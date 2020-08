Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me

Reliable Buick GMC - Roseville / California

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S Odometer is 14689 miles below market average! Black RWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged Great Value, Fresh Oil Change, Multi Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Safety Inspected. Clean CARFAX. 19/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA6FU1F8K16729

Stock: 11933P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020