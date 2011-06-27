Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,594
|$2,236
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,031
|$2,349
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,620
|$1,869
|Rough
|$868
|$1,209
|$1,388
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,057
|$3,241
|$3,892
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,943
|$3,531
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,348
|$2,808
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,753
|$2,086
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,680
|$4,334
|$5,242
|Clean
|$2,436
|$3,936
|$4,755
|Average
|$1,948
|$3,140
|$3,783
|Rough
|$1,460
|$2,344
|$2,810
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,532
|$4,227
|Clean
|$2,061
|$3,208
|$3,834
|Average
|$1,648
|$2,559
|$3,050
|Rough
|$1,235
|$1,910
|$2,265
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,596
|$4,073
|$4,883
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,698
|$4,430
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,950
|$3,524
|Rough
|$1,414
|$2,202
|$2,617
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,903
|$3,062
|$3,698
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,781
|$3,355
|Average
|$1,383
|$2,219
|$2,669
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,656
|$1,982
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,315
|$3,638
|$4,364
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,303
|$3,959
|Average
|$1,682
|$2,635
|$3,149
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,967
|$2,339
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$4,537
|$5,425
|Clean
|$2,653
|$4,120
|$4,921
|Average
|$2,121
|$3,287
|$3,914
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,453
|$2,908
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,313
|$3,662
|$4,403
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,325
|$3,994
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,653
|$3,177
|Rough
|$1,260
|$1,980
|$2,360
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$4,427
|$5,521
|Clean
|$2,207
|$4,020
|$5,009
|Average
|$1,765
|$3,207
|$3,984
|Rough
|$1,322
|$2,394
|$2,959
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$616
|$1,066
|$1,313
|Clean
|$560
|$968
|$1,191
|Average
|$448
|$772
|$947
|Rough
|$335
|$576
|$704
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,352
|$4,039
|Clean
|$1,910
|$3,044
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,428
|$2,915
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,813
|$2,165
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,721
|$4,265
|$5,113
|Clean
|$2,473
|$3,874
|$4,638
|Average
|$1,978
|$3,090
|$3,689
|Rough
|$1,482
|$2,307
|$2,740
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$3,203
|$3,864
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,909
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,320
|$2,789
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,732
|$2,071
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,266
|$3,849
|Clean
|$2,006
|$2,966
|$3,492
|Average
|$1,604
|$2,366
|$2,777
|Rough
|$1,202
|$1,766
|$2,063
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$2,988
|$3,614
|Clean
|$1,679
|$2,714
|$3,278
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,165
|$2,608
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,616
|$1,937
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,352
|$4,039
|Clean
|$1,910
|$3,044
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,428
|$2,915
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,813
|$2,165
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,373
|$3,510
|$4,136
|Clean
|$2,157
|$3,188
|$3,752
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,543
|$2,984
|Rough
|$1,293
|$1,898
|$2,217
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,932
|$4,249
|$4,974
|Clean
|$2,665
|$3,859
|$4,512
|Average
|$2,131
|$3,078
|$3,589
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,298
|$2,666
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,927
|$4,734
|$5,724
|Clean
|$2,661
|$4,299
|$5,193
|Average
|$2,128
|$3,430
|$4,131
|Rough
|$1,595
|$2,560
|$3,068
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,908
|$4,690
|Clean
|$2,256
|$3,549
|$4,255
|Average
|$1,804
|$2,831
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,113
|$2,514
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,763
|$7,702
|$9,315
|Clean
|$4,329
|$6,995
|$8,451
|Average
|$3,462
|$5,580
|$6,722
|Rough
|$2,594
|$4,165
|$4,993
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,624
|$3,861
|$4,541
|Clean
|$2,385
|$3,506
|$4,119
|Average
|$1,907
|$2,797
|$3,276
|Rough
|$1,429
|$2,088
|$2,434
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,378
|$3,757
|$4,514
|Clean
|$2,161
|$3,412
|$4,095
|Average
|$1,728
|$2,722
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,295
|$2,032
|$2,420
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,827
|$4,628
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,476
|$4,199
|Average
|$1,720
|$2,773
|$3,340
|Rough
|$1,289
|$2,070
|$2,481
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,908
|$4,690
|Clean
|$2,256
|$3,549
|$4,255
|Average
|$1,804
|$2,831
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,113
|$2,514
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$2,655
|$3,016
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,411
|$2,737
|Average
|$1,454
|$1,923
|$2,177
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,436
|$1,617
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,700
|$4,223
|$5,058
|Clean
|$2,455
|$3,835
|$4,589
|Average
|$1,963
|$3,059
|$3,650
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,284
|$2,711
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,226
|$3,129
|$3,626
|Clean
|$2,023
|$2,841
|$3,289
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,267
|$2,616
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,692
|$1,943
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,937
|$4,378
|$5,170
|Clean
|$2,670
|$3,975
|$4,690
|Average
|$2,135
|$3,171
|$3,730
|Rough
|$1,600
|$2,367
|$2,771
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,862
|$4,671
|Clean
|$2,171
|$3,507
|$4,237
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,798
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,301
|$2,089
|$2,503
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,077
|$4,451
|$5,206
|Clean
|$2,797
|$4,042
|$4,723
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,224
|$3,756
|Rough
|$1,676
|$2,407
|$2,790
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,426
|$3,647
|$4,318
|Clean
|$2,205
|$3,312
|$3,918
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,642
|$3,116
|Rough
|$1,321
|$1,973
|$2,315
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$2,988
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,714
|$3,137
|Average
|$1,552
|$2,165
|$2,495
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,616
|$1,853