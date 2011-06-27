  1. Home
2011 Dodge Durango Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Express 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,620$8,669$10,103
Clean$6,246$8,184$9,538
Average$5,499$7,214$8,407
Rough$4,752$6,243$7,276
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,351$11,604$13,875
Clean$7,880$10,954$13,098
Average$6,937$9,655$11,545
Rough$5,995$8,357$9,992
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Express 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,646$9,858$11,404
Clean$7,215$9,306$10,765
Average$6,352$8,203$9,489
Rough$5,489$7,099$8,212
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,701$10,699$12,792
Clean$7,266$10,100$12,076
Average$6,397$8,902$10,644
Rough$5,528$7,705$9,212
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,451$8,963$10,716
Clean$6,087$8,461$10,117
Average$5,359$7,458$8,917
Rough$4,631$6,455$7,717
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Heat 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,332$11,348$13,454
Clean$7,862$10,713$12,701
Average$6,922$9,443$11,195
Rough$5,981$8,173$9,689
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,215$12,804$15,309
Clean$8,695$12,087$14,452
Average$7,655$10,654$12,738
Rough$6,615$9,221$11,025
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,752$12,160$14,541
Clean$8,258$11,480$13,727
Average$7,270$10,118$12,099
Rough$6,283$8,757$10,472
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,119$11,281$13,490
Clean$7,661$10,650$12,735
Average$6,745$9,387$11,225
Rough$5,828$8,124$9,715
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Durango Heat 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,160$9,463$11,073
Clean$6,756$8,933$10,453
Average$5,947$7,874$9,213
Rough$5,139$6,814$7,974
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,246 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,184 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,246 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,184 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,246 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,184 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Dodge Durango ranges from $4,752 to $10,103, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.