Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,313
|$11,976
|$14,272
|Clean
|$8,794
|$11,318
|$13,462
|Average
|$7,757
|$10,004
|$11,842
|Rough
|$6,721
|$8,689
|$10,222
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger SE Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,153
|$11,899
|$14,263
|Clean
|$8,643
|$11,246
|$13,454
|Average
|$7,624
|$9,939
|$11,835
|Rough
|$6,605
|$8,633
|$10,216
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,107
|$12,862
|$15,242
|Clean
|$9,544
|$12,156
|$14,377
|Average
|$8,419
|$10,744
|$12,647
|Rough
|$7,293
|$9,332
|$10,917
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,553
|$14,816
|$17,630
|Clean
|$10,910
|$14,002
|$16,629
|Average
|$9,623
|$12,376
|$14,628
|Rough
|$8,337
|$10,749
|$12,627
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,973
|$22,629
|$25,837
|Clean
|$17,916
|$21,387
|$24,371
|Average
|$15,804
|$18,902
|$21,439
|Rough
|$13,691
|$16,418
|$18,506
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,840
|$10,149
|$12,140
|Clean
|$7,403
|$9,592
|$11,451
|Average
|$6,530
|$8,478
|$10,073
|Rough
|$5,658
|$7,364
|$8,695
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,156
|$21,654
|$24,725
|Clean
|$17,145
|$20,465
|$23,322
|Average
|$15,123
|$18,088
|$20,516
|Rough
|$13,102
|$15,711
|$17,709
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,890
|$12,858
|$15,412
|Clean
|$9,340
|$12,152
|$14,537
|Average
|$8,238
|$10,740
|$12,788
|Rough
|$7,137
|$9,329
|$11,039