Used 2016 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

A beautiful vehicle at a great value Amanda S , 02/24/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) I test drove Cadillacs and Lexus's before I came upon the 300. I did not think it would be anything special, but the 300 absolutely shocked me, so much as to think, "why doesn't everyone have one of these?" The ride is so soft and easy-- absolutely effortless to drive. The UConnect system and entire control system is so easy to use; everything that should have a button or knob does and there's no unnecessary cluttering. I love the way the navigation system appears on the driver's dash and decreases the volume of the music only on the driver's side to give an upcoming direction. I do wish that the navigation system allowed the passenger to type while the vehicle is in motion, but I understand why it doesn't allow it. It is such a comfortable car, and if it isn't, there are a multitude of ways that you can adjust the seat to make it most comfortable. The Pentastar engine is fantastic. It's funny that I had the same engine in my Wrangler, yet in this vehicle it seems entirely different: so refined and reliable. I can't tell the auditory difference between when the vehicle is on and when it is off-- that is a great vehicle. I do wish there was more backseat room, but for someone who rarely has backseat passengers, it's hardly a complaint at all and the massive trunk more than makes up for it. I am so happy with this car-- sporty, classic, bold, luxurious and goes like hell, even without the 8. The panoramic sunroof is gorgeous and hardly makes noise when opened, something a lot of other sunroofs fail to do. I'll be running this vehicle into the ground!

FIRST IMPRESSIONS john lee , 03/20/2017 Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) I just purchased a 300 AWD 2016 in March 2017. The dealership needed to move this car and really discounted the price. I traded in my 2015 Buick Encore(fully loaded, very poor performer) and got an exceptional deal. I took the car home in a snow storm and it was smooth sailing, no skidding, sliding or having the AWD system shut off like it did in the encore. Since the storm, I have put on about 250 miles and this car is a joy to drive. Handles great, accelarates great. So far I have zero complaints. Well done Chrysler! UPDATE 12/2018 STILL LOVE THE CAR GET TONS OF COMPLIMENTS, ONLY ISSUE IS AN INTERIOR RATTLE THAT CANT SEEM TO BE FIXED AND DRIVES ME A BIT NUTTY

Chrysler 300 The good, the bad and the fantastic Jimmy Harrison , 09/13/2016 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) The car was a great deal and I got a lot off of the sticker price! It wasn't the color I wanted (black on black), but the car has been surprisingly pleasant to own and drive. I have had it now for a month, and enjoy the car. Positives, technology! The car is wonderful at keeping you in the lane, warning you of traffic and helping you to stop! The navigation and U connect systems are stellar. The acceleration is great and the car is extremely quiet! What I don't like, rear leg room is not great for such a large car, and the seats are pretty hard. I love the heated and cooled seats and cup holders. Finally the front and rear LEDs are great looking and so are the wheels! Now at over 6k miles the car continues to be great, quiet, technologically capable, powerful, and fun. The only problem I have had is that the A/C and U-connect screen whet down. It re-set itself after shutting the car off for a while. Gas mileage in town about 15 mpg but on the road almost 22mpg.

300C is a niccce full size car BostonBoy , 03/01/2017 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) It has been 1 Year of owning the car and I have updated this review. I,m a believer you need certain vehicles based on your age. Teenager- hot rod. newly married with no kids-a 4 door sports car like a Nissan Maxima, having little kids- a minivan or a mid size SUV like a Highlander , purchased a house and will be doing most repairs yourself- Truck, Midlife crisis -Convertible. Well I've been through all that. Next car for me on Lifes Bucketlist is a "Old mans car", there are many out there, from Cadillac , Lincoln, Mercedes etc, I bought myself a 2016 300C, and I love this car! 1st of all, you can get alot off the sticker because they have some tuff competition. Next compare the features in this ultra loaded car to a Cadillac and you can see it,s easily a $10-16000 bargain. Chrysler tries really hard to compete against others by putting a lot in their cars, Michelin mx v4 tires, double sunroof, nice looking chrome wheels, front and back heated seats(who does that !) a Mercedes looking interior layout, a car frame that was used in previous Mercedes E series, 8 speed transmissions. AWD. huge trunk. Accessories Galore. Driving this car with the V6 I find it to have plenty of power and zip. I drove both the V6 and the V8 Hemi on 2 different days and I honestly could not tell the difference. The ride is very comfortable with the 4 wheel independent suspension.the car also has a quiet interior. My only complaint is I find the middle arm rest is set too far back, your elbow is almost falling off the front of it. Small complaint considering their are a hundred things in a car that could bother you. I have been buying Toyotas, Nissans and Mazda,s for 30 years now and it feels good to come back to an American car that I can say I really love. As for the Edmunds review of small rear window -who cares, the car comes with radar sensors in bumpers and a 8" rear back up screen .Take one for a test ride around the town and 1 exit on highway, I think you will be pleasantly surprised.