Used 2013 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews
My review was on the AWD Hemi 5.7 not the SE V6
As long as I'm making the correction to the model, I'll add some additional thoughts. I can't imagine any complaints on the Hemi other than the mileage. If you want great MPG, why buy the Hemi? My mixed driving MPG is 19.7. Highway MPG is 25.1. I believe this will improve as the car breaks in but I see little chance of the 30+ that some are claiming. Using regular gas gives me a 15% cost advantage over the small turbos I drove in the past so given the breathtaking performance, gas mileage is fine. I imagine a 10 - 15% improvement when the 8 speed is available later this year. On the road the ride is glass smooth & Lexus quiet. With the monster sound system the trips all seem shorter.
Dodge Has Been Busy!
During the last 20 years or so Dodge has definitely been busy designing and building cars that exude visceral appeal! The 2014 Charger SXT is just such a car! It's rated at 300 hp with an 8 spd tranny that is rated to deliver 31 mpg hwy. On a short test loop I recorded an average of 35 mph with little more effort than avoiding hard throttle application, and managing my approach to stop lights - I would say Dodge's numbers are accurate for those who actually drive to conserve fuel. The Charge is a full-size, 4-door...spacious interior, very well laid-out instrument panel with large 8.4" touch screen display, Garmin Nav system...pretty much all the bells and whistles.
Outstandingly reliable
Bought new in 2013. Just turned 101,000. Just put on my third set of tires.......other than frequent oil changes, not $1 spent on any other maintenance. Update. Just turned 125000. Still on original set of brakes...amazing. Just had my first check engine light, turned out to be a stuck thermostat so I am scheduling for replacement this week. That will be the first maintenance/replacement item since new.
- Performance
R/T fun
Lots of fun to drive with the R/T plus. Good balance of handling and comfort for those who commute and don't want to race this beast. Acceleration is awesome and fun, although its so quick you need to take it on a race track to really see what that Hemi can do. Long commutes getting 23 mpg, long freeway trips 25 mpg. Cruising in this car is a delight, quiet and cozy seats, good sound (no beats upgrade) and loud enough. Rear visibility is poor, but with the rear view camera backing up is easy. Blind spot is huge, but with the side mirror proximity sensors light, you get that warning that somebody is in your blind spot. My opinion is that that these two technologies are important.
Great Ride, Highly Recommended
I have a 2013 SXT Plus AWD Charger V6 with 8 speed auto transmission with the bells and whistles. Great Ride! Pluses: 35 mpg on the highway due to Econo Mode where 2 cylinders shut down on road trips. Very stable in turns, it is a heavy car, just over 2 tons. Very nice and smooth acceleration, interior very comfortable. It has many amenities that much more expensive vehicles have. Love the styling. AWD works great. Minuses, really minor. The head room with the sun roof is barely enough for me at 6'2". Rear headroom is low. Trunk is roomy, but trunk entrance is not. Need funnel to add fuel additives or else spill occurs out wheel well (surprise!). Overall best car I ever drove!
