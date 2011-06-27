Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,355
|$4,367
|$5,067
|Clean
|$3,119
|$4,063
|$4,704
|Average
|$2,647
|$3,457
|$3,977
|Rough
|$2,175
|$2,851
|$3,250
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,195
|$5,372
|$6,189
|Clean
|$3,900
|$4,999
|$5,745
|Average
|$3,310
|$4,253
|$4,857
|Rough
|$2,719
|$3,507
|$3,969
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,544
|$4,593
|$5,319
|Clean
|$3,295
|$4,274
|$4,937
|Average
|$2,796
|$3,636
|$4,174
|Rough
|$2,297
|$2,999
|$3,411