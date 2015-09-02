Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$51,990$2,287 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 440 Horsepower, Heated Seats, Navigation System. Come and see only the finest Jaguars at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6DA3FMK19356
Stock: PK19356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 22,181 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,533$3,457 Below Market
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Clean CARFAX, Local Trade-in, Heat Package, Leather Seats!, Navigation System, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Navigation System. 19/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9478 miles below market average! Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU3F8K17192
Stock: 4892M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 24,938 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$51,991$423 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Our amazing 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe finished in British Racing Green Metallic embodies the wildest fantasies of automotive aficionados everywhere. Powered by a SuperCharged 5.0 Liter V8 offering 550hp while the lightning-quick 8 Speed Automatic transmission will leave you in awe! This Rear Wheel Drive supercar jets to 60mph in a mind-bending 3.8 seconds and if the ferocious roar of the V8 wasn't enough, the anything-but-subtle looks of this car are guaranteed to get you noticed again and again. Art in motion, our F-Type R is enhanced by the perfect hint of aggression with its beautiful wheels, quad exhaust, and chrome trim. Slide inside the R cabin and let the luxury wash over you. Soft leather and suede, as well as a wealth of amenities such as heated seats, full-color navigation, premium Meridian audio, a touchscreen display and more, will pamper you as you fulfill your dreams behind the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Extreme in style, performance, and determination, our Jaguar F-Type was built for those who dare to experience the visceral art of forwarding momentum. Reward yourself with membership to the elite. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6DA0FMK15782
Stock: K15782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 43,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$36,998$3,356 Below Market
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S, Ebony with Red Leather Interior, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged, 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift, RWD, 19/27 City/Highway MPG, 43,412 Miles, Local Trade In!! Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BC1F8K11513
Stock: 11581B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 27,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$37,990$1,492 Below Market
Reliable Buick GMC - Roseville / California
Buy from the Safety and Comfort of Home! Reliable Buick GMC Cadillac is going the extra mile for our customers...We Will Bring This Vehicle to You for A Test Drive! Your Health and Safety are Our Top Priority! We thoroughly sanitize our test drive vehicles prior to arrival. Our employees are instructed to wash their hands frequently and to use gloves when working on a customer vehicle. Buy Online Talk, Text or Chat with us, our goal is to provide you a remarkable experience while keeping you safe. We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle to Your Door! We Offer: Online Credit Application We Can Complete Your Transaction Remotely Safe Delivery of Your Sanitized Vehicle to Your Front Door and Pick-Up Your Trade-In . 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S Odometer is 14689 miles below market average! Black RWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged Great Value, Fresh Oil Change, Multi Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Safety Inspected, Don't Like the Price? Make Us An Offer!. Clean CARFAX. 19/27 City/Highway MPG Since 1969, Reliable has been providing incredibly well conditioned vehicles at great value. Our meticulous care for our customers and your needs have led to multiple dealer recognitions and our reviews speak for themselves. We proudly serve customers from Sacramento, Placer County, El Dorado County, Folsom, and the surrounding areas and help you get your dream vehicle for the best price possible. Come see us in the Roseville Automall to meet our team and find your next vehicle. We are Reliable. Always. Please see dealer website for complete pricing details and conditions. Price does not include tax, title, and license fees. Previous Courtesy Transportation Vehicles also include a discount from GM bonus cash as listed below (available to all customers): STOCK INCENTIVES / 290381L N/A / 290441L $6000 BONUS CASH / 300100L $2000 BONUS CASH / 290013L N/A / 300079L $4000 BONUS CASH / 300015L $4750 BONUS CASH / 300024L $4750 BONUS CASH / 300159L $2750 BONUS CASH.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FU1F8K16729
Stock: 11933P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 56,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$40,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2015 JAGUAR F-TPE R SUPERCHARGED. V8 5.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED 550 HP. 8 SPEED QUICK SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. 10 SERVICE RECORDS. 106K MSRP!!! POLARIS WHITE. VISION PACK 3 PKG. EXTENDED LEATHER PACK R PKG. 14 WAY ADJUSTABLE PERFORMANCE SEATS. ACTIVE EXHAUST SYSTEM. ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS SUSPENSION. EVENTURI BLACK CARBON INTAKE SYSTEM ($1835). VELOCITYAP 200 HIGH PERFORMANCE DOWN PIPE ($1295). NAVI. PANO ROOF. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACK UP CAMERA WITH REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION & FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. POWER TRUNK LID. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. 20 INCH R SPEC WHEELS. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6DA7FMK20154
Stock: K20154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,674 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$45,995$1,072 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FU8F8K16968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$50,594
Jim Hudson Toyota - Irmo / South Carolina
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE SClean CarFax, NonSmoker, Well Maintained, 14-Way Performance-Style Front Seats, 14-Way Sport-Style Front Seats, Black Hex Aluminum Center Console Trim, Black Pack 2, Climate Pack, Configurable Dynamic Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Extended Leather Pack, Flat-Bottomed Steering Wheel, Garage Door Opener, Gloss Black Front Grille Surround, Gloss Black Side Power Vents & Mesh, Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Interior Black Pack, Memory for Seat, Steering Column & Mirrors, Metallic Foot Pedals, Navigation System, Performance Pack S, Power Fold Exterior Door Mirrors w/Auto Dimming, Premium Pack 2, Premium Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces, Red Brake Calipers, Sport Floor Mats, Super Performance Brakes, Switchable Active Exhaust, Valet Mode.• 7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands • Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter • Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders • Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU3F8K19119
Stock: 106678-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 23,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $33,995 * * EDMUNDS GIVES A TOP A RATING * * Check out this 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Base * * 2015 ** Jaguar * * F-TYPE * This 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Base might just be the convertible you've been looking for. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET1F8K17047
Stock: F2309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2015 Jaguar F-Type S Ultimate Black over Jet Black Leather Interior Only 33,039 miles!V6 3.0L Supercharged Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEUltimate Black Metallic (Originally $600) Premium Pack 2 (Originally $2,000)Memory for SeatSteering Column & Mirrors 3-PositionsDual Zone Automatic Climate Controlair filter and air quality sensorValet ModeClimate PackHeated SeatsHeated Steering WheelGarage Door OpenerInterior Storage w/Lockable Cover14-Way Sport-Style Front Seatspower adjustabledriver and passenger2-way power fore/aft2-way power height rise2-way power cushion tilt2-way power seat back recline4-way power lumbar and 2-way power side bolstersWind DeflectorPower Fold Exterior Door Mirrors w/Auto Dimming Performance Pack S (Originally $3,400)Configurable Dynamic ModeRed Brake CalipersSport Floor MatsFlat-Bottomed Steering WheelMetallic Foot PedalsSwitchable Active ExhaustSuper Performance BrakesInterior Black PackBlack Hex Aluminum Center Console Trimblack trim on steering wheelinstrument cluster and doors14-Way Performance-Style Front Seatspower adjustabledriver and passenger2-way power fore/aft2-way power height rise2-way power cushion tilt2-way power seat back recline4-way power lumbar and 2-way power side bolsters HD Radio & Sirius Satellite Radio (Originally $450)19" Propeller Alloy Wheels SilverClimate Pack W/ Heated Seats & Wheel (Originally $600) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V6 3.0L Supercharged Engine340 Horsepower332 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 8 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FC2F8K14639
Stock: K14639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 26,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$40,970
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Audio.This rear wheel drive 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its White exterior with a Jet Redzone Interior. With 26,594 miles this 2015 F-TYPE with a 3.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your White 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call The Byers Collection today at * TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S! The Byers Collection serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, to check it out in person! The Byers Collection Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Jaguar F-TYPE comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.0 l engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Supercharged Engine, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Active Suspension, Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Locking Rear Differential, Disc Brakes, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. The Byers Collection is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to The Byers Collection in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Convertible Soft Top, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rollover Protection System, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe The Byers Collection used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Jaguar F-TYPE for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our The Byers Collection finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Jaguar F-TYPE for sale. The Byers Collection has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the The Byers Collection difference!The Byers Collection Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 S stock # I29343.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FCXF8K14050
Stock: I29343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 16,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995
Auto Connections Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET6F8K18114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,099 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,000
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, STOP AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A F-TYPE S COUPE !! BLACK/BLACK, LOW MILES AND ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $85,583 !! OPTIONS INCLUDE PREMIUM PACKAGE 2, HD RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF, VISION PACK 2, CLIMATE PACK WITH HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, 19" WHEELS AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !! Ebony 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S RWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Sport-Style Front Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Rear Valance, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather & Suedecloth Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian 380W Audio System w/10 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Propeller-Style 10-Spoke Alloy.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BCXF8K13986
Stock: 12259B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 32,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,980
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Design & Black Pack 3 Performance Pack V8 S Wheels: 20" Blade Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Vision Pack 3 Extended Leather Pack Radio: Meridian 770W Audio System W/12 Speakers Premium Pack 3 Rhodium Silver Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Incontrol Apps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Redzone/Jet Stitch; Premium Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. The Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S's pristine good looks were combined with the Jaguar high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Jaguar F-TYPE. A rare find these days. More information about the 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's F-Type is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the chassis perfectly, making it a serious performance machine to compete with the likes of the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and the Audi TTS. The F-Type also gives V8-equipped competitors such as the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG a serious run for their money as well. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, Award-winning styling, luxurious interior, rapid performance, with available V8 power, and fast-opening convertible functionality on ragtop models
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6GL6FMK19851
Stock: FMK19851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,653 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,985
Gurnee Volkswagen - Gurnee / Illinois
***BLINDSPOT DETECTION w/ REAR TRAFFIC ALERT**, **NAVIGATION**, **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **USB PORT**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **2 KEYS**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, Serving Gurnee, Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Mundelein, Round Lake, Waukegan, Kenosha, Adaptive Front Lighting w/Cornering Lamps, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front Parking Sensors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Intelligent High Beams, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panoramic Glass Roof, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/R Logo, Radio: Meridian 770W Audio System w/12 Speakers, Rear Parking Camera, Reverse Traffic Detection, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vision Pack 3, Wheels: 20 Tornado Twin 5-Spoke Alloy (Silver).*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6DA5FMK11694
Stock: P2446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 3,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$48,490
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BC2F8K14968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,643
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
V6 Premium 1 Vision Package 19 Inch Orbit Wheels Extended Leather Package 14 Way Front Seats Climate Package Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's F-Type is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the chassis perfectly, making it a serious performance machine to compete with the likes of the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and the Audi TTS. The F-Type also gives V8-equipped competitors such as the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG a serious run for their money as well. Strengths of this model include athletic handling, Award-winning styling, luxurious interior, rapid performance, with available V8 power, and fast-opening convertible functionality on ragtop models No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT4F8K18232
Stock: 11522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,937
Robert Basil Buick GMC - Orchard Park / New York
* Clean CARFAX * Bluetooth * Navigation System * Push to Start *8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET6F8K21448
Stock: OP2362B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar F-TYPE searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar F-TYPE
- 5(80%)
- 4(20%)
Related Jaguar F-TYPE info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE Edison NJ
- Used Jaguar X-Type Athens GA
- Used Jaguar XF Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jaguar XJ Irvine CA
- Used Jaguar XF Austin TX
- Used Jaguar XJ Marietta GA
- Used Jaguar XJ Corona CA
- Used Jaguar S-Type Fairfax VA
- Used Jaguar XJ Columbia SC
- Used Jaguar X-Type Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jaguar XE 2018 Bridgeport CT
- Used Jaguar XF 2015 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Jaguar XE 2017 Tucson AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020