Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me
433 listings
- 95,129 miles
$15,170$2,918 Below Market
- 96,813 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$1,656 Below Market
- 99,639 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,997$2,063 Below Market
- 17,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,999$1,858 Below Market
- 110,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,500$586 Below Market
- 54,702 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,495$1,677 Below Market
- 32,787 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,500
- 39,672 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,500
- 140,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
- 87,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,850$1,210 Below Market
- 61,665 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$961 Below Market
- 72,950 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,850
- 67,146 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,888
- 113,640 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,750
- 83,273 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,239
- 17,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,599
- 74,343 miles
$18,900
- 47,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,980
Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Read recent reviews for the Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Overall Consumer Rating2.730 Reviews
PROMASTER OWNER,08/12/2017
1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I own two pro masters of the same year and the same model, and I want to provide an honest review separated by sections so that you can make the best decision possible when purchasing this vehicle. DO I RECOMMEND THIS VEHICLE: No, I don't. I would suggest you purchase a more reliable van by Ford. The vehicles have been great regarding the space they provide, and I like the seating, but the reason I suggest you stay away from this vehicle is that there is just way too many issues with them. I read some reviews by some disgruntled people and I typically think they're just upset, but it doesn't happen to everyone. Well, I own two, and the problems between both of them have been tremendous, and all before the vehicle reached 30,000 miles. Van 1: Before 20,000 miles first the bolts in the door were loose and began falling out. PROBLEM #1: I noticed something with the door, and it was bent because of the bolts missing and securing the door. PROBLEM #2: While driving the vehicle just died. Towed it to the dealership and entire oil system needed to be replaced because it was malfunctioning. Warranty covered it. PROBLEM #3: The driver side window stopped working and had to get that fixed. PROBLEM #4: The sensor for low tire pressure is always on indicating low pressure when it's fine, had to get that replaced. PROBLEM #5: Back door wouldn't open, the cables had to be readjusted on the door. PROBLEM #6: The air conditioner now produces a low-level hum that is always present. I haven't had this fixed yet but will update when I have it addressed. PROBLEM #7: The headlight bulbs burn out fast. I've had to replace them about five times already; this isn't normal. CONCLUSION: All these issues had taken place before 30,000 and were all covered by warranty. I will say that calling Promaster has been great as they took care of all the issues for me and they do a great job at that. Even if you take it to the dealership, always notify Promaster so they can follow up with everything. VAN 2 PROBLEMS: I purchased this with 20,000 miles, and all of these issues happened before 40,000. PROBLEM #1: Headlight keeps going on on the left, I replace it twice a month at this point. PROBLEM #2: When turning on the van the air conditioner doesn't work, and I have to restart the vehicle once or twice for it to reset and turn on. PROBLEM #3: The sliding door is stuck shut and won't open. I have to take it in because the handle won't work or anything else. PROBLEM #4: The vehicle is starting to loose power when driving and I'm taking it to warranty again next week for this issue. PROBLEM #5: The tire pressure sensor keeps tripping when the tires are filled just fine. No one should purchase a new vehicle or one with 20,000 miles and have this many issues; it's ridiculous.
