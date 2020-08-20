Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in White
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    109,060 miles

    $9,500

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    149,883 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    137,492 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,790

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    113,026 miles

    $9,991

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    195,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,897

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    120,753 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,988

    $978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in White
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    112,841 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    136,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    82,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    59,291 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    87,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,970

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    96,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $12,590

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    71,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    64,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    152,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    93,845 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    119,290 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    122,975 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details

First hybrid, fascinated with the technology
Scott,11/18/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was not in the market for a car and certainly not a hybrid but a good friend of mine took a job out of state and his wife needed to get rid of her car; enter the 2010 Lexus HS250h. She was willing to sell the car below trade-in, the car has just over 93,000 miles, is in nearly mint condition, is current on all recalls and the new transaxle system was installed 2 months ago, all service has been performed at our local Lexus dealership. I’ve only owned the car about 2 weeks and so far so good. I’ve done a lot of research to learn as much as I can about hybrid vehicles and in particular this Lexus HS. I’ve read just about every review written since it’s release, some I agree with and some I don’t. The car I have has the premium package with more bells and whistles than I can figure out, it handles fine around town and is plenty quite and smooth for me. If your looking for a performance sports car this is not going to fit the bill, if your looking for s gas sipping luxury auto to cruise around town in it’s the ticket. Would I pay $40,000 for this car for any reason? Hell no! Would I buy one in great condition with less than 100k miles with a new transaxle system for less than $10,000, yes.
Report abuse
