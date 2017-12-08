Used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me

433 listings
Promaster Cargo Van Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    95,129 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,170

    $2,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in Red
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    96,813 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in Red
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    99,639 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,997

    $2,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof in Silver
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof

    17,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,999

    $1,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    110,738 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,500

    $586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    54,702 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,495

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    32,787 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    39,672 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    140,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    87,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,850

    $1,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    61,665 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,999

    $961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    72,950 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,850

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    67,146 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,888

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof

    113,640 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,750

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    83,273 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,239

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    17,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,599

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof

    74,343 miles
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof

    47,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,980

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster Cargo Van

Read recent reviews for the Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Overall Consumer Rating
2.730 Reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (43%)
FROM A GUY THAT OWNS TWO 2016 RAM PROMASTERS 1500
PROMASTER OWNER,08/12/2017
1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I own two pro masters of the same year and the same model, and I want to provide an honest review separated by sections so that you can make the best decision possible when purchasing this vehicle. DO I RECOMMEND THIS VEHICLE: No, I don't. I would suggest you purchase a more reliable van by Ford. The vehicles have been great regarding the space they provide, and I like the seating, but the reason I suggest you stay away from this vehicle is that there is just way too many issues with them. I read some reviews by some disgruntled people and I typically think they're just upset, but it doesn't happen to everyone. Well, I own two, and the problems between both of them have been tremendous, and all before the vehicle reached 30,000 miles. Van 1: Before 20,000 miles first the bolts in the door were loose and began falling out. PROBLEM #1: I noticed something with the door, and it was bent because of the bolts missing and securing the door. PROBLEM #2: While driving the vehicle just died. Towed it to the dealership and entire oil system needed to be replaced because it was malfunctioning. Warranty covered it. PROBLEM #3: The driver side window stopped working and had to get that fixed. PROBLEM #4: The sensor for low tire pressure is always on indicating low pressure when it's fine, had to get that replaced. PROBLEM #5: Back door wouldn't open, the cables had to be readjusted on the door. PROBLEM #6: The air conditioner now produces a low-level hum that is always present. I haven't had this fixed yet but will update when I have it addressed. PROBLEM #7: The headlight bulbs burn out fast. I've had to replace them about five times already; this isn't normal. CONCLUSION: All these issues had taken place before 30,000 and were all covered by warranty. I will say that calling Promaster has been great as they took care of all the issues for me and they do a great job at that. Even if you take it to the dealership, always notify Promaster so they can follow up with everything. VAN 2 PROBLEMS: I purchased this with 20,000 miles, and all of these issues happened before 40,000. PROBLEM #1: Headlight keeps going on on the left, I replace it twice a month at this point. PROBLEM #2: When turning on the van the air conditioner doesn't work, and I have to restart the vehicle once or twice for it to reset and turn on. PROBLEM #3: The sliding door is stuck shut and won't open. I have to take it in because the handle won't work or anything else. PROBLEM #4: The vehicle is starting to loose power when driving and I'm taking it to warranty again next week for this issue. PROBLEM #5: The tire pressure sensor keeps tripping when the tires are filled just fine. No one should purchase a new vehicle or one with 20,000 miles and have this many issues; it's ridiculous​.
