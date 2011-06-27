Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,229
|$15,594
|$18,060
|Clean
|$12,902
|$15,208
|$17,582
|Average
|$12,248
|$14,437
|$16,627
|Rough
|$11,594
|$13,666
|$15,672
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,563
|$17,863
|$20,276
|Clean
|$15,178
|$17,421
|$19,739
|Average
|$14,409
|$16,538
|$18,667
|Rough
|$13,639
|$15,655
|$17,594
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,584
|$20,063
|$22,670
|Clean
|$17,149
|$19,567
|$22,070
|Average
|$16,280
|$18,575
|$20,871
|Rough
|$15,410
|$17,583
|$19,672
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,554
|$20,142
|$22,857
|Clean
|$17,120
|$19,644
|$22,253
|Average
|$16,252
|$18,648
|$21,044
|Rough
|$15,385
|$17,652
|$19,834
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,341
|$16,743
|$19,254
|Clean
|$13,987
|$16,329
|$18,745
|Average
|$13,278
|$15,502
|$17,727
|Rough
|$12,569
|$14,674
|$16,708
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,294
|$15,825
|$18,460
|Clean
|$12,965
|$15,433
|$17,972
|Average
|$12,308
|$14,651
|$16,995
|Rough
|$11,651
|$13,868
|$16,019
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,270
|$22,090
|$25,052
|Clean
|$18,794
|$21,544
|$24,389
|Average
|$17,841
|$20,452
|$23,064
|Rough
|$16,888
|$19,360
|$21,739
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,628
|$21,825
|$24,158
|Clean
|$19,143
|$21,285
|$23,519
|Average
|$18,172
|$20,206
|$22,241
|Rough
|$17,202
|$19,127
|$20,963