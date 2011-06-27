Used 2010 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

V-6 for the price of a 4. Frank , 10/04/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful 2nd Impala (had a 2007) and it is very good, improved brake rotors, lots of standard stuff (ABS, Traction Control, a great utility car since it has power for the Mountains ( 4's are a pain in CO). Ride is quiet, sound is OK, price was terrific. Report Abuse

235,000 miles still going strong Jay , 11/23/2017 LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I drive a lot 35,000 miles a year, bought car with 10,000 miles, has been trouble free with minor repairs, and good maintenance checks. If you need a cruiser, with lots of comfortable driving, and easy on the wallet, this car is for you. I've been impressed with how easy this car drives on highway, really just sort of drives itself. Certainly not a sports car, buy I don't like to fight my car on long drives. I have over 235,000 miles on my car, guessing I'll end up around 300,000 in a couple of years. Still looks great, drives exactly the same, and expect more minor repairs and maintenance. I had transmission fluid changed once for maintenance, need another soon, that is it for now. Brakes are good, but car really lets loose going down hill, so they can wear on really steep mountain roads. Overall, great, I'm looking to get another, maybe a 2013, last year of this model. Performance Report Abuse

best vehicle ive ever owned andrew97 , 06/14/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Test drove it 2 plus years ago loved it then and as it sits in my driveway now I still love it. I purchased a '10 Impala LT only 1 yr old with 15,000 miles. It now has well over 43,000 and the only thing it's needed was a battery and the air recirculation valve for emissions. (both replaced under war) It rides great, for an American V6 the mpg is not bad at all I get 25 plus on the highway and right around 19 in town. interior is comfy any problems are my fault. only issue I'm having right now is the pass front window motor is slow. with proper maintenance and driving less like and idiot and more like a responsible driver and these cars should last a very long time. Report Abuse

My Third LTZ Since '06 boycotseattlegal , 07/17/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful G.M. Continues to build great vehicles. I traded my 08 LTZ for a 10 LTZ. I really like the built in blue-tooth on the 10. New temp controls are better. I'm a road warrior so I know what a car should be to be comfortable. Go with the LTZ model! You will enjoy this car. Its very solid. Take your new impala to a good tire shop or back to the dealer to check the alignment. This was second one I've owned that was shipped from the factory out of alignment. Your factory tires won't last long if you don't get it checked out. Report Abuse