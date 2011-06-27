Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,610
|$30,094
|$35,222
|Clean
|$23,417
|$28,657
|$33,480
|Average
|$21,032
|$25,782
|$29,996
|Rough
|$18,646
|$22,907
|$26,512
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,019
|$13,475
|$15,770
|Clean
|$10,485
|$12,831
|$14,990
|Average
|$9,417
|$11,544
|$13,430
|Rough
|$8,349
|$10,256
|$11,871
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,683
|$14,005
|$16,186
|Clean
|$11,117
|$13,336
|$15,385
|Average
|$9,984
|$11,998
|$13,785
|Rough
|$8,852
|$10,660
|$12,184
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,410
|$11,603
|$13,651
|Clean
|$8,954
|$11,049
|$12,976
|Average
|$8,042
|$9,941
|$11,626
|Rough
|$7,130
|$8,832
|$10,275
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,090
|$15,801
|$18,344
|Clean
|$12,455
|$15,046
|$17,437
|Average
|$11,186
|$13,537
|$15,622
|Rough
|$9,918
|$12,027
|$13,808
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,371
|$14,987
|$17,439
|Clean
|$11,771
|$14,271
|$16,577
|Average
|$10,572
|$12,839
|$14,852
|Rough
|$9,373
|$11,408
|$13,127
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,081
|$12,453
|$14,665
|Clean
|$9,593
|$11,858
|$13,939
|Average
|$8,615
|$10,668
|$12,489
|Rough
|$7,638
|$9,479
|$11,038
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,461
|$13,855
|$16,099
|Clean
|$10,905
|$13,193
|$15,303
|Average
|$9,794
|$11,870
|$13,710
|Rough
|$8,683
|$10,546
|$12,118
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,669
|$13,005
|$15,191
|Clean
|$10,152
|$12,384
|$14,440
|Average
|$9,118
|$11,141
|$12,937
|Rough
|$8,084
|$9,899
|$11,435
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,043
|$16,853
|$18,604
|Clean
|$14,314
|$16,048
|$17,684
|Average
|$12,856
|$14,438
|$15,844
|Rough
|$11,397
|$12,828
|$14,003