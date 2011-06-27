Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
My Dakota
Bought trk new, no major problems, fun to drive, water pump replaced but thats it, replaced the rotors and pads at 70,000 miles, installed vented and cross drilled rotors and pads , big diff in stopping,
Love my Dakota!
I love this truck. I have the 4.7 V-8 with 110k on it and it keeps up with the big trucks with no problem. It handles better than all other trucks I have driven. It's very roomy and I was surprised with the amount of room it has in the back seat with the quad cab! 4x4 is great, I've already pulled out a jeep and an s-10 out of the mud. My only complaint is the fuel milage. I get about 14.5 mpg combined city and highway. It's better than most full size trucks though. If you want a truck that has the compactness of a mid size truck, but the power and capability of a full size truck, get the Dodge Dakota.
Love it
Our Dakota is a great medium sized truck. The towing capacity is more then adequate for our little trailer. I know much has been said about the fuel economy of the 3.7 litre but I have to say that we get 20-21 around town ans 24-25 on the highway. We keep it at 65MPH. Do wonder about the OD on the transmission; under 50 and on hills at that speed I feel it performs better with the OD off.Comfortable and solid drive!
My Smooth Dakota
I've had my 2004 Dodge Dakota for 13 years haven't gave me any trouble handle against other trucks. good with towing capacity is wonderful when I move. this truck has Powerful speed for a magnum 3.7 v6 I'm not going to sale or get rid of mine it Don't burn that much gas I've Recently got it painted Back to The same Color.
My Blue Beastie the 04 Dakota 4.7 5 speed 4X4.
Before the Canyon and Colorado there was only Dodge's Dakota. I bought mine used since then it has been through the ringer. Still roars when prodded,nimble when needed and a brute in torque that is able to pull the eye teeth out of a medium Dinosaur!! A very capable grocery getter and docile enough to get to church on time.
