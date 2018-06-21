Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

123 listings
NV Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 123 listings
  • 2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2014 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    76,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV in White
    used

    2014 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV

    98,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan NV Cargo
    used

    2014 Nissan NV Cargo

    187,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    14,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    143,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,987

    $1,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    5,844 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    103,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,498

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    4,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    139,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    89,008 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    88,742 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo

    100,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,600

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    132,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    138,118 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    32,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,798

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    210,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,981

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    58,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,976

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    72,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,490

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV Cargo searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV Cargo

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
High, hot hauler
Pickles,06/21/2018
2500 SV w/High Roof 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
We do home staging. What we move needs to be coddled but carried en masse. I considered a MB Sprinter but as my first big, crude van, it was just far too austere. No power seats, rare to find backup cams, no XM, no cruise, rare side door windows... it just seemed too raw, oddly given the perceived brand prestige. The Ram Promaster just didn't instill confidence. When we got our 2014 NV2500 HD High Roof, the Ram was new and clearly problematic, from what the forums said. Equipment could be ordered up and it didn't have to be super plain but I just couldn't feel confident about it. The new big Transit wasn't getting strong reviews about it's transmission durability ... so I read more and more about the Nissan. A FIVE year 100k warranty (even on a used vehicle) was super. The equipment on my higher end model is great- side airbags, nav, power seats, XM, backup camera. It's still crude compared to our BMW and Sienna Limited but it's comfortable and rides well. We drive HWY 1 in Sonoma and Marin counties often and it handles shockingly well. The V8 is powerful if lousy on gas. The only problems we've had were a repeatedly sticking side door and rear door extended opening pieces which need constant lube-ing. And oddly, rust. We bought it from someone who clearly was a rich hippie and used it for his surf van, thus it was at the coast all the time, so there is surface rust on the tow hooks, behind the grille on the radiator but it seems to have halted and the dealer has a rust warranty so... not too worried. I'm not in love with the blind spots from the huge side mirrors but the upside is the side mirrors show a lot behind you... so, yin-yang. Dealer service has been very good and I'd get another in a second. Update, June 21, 2020. 67,000 miles Nothing has changed. This thing just goes and goes. It's a superb vehicle. Though it's obviously big, it's still parkable. Maybe it's the rear wheel drive, but getting in and out of parking lot spaces is no harder than in our Sienna or Volvo XC60. The seats are still VERY good for a vehicle of this kind, though the "stain resistant" fabric is only a concept. It seems as if even pure water stains it. I've cleaned it with upholstery cleaner and it helps but in reality, I'm spoiled from years with leather upholstery. Sadly, I read that Nissan won't continue making the NV series after this model. I guess, I'd dabble with a Transit or if I'm drunk-shopping, a Sprinter but man, those reviews are scathing. Nothing but love for my Nissan NV2500 High Roof.
Report abuse
