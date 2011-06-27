  1. Home
2014 Chrysler 300 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,610$30,094$35,222
Clean$23,417$28,657$33,480
Average$21,032$25,782$29,996
Rough$18,646$22,907$26,512
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,019$13,475$15,770
Clean$10,485$12,831$14,990
Average$9,417$11,544$13,430
Rough$8,349$10,256$11,871
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,683$14,005$16,186
Clean$11,117$13,336$15,385
Average$9,984$11,998$13,785
Rough$8,852$10,660$12,184
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,410$11,603$13,651
Clean$8,954$11,049$12,976
Average$8,042$9,941$11,626
Rough$7,130$8,832$10,275
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,090$15,801$18,344
Clean$12,455$15,046$17,437
Average$11,186$13,537$15,622
Rough$9,918$12,027$13,808
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,371$14,987$17,439
Clean$11,771$14,271$16,577
Average$10,572$12,839$14,852
Rough$9,373$11,408$13,127
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,081$12,453$14,665
Clean$9,593$11,858$13,939
Average$8,615$10,668$12,489
Rough$7,638$9,479$11,038
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,461$13,855$16,099
Clean$10,905$13,193$15,303
Average$9,794$11,870$13,710
Rough$8,683$10,546$12,118
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,669$13,005$15,191
Clean$10,152$12,384$14,440
Average$9,118$11,141$12,937
Rough$8,084$9,899$11,435
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,043$16,853$18,604
Clean$14,314$16,048$17,684
Average$12,856$14,438$15,844
Rough$11,397$12,828$14,003
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,954 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,049 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,954 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,049 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,954 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,049 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chrysler 300 ranges from $7,130 to $13,651, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.