be a great vehicle. Dodge needs to step up and cover their mistakes.
200K update/4.0 engine
Local dealer screwed us out of our lifetime warranty by refusing to do the 5 year inspection on one van and failing to admit they did it on another. Very dishonest practices. Really enjoyed the van when new but the start issues have plagued this vehicle for years and numerous recalls. Plan on new tires every 25k (buy cheap tires) and brake pads on a regular basis. Bought two and one has had transmission issues since new. Solid 4.0 so far. Weak radiator connection points and will never buy another Dodge product although I like the way the drive. Toyota is more dependable and they actually fix their recalls properly. Bought the extended warranty and needed it bad. Start issue was fixed with a neutral switch replacement on transmission
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best of mini vans as good as Chevy subs
Replacing a 92 Caravan. Only a few hundred miles and cannot truly say about reliability. My two previous Dodge minivans were excellent. This one is as close to the Chevy Surburbans that I owned in the70s and 80s with much better mpg. Stow and go is very handy. Wife says the seats are a bit hard bit I disagree. The interior lighting is not what I would want, too dim. Handling is excellent. Fit and finish is excellent. My dealership is one of the best. I bought it off the lot and if I had speced it out I would have left off some of the features and maybe added a few. Price was better than the imports and quality better too. Not sure I like the keyless switch but time will tell.
