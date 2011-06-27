  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,376$16,491$18,739
Clean$13,902$15,957$18,100
Average$12,954$14,888$16,823
Rough$12,007$13,819$15,546
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,033$16,133$18,361
Clean$13,571$15,610$17,735
Average$12,646$14,565$16,484
Rough$11,721$13,519$15,232
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,629$17,664$19,839
Clean$15,114$17,092$19,163
Average$14,084$15,947$17,811
Rough$13,054$14,802$16,459
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,567$14,559$16,666
Clean$12,153$14,087$16,098
Average$11,324$13,143$14,962
Rough$10,496$12,200$13,826
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,365$18,727$21,236
Clean$15,826$18,120$20,513
Average$14,747$16,906$19,065
Rough$13,668$15,692$17,618
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,141$17,231$19,456
Clean$14,642$16,672$18,793
Average$13,644$15,555$17,467
Rough$12,646$14,439$16,141
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,652$15,760$17,994
Clean$13,202$15,250$17,380
Average$12,302$14,228$16,154
Rough$11,402$13,207$14,928
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,403$17,541$19,817
Clean$14,896$16,972$19,141
Average$13,880$15,835$17,791
Rough$12,865$14,699$16,440
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,530$16,879$19,363
Clean$14,052$16,332$18,703
Average$13,094$15,238$17,383
Rough$12,136$14,144$16,063
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,360$19,758$22,312
Clean$16,788$19,118$21,551
Average$15,644$17,837$20,031
Rough$14,500$16,557$18,510
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,587$16,773$19,091
Clean$14,106$16,229$18,441
Average$13,144$15,142$17,140
Rough$12,183$14,055$15,838
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,574$15,611$17,773
Clean$13,127$15,105$17,167
Average$12,232$14,094$15,956
Rough$11,338$13,082$14,745
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,153 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,087 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,153 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,087 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,153 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,087 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chrysler 300 ranges from $10,496 to $16,666, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.