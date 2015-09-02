Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me

241 listings
F-TYPE Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 241 listings
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    18,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $51,990

    $2,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    22,181 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,533

    $3,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    24,938 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,991

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    43,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $36,998

    $3,356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    27,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,990

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    56,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $40,988

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    14,674 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $45,995

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Orange
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    15,080 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $50,594

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE

    23,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    33,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,993

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    26,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $40,970

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE

    16,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Black
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    40,099 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,000

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S

    32,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,980

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Red
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    18,653 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,985

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Red
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    3,149 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $48,490

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE in Silver
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE

    42,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,643

    Details
  • 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE in White
    used

    2015 Jaguar F-TYPE

    37,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,937

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 241 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar F-TYPE

Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Short Term Review
67es335,02/09/2015
R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I traded my XKRS in for the F Type R Coupe. What a difference in feel and performance. The XKRS has the same motor, same HP and torque but feels so much different. The XKRS you have to drive very carefully or else you will find yourself pointing in the wrong direction. The R Coupe coaxes you in to throwing it around. It feels solid and connected, sure footed and playful. Everything the XKRS was not. Well done Jaguar!
