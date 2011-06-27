Used 2010 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews
V-6 for the price of a 4.
2nd Impala (had a 2007) and it is very good, improved brake rotors, lots of standard stuff (ABS, Traction Control, a great utility car since it has power for the Mountains ( 4's are a pain in CO). Ride is quiet, sound is OK, price was terrific.
235,000 miles still going strong
I drive a lot 35,000 miles a year, bought car with 10,000 miles, has been trouble free with minor repairs, and good maintenance checks. If you need a cruiser, with lots of comfortable driving, and easy on the wallet, this car is for you. I've been impressed with how easy this car drives on highway, really just sort of drives itself. Certainly not a sports car, buy I don't like to fight my car on long drives. I have over 235,000 miles on my car, guessing I'll end up around 300,000 in a couple of years. Still looks great, drives exactly the same, and expect more minor repairs and maintenance. I had transmission fluid changed once for maintenance, need another soon, that is it for now. Brakes are good, but car really lets loose going down hill, so they can wear on really steep mountain roads. Overall, great, I'm looking to get another, maybe a 2013, last year of this model.
- Performance
best vehicle ive ever owned
Test drove it 2 plus years ago loved it then and as it sits in my driveway now I still love it. I purchased a '10 Impala LT only 1 yr old with 15,000 miles. It now has well over 43,000 and the only thing it's needed was a battery and the air recirculation valve for emissions. (both replaced under war) It rides great, for an American V6 the mpg is not bad at all I get 25 plus on the highway and right around 19 in town. interior is comfy any problems are my fault. only issue I'm having right now is the pass front window motor is slow. with proper maintenance and driving less like and idiot and more like a responsible driver and these cars should last a very long time.
My Third LTZ Since '06
G.M. Continues to build great vehicles. I traded my 08 LTZ for a 10 LTZ. I really like the built in blue-tooth on the 10. New temp controls are better. I'm a road warrior so I know what a car should be to be comfortable. Go with the LTZ model! You will enjoy this car. Its very solid. Take your new impala to a good tire shop or back to the dealer to check the alignment. This was second one I've owned that was shipped from the factory out of alignment. Your factory tires won't last long if you don't get it checked out.
Transmission
I purchased my car in July 2011. Six months after I had to get evaporated canister repaired. June 2013 car stopped in traffic, it wouldn't accelerate. Had it towed to dealer they said transmission needed to be repaired. GM covered the cost of repair. April 2014, car stopped again in traffic. I had it towed back to dealer. They said transmission problem again. This time warranty was expired. I called GM and they assisted with half the cost. November 2015 car stopped in traffic again. I had car towed to dealer. Transmission again and this time they say it needs to be replaced. As of right now I'm battling with dealer and GM.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Impala info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer