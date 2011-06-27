  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,811$8,854$10,424
Clean$5,216$7,947$9,371
Average$4,026$6,131$7,266
Rough$2,837$4,316$5,160
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,051$4,905$5,863
Clean$2,739$4,402$5,271
Average$2,114$3,396$4,087
Rough$1,490$2,391$2,902
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,248$8,279$9,847
Clean$4,711$7,430$8,852
Average$3,636$5,733$6,863
Rough$2,562$4,036$4,874
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,109$4,392$5,049
Clean$2,791$3,942$4,539
Average$2,154$3,041$3,519
Rough$1,518$2,141$2,499
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,996$5,989$7,016
Clean$3,587$5,375$6,307
Average$2,769$4,147$4,890
Rough$1,951$2,919$3,473
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,562$5,487$6,481
Clean$3,197$4,925$5,827
Average$2,468$3,800$4,517
Rough$1,739$2,675$3,208
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,942$7,406$8,674
Clean$4,436$6,647$7,798
Average$3,425$5,128$6,046
Rough$2,413$3,610$4,294
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,284$7,641$8,850
Clean$4,743$6,857$7,956
Average$3,661$5,291$6,169
Rough$2,579$3,724$4,381
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,389$6,584$7,713
Clean$3,940$5,909$6,934
Average$3,041$4,559$5,376
Rough$2,143$3,209$3,818
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,550$5,118$5,923
Clean$3,186$4,593$5,325
Average$2,460$3,544$4,128
Rough$1,733$2,495$2,932
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,550$5,377$6,319
Clean$3,186$4,826$5,681
Average$2,460$3,723$4,405
Rough$1,733$2,621$3,128
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,176$5,644$6,393
Clean$3,748$5,065$5,747
Average$2,894$3,908$4,456
Rough$2,039$2,751$3,165
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,557$5,692$6,797
Clean$3,193$5,109$6,110
Average$2,465$3,942$4,737
Rough$1,736$2,775$3,364
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,958$6,245$7,426
Clean$3,553$5,604$6,676
Average$2,742$4,324$5,176
Rough$1,932$3,044$3,676
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,060$4,356$5,020
Clean$2,747$3,909$4,513
Average$2,120$3,016$3,499
Rough$1,494$2,123$2,485
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,350$3,384$3,916
Clean$2,109$3,037$3,520
Average$1,628$2,343$2,729
Rough$1,147$1,649$1,938
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,254$6,711$7,981
Clean$3,818$6,023$7,175
Average$2,947$4,647$5,563
Rough$2,077$3,271$3,951
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,721$7,449$8,859
Clean$4,238$6,685$7,964
Average$3,271$5,158$6,175
Rough$2,305$3,631$4,385
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,569$8,502$10,016
Clean$4,999$7,631$9,004
Average$3,859$5,887$6,981
Rough$2,719$4,144$4,958
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,694$7,247$8,565
Clean$4,214$6,505$7,700
Average$3,253$5,019$5,970
Rough$2,292$3,533$4,240
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$5,907$6,689
Clean$3,924$5,301$6,014
Average$3,029$4,090$4,663
Rough$2,134$2,879$3,311
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,953$5,932$6,950
Clean$3,548$5,324$6,248
Average$2,739$4,108$4,844
Rough$1,930$2,891$3,440
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,849$5,535$6,401
Clean$3,455$4,968$5,755
Average$2,667$3,833$4,462
Rough$1,879$2,698$3,169
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,605$4,110$4,888
Clean$2,338$3,689$4,395
Average$1,805$2,846$3,407
Rough$1,272$2,004$2,420
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,987$5,631$6,473
Clean$3,579$5,054$5,819
Average$2,762$3,899$4,512
Rough$1,946$2,745$3,204
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,680$8,507$9,962
Clean$5,099$7,635$8,956
Average$3,936$5,891$6,944
Rough$2,773$4,147$4,931
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,354$6,871$8,172
Clean$3,909$6,167$7,346
Average$3,017$4,758$5,696
Rough$2,126$3,349$4,045
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,538$7,159$8,515
Clean$4,073$6,425$7,655
Average$3,144$4,957$5,935
Rough$2,215$3,489$4,215
Sell my 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,909 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,167 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,909 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,167 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,909 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,167 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $2,126 to $8,172, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.