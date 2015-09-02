Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Audio. This rear wheel drive 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its White exterior with a Jet Redzone Interior. With 26,594 miles this 2015 F-TYPE with a 3.0 l engine. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Jaguar F-TYPE comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.0 l engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Supercharged Engine, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Active Suspension, Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Locking Rear Differential, Disc Brakes, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Convertible Soft Top, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rollover Protection System, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA6FCXF8K14050

Stock: I29343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020