Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h for Sale Near Me

I was not in the market for a car and certainly not a hybrid but a good friend of mine took a job out of state and his wife needed to get rid of her car; enter the 2010 Lexus HS250h. She was willing to sell the car below trade-in, the car has just over 93,000 miles, is in nearly mint condition, is current on all recalls and the new transaxle system was installed 2 months ago, all service has been performed at our local Lexus dealership. I’ve only owned the car about 2 weeks and so far so good. I’ve done a lot of research to learn as much as I can about hybrid vehicles and in particular this Lexus HS. I’ve read just about every review written since it’s release, some I agree with and some I don’t. The car I have has the premium package with more bells and whistles than I can figure out, it handles fine around town and is plenty quite and smooth for me. If your looking for a performance sports car this is not going to fit the bill, if your looking for s gas sipping luxury auto to cruise around town in it’s the ticket. Would I pay $40,000 for this car for any reason? Hell no! Would I buy one in great condition with less than 100k miles with a new transaxle system for less than $10,000, yes.

Read more