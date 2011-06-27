Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
What Fuel Economy?
I own a 2002 2500 HD Silverado 4x4 with the 6.0L engine that has 115000 miles on it for six years now and i could not be more pleased with it. I've done a few mods to it like larger tires, flowmaster cat back exhaust, K&N air filter and some other cosmetic items.The truck has been super reliable and is a blast to drive. As far as fuel economy, I didn't buy it for that. but It still gets about 16 mpg and tows anything i put behind it. As far as fuel economy is concerned 16 mpg from that big of a motor isn't that's bad. Their maybe more efficient trucks on the market today but I would still put my Silverado up against any gasoline truck out there as far as perfomance and reliability.
Chevy 2500HD LT Diesel
Very reliable truck. I have had this one for almost 7 years. The only problem is a mechanical dysfunction that was covered under the warranty at about 80,000 miles. Mileage is about 17-19/mpg. The diesel is louder than the newer models but still quiter than the competition from the same years. The 4WD has never acted up. All interior features are still working properly. Have not put any money into this truck since purchase except regular maintenance and tires. I could not have had a better truck over the last 7 years. Would like a new model, but with the cost, I will just keep this one going. It still looks new from the street and pulls like a train.
2500HD trailer towing capacity
Towing a nominal 10000 lb 5th wheel trailer is a breeze - the truck is working hard but it is entirely capable to do so. The only problem after 20000 miles is that the rear disc brakes failed (bad rotors), but the dealer made good on the repairs.
Ole Faithful
I bought the truck new as it came off the transport truck, seriously. This truck has done anything I have asked of it and is still going strong. Other than normal maintenance, I have had it in the shop for a fused transmission sensor. That is it. Averaging 17 mpg in town, 25 on the highway, and 17 when pulling 13000 camper I cannot complain about that at all. With a truck this size, that is great. I see me running this truck probably til I die. It is that good a truck.
2500HD LT Crew Cab LB 8.1L
Great truck with lots of power. The 8.1L gets 12 mpg around town and up to 13.5 highway. Will haul/tow anything.
