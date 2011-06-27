Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,376
|$16,491
|$18,739
|Clean
|$13,902
|$15,957
|$18,100
|Average
|$12,954
|$14,888
|$16,823
|Rough
|$12,007
|$13,819
|$15,546
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,033
|$16,133
|$18,361
|Clean
|$13,571
|$15,610
|$17,735
|Average
|$12,646
|$14,565
|$16,484
|Rough
|$11,721
|$13,519
|$15,232
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,629
|$17,664
|$19,839
|Clean
|$15,114
|$17,092
|$19,163
|Average
|$14,084
|$15,947
|$17,811
|Rough
|$13,054
|$14,802
|$16,459
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,567
|$14,559
|$16,666
|Clean
|$12,153
|$14,087
|$16,098
|Average
|$11,324
|$13,143
|$14,962
|Rough
|$10,496
|$12,200
|$13,826
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,365
|$18,727
|$21,236
|Clean
|$15,826
|$18,120
|$20,513
|Average
|$14,747
|$16,906
|$19,065
|Rough
|$13,668
|$15,692
|$17,618
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,141
|$17,231
|$19,456
|Clean
|$14,642
|$16,672
|$18,793
|Average
|$13,644
|$15,555
|$17,467
|Rough
|$12,646
|$14,439
|$16,141
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,652
|$15,760
|$17,994
|Clean
|$13,202
|$15,250
|$17,380
|Average
|$12,302
|$14,228
|$16,154
|Rough
|$11,402
|$13,207
|$14,928
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,403
|$17,541
|$19,817
|Clean
|$14,896
|$16,972
|$19,141
|Average
|$13,880
|$15,835
|$17,791
|Rough
|$12,865
|$14,699
|$16,440
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,530
|$16,879
|$19,363
|Clean
|$14,052
|$16,332
|$18,703
|Average
|$13,094
|$15,238
|$17,383
|Rough
|$12,136
|$14,144
|$16,063
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,360
|$19,758
|$22,312
|Clean
|$16,788
|$19,118
|$21,551
|Average
|$15,644
|$17,837
|$20,031
|Rough
|$14,500
|$16,557
|$18,510
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,587
|$16,773
|$19,091
|Clean
|$14,106
|$16,229
|$18,441
|Average
|$13,144
|$15,142
|$17,140
|Rough
|$12,183
|$14,055
|$15,838
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,574
|$15,611
|$17,773
|Clean
|$13,127
|$15,105
|$17,167
|Average
|$12,232
|$14,094
|$15,956
|Rough
|$11,338
|$13,082
|$14,745