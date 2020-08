Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me

DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6TRVAG4FE509897

Stock: 509897

Certified Pre-Owned: No