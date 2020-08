Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 HD SV 4x2 3dr Cargo Van w/High Roof (V6) 4.0L V6 FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , 4X2, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION,ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH GREY LEATHER AND CLOTH INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BF0LX6EN104502

Stock: 104502

Certified Pre-Owned: No