2004 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,594$2,236$2,590
Clean$1,448$2,031$2,349
Average$1,158$1,620$1,869
Rough$868$1,209$1,388
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,057$3,241$3,892
Clean$1,870$2,943$3,531
Average$1,495$2,348$2,808
Rough$1,121$1,753$2,086
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,680$4,334$5,242
Clean$2,436$3,936$4,755
Average$1,948$3,140$3,783
Rough$1,460$2,344$2,810
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,267$3,532$4,227
Clean$2,061$3,208$3,834
Average$1,648$2,559$3,050
Rough$1,235$1,910$2,265
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,596$4,073$4,883
Clean$2,360$3,698$4,430
Average$1,887$2,950$3,524
Rough$1,414$2,202$2,617
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,903$3,062$3,698
Clean$1,730$2,781$3,355
Average$1,383$2,219$2,669
Rough$1,037$1,656$1,982
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,315$3,638$4,364
Clean$2,104$3,303$3,959
Average$1,682$2,635$3,149
Rough$1,261$1,967$2,339
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,919$4,537$5,425
Clean$2,653$4,120$4,921
Average$2,121$3,287$3,914
Rough$1,590$2,453$2,908
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,313$3,662$4,403
Clean$2,102$3,325$3,994
Average$1,681$2,653$3,177
Rough$1,260$1,980$2,360
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,428$4,427$5,521
Clean$2,207$4,020$5,009
Average$1,765$3,207$3,984
Rough$1,322$2,394$2,959
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$616$1,066$1,313
Clean$560$968$1,191
Average$448$772$947
Rough$335$576$704
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$3,352$4,039
Clean$1,910$3,044$3,665
Average$1,527$2,428$2,915
Rough$1,144$1,813$2,165
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,721$4,265$5,113
Clean$2,473$3,874$4,638
Average$1,978$3,090$3,689
Rough$1,482$2,307$2,740
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,999$3,203$3,864
Clean$1,817$2,909$3,506
Average$1,453$2,320$2,789
Rough$1,089$1,732$2,071
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,266$3,849
Clean$2,006$2,966$3,492
Average$1,604$2,366$2,777
Rough$1,202$1,766$2,063
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,848$2,988$3,614
Clean$1,679$2,714$3,278
Average$1,343$2,165$2,608
Rough$1,006$1,616$1,937
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$3,352$4,039
Clean$1,910$3,044$3,665
Average$1,527$2,428$2,915
Rough$1,144$1,813$2,165
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,373$3,510$4,136
Clean$2,157$3,188$3,752
Average$1,725$2,543$2,984
Rough$1,293$1,898$2,217
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,932$4,249$4,974
Clean$2,665$3,859$4,512
Average$2,131$3,078$3,589
Rough$1,597$2,298$2,666
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,927$4,734$5,724
Clean$2,661$4,299$5,193
Average$2,128$3,430$4,131
Rough$1,595$2,560$3,068
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,482$3,908$4,690
Clean$2,256$3,549$4,255
Average$1,804$2,831$3,385
Rough$1,352$2,113$2,514
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,763$7,702$9,315
Clean$4,329$6,995$8,451
Average$3,462$5,580$6,722
Rough$2,594$4,165$4,993
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,624$3,861$4,541
Clean$2,385$3,506$4,119
Average$1,907$2,797$3,276
Rough$1,429$2,088$2,434
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,378$3,757$4,514
Clean$2,161$3,412$4,095
Average$1,728$2,722$3,258
Rough$1,295$2,032$2,420
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,367$3,827$4,628
Clean$2,151$3,476$4,199
Average$1,720$2,773$3,340
Rough$1,289$2,070$2,481
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,482$3,908$4,690
Clean$2,256$3,549$4,255
Average$1,804$2,831$3,385
Rough$1,352$2,113$2,514
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,001$2,655$3,016
Clean$1,819$2,411$2,737
Average$1,454$1,923$2,177
Rough$1,090$1,436$1,617
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,700$4,223$5,058
Clean$2,455$3,835$4,589
Average$1,963$3,059$3,650
Rough$1,471$2,284$2,711
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,226$3,129$3,626
Clean$2,023$2,841$3,289
Average$1,618$2,267$2,616
Rough$1,212$1,692$1,943
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,937$4,378$5,170
Clean$2,670$3,975$4,690
Average$2,135$3,171$3,730
Rough$1,600$2,367$2,771
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,389$3,862$4,671
Clean$2,171$3,507$4,237
Average$1,736$2,798$3,370
Rough$1,301$2,089$2,503
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,077$4,451$5,206
Clean$2,797$4,042$4,723
Average$2,237$3,224$3,756
Rough$1,676$2,407$2,790
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,426$3,647$4,318
Clean$2,205$3,312$3,918
Average$1,763$2,642$3,116
Rough$1,321$1,973$2,315
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,136$2,988$3,457
Clean$1,941$2,714$3,137
Average$1,552$2,165$2,495
Rough$1,163$1,616$1,853
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,448 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,031 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,448 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,031 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,448 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,031 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Dodge Dakota ranges from $868 to $2,590, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.