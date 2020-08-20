Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h for Sale Near Me
- 109,060 miles
$9,500$1,056 Below Market
- 149,883 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
- 137,492 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,790
- 113,026 miles
$9,991$962 Below Market
- 195,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,897
- 120,753 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,988$978 Below Market
- 112,841 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,000
- 136,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,900
- 82,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
- 59,291 miles
$14,998
- 87,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,970
- 96,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$12,590
- 71,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998
- 64,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950
- 152,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999
- 93,845 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 119,290 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988
- 122,975 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus HS 250h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus HS 250h
Overall Consumer Rating4.869 Reviews
Scott,11/18/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was not in the market for a car and certainly not a hybrid but a good friend of mine took a job out of state and his wife needed to get rid of her car; enter the 2010 Lexus HS250h. She was willing to sell the car below trade-in, the car has just over 93,000 miles, is in nearly mint condition, is current on all recalls and the new transaxle system was installed 2 months ago, all service has been performed at our local Lexus dealership. I’ve only owned the car about 2 weeks and so far so good. I’ve done a lot of research to learn as much as I can about hybrid vehicles and in particular this Lexus HS. I’ve read just about every review written since it’s release, some I agree with and some I don’t. The car I have has the premium package with more bells and whistles than I can figure out, it handles fine around town and is plenty quite and smooth for me. If your looking for a performance sports car this is not going to fit the bill, if your looking for s gas sipping luxury auto to cruise around town in it’s the ticket. Would I pay $40,000 for this car for any reason? Hell no! Would I buy one in great condition with less than 100k miles with a new transaxle system for less than $10,000, yes.
