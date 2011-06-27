Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,811
|$8,854
|$10,424
|Clean
|$5,216
|$7,947
|$9,371
|Average
|$4,026
|$6,131
|$7,266
|Rough
|$2,837
|$4,316
|$5,160
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,051
|$4,905
|$5,863
|Clean
|$2,739
|$4,402
|$5,271
|Average
|$2,114
|$3,396
|$4,087
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,391
|$2,902
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,248
|$8,279
|$9,847
|Clean
|$4,711
|$7,430
|$8,852
|Average
|$3,636
|$5,733
|$6,863
|Rough
|$2,562
|$4,036
|$4,874
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,109
|$4,392
|$5,049
|Clean
|$2,791
|$3,942
|$4,539
|Average
|$2,154
|$3,041
|$3,519
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,141
|$2,499
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,996
|$5,989
|$7,016
|Clean
|$3,587
|$5,375
|$6,307
|Average
|$2,769
|$4,147
|$4,890
|Rough
|$1,951
|$2,919
|$3,473
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,562
|$5,487
|$6,481
|Clean
|$3,197
|$4,925
|$5,827
|Average
|$2,468
|$3,800
|$4,517
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,675
|$3,208
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,942
|$7,406
|$8,674
|Clean
|$4,436
|$6,647
|$7,798
|Average
|$3,425
|$5,128
|$6,046
|Rough
|$2,413
|$3,610
|$4,294
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,284
|$7,641
|$8,850
|Clean
|$4,743
|$6,857
|$7,956
|Average
|$3,661
|$5,291
|$6,169
|Rough
|$2,579
|$3,724
|$4,381
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,389
|$6,584
|$7,713
|Clean
|$3,940
|$5,909
|$6,934
|Average
|$3,041
|$4,559
|$5,376
|Rough
|$2,143
|$3,209
|$3,818
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,550
|$5,118
|$5,923
|Clean
|$3,186
|$4,593
|$5,325
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,544
|$4,128
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,495
|$2,932
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,550
|$5,377
|$6,319
|Clean
|$3,186
|$4,826
|$5,681
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,723
|$4,405
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,621
|$3,128
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,176
|$5,644
|$6,393
|Clean
|$3,748
|$5,065
|$5,747
|Average
|$2,894
|$3,908
|$4,456
|Rough
|$2,039
|$2,751
|$3,165
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,557
|$5,692
|$6,797
|Clean
|$3,193
|$5,109
|$6,110
|Average
|$2,465
|$3,942
|$4,737
|Rough
|$1,736
|$2,775
|$3,364
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,958
|$6,245
|$7,426
|Clean
|$3,553
|$5,604
|$6,676
|Average
|$2,742
|$4,324
|$5,176
|Rough
|$1,932
|$3,044
|$3,676
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,060
|$4,356
|$5,020
|Clean
|$2,747
|$3,909
|$4,513
|Average
|$2,120
|$3,016
|$3,499
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,123
|$2,485
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,350
|$3,384
|$3,916
|Clean
|$2,109
|$3,037
|$3,520
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,343
|$2,729
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,649
|$1,938
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,254
|$6,711
|$7,981
|Clean
|$3,818
|$6,023
|$7,175
|Average
|$2,947
|$4,647
|$5,563
|Rough
|$2,077
|$3,271
|$3,951
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,721
|$7,449
|$8,859
|Clean
|$4,238
|$6,685
|$7,964
|Average
|$3,271
|$5,158
|$6,175
|Rough
|$2,305
|$3,631
|$4,385
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,569
|$8,502
|$10,016
|Clean
|$4,999
|$7,631
|$9,004
|Average
|$3,859
|$5,887
|$6,981
|Rough
|$2,719
|$4,144
|$4,958
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,694
|$7,247
|$8,565
|Clean
|$4,214
|$6,505
|$7,700
|Average
|$3,253
|$5,019
|$5,970
|Rough
|$2,292
|$3,533
|$4,240
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$5,907
|$6,689
|Clean
|$3,924
|$5,301
|$6,014
|Average
|$3,029
|$4,090
|$4,663
|Rough
|$2,134
|$2,879
|$3,311
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,953
|$5,932
|$6,950
|Clean
|$3,548
|$5,324
|$6,248
|Average
|$2,739
|$4,108
|$4,844
|Rough
|$1,930
|$2,891
|$3,440
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,849
|$5,535
|$6,401
|Clean
|$3,455
|$4,968
|$5,755
|Average
|$2,667
|$3,833
|$4,462
|Rough
|$1,879
|$2,698
|$3,169
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,605
|$4,110
|$4,888
|Clean
|$2,338
|$3,689
|$4,395
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,846
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,272
|$2,004
|$2,420
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,987
|$5,631
|$6,473
|Clean
|$3,579
|$5,054
|$5,819
|Average
|$2,762
|$3,899
|$4,512
|Rough
|$1,946
|$2,745
|$3,204
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,680
|$8,507
|$9,962
|Clean
|$5,099
|$7,635
|$8,956
|Average
|$3,936
|$5,891
|$6,944
|Rough
|$2,773
|$4,147
|$4,931
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,354
|$6,871
|$8,172
|Clean
|$3,909
|$6,167
|$7,346
|Average
|$3,017
|$4,758
|$5,696
|Rough
|$2,126
|$3,349
|$4,045
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,538
|$7,159
|$8,515
|Clean
|$4,073
|$6,425
|$7,655
|Average
|$3,144
|$4,957
|$5,935
|Rough
|$2,215
|$3,489
|$4,215