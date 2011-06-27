Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Express 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,620
|$8,669
|$10,103
|Clean
|$6,246
|$8,184
|$9,538
|Average
|$5,499
|$7,214
|$8,407
|Rough
|$4,752
|$6,243
|$7,276
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,351
|$11,604
|$13,875
|Clean
|$7,880
|$10,954
|$13,098
|Average
|$6,937
|$9,655
|$11,545
|Rough
|$5,995
|$8,357
|$9,992
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Express 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,646
|$9,858
|$11,404
|Clean
|$7,215
|$9,306
|$10,765
|Average
|$6,352
|$8,203
|$9,489
|Rough
|$5,489
|$7,099
|$8,212
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,701
|$10,699
|$12,792
|Clean
|$7,266
|$10,100
|$12,076
|Average
|$6,397
|$8,902
|$10,644
|Rough
|$5,528
|$7,705
|$9,212
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,451
|$8,963
|$10,716
|Clean
|$6,087
|$8,461
|$10,117
|Average
|$5,359
|$7,458
|$8,917
|Rough
|$4,631
|$6,455
|$7,717
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Heat 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,332
|$11,348
|$13,454
|Clean
|$7,862
|$10,713
|$12,701
|Average
|$6,922
|$9,443
|$11,195
|Rough
|$5,981
|$8,173
|$9,689
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,215
|$12,804
|$15,309
|Clean
|$8,695
|$12,087
|$14,452
|Average
|$7,655
|$10,654
|$12,738
|Rough
|$6,615
|$9,221
|$11,025
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,752
|$12,160
|$14,541
|Clean
|$8,258
|$11,480
|$13,727
|Average
|$7,270
|$10,118
|$12,099
|Rough
|$6,283
|$8,757
|$10,472
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,119
|$11,281
|$13,490
|Clean
|$7,661
|$10,650
|$12,735
|Average
|$6,745
|$9,387
|$11,225
|Rough
|$5,828
|$8,124
|$9,715
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Heat 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,160
|$9,463
|$11,073
|Clean
|$6,756
|$8,933
|$10,453
|Average
|$5,947
|$7,874
|$9,213
|Rough
|$5,139
|$6,814
|$7,974