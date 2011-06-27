Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,178
|$15,379
|$17,621
|Clean
|$12,832
|$14,974
|$17,116
|Average
|$12,140
|$14,163
|$16,108
|Rough
|$11,447
|$13,353
|$15,100
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,324
|$21,142
|$24,023
|Clean
|$17,843
|$20,585
|$23,335
|Average
|$16,880
|$19,470
|$21,960
|Rough
|$15,917
|$18,356
|$20,586
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,672
|$20,884
|$23,175
|Clean
|$18,182
|$20,333
|$22,511
|Average
|$17,201
|$19,233
|$21,185
|Rough
|$16,219
|$18,132
|$19,859
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,744
|$19,225
|$21,767
|Clean
|$16,304
|$18,719
|$21,144
|Average
|$15,424
|$17,705
|$19,899
|Rough
|$14,545
|$16,692
|$18,653
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,538
|$13,980
|$16,447
|Clean
|$11,235
|$13,612
|$15,976
|Average
|$10,628
|$12,875
|$15,035
|Rough
|$10,022
|$12,138
|$14,094
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,465
|$14,805
|$17,178
|Clean
|$12,138
|$14,415
|$16,687
|Average
|$11,483
|$13,635
|$15,703
|Rough
|$10,828
|$12,854
|$14,720
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,458
|$13,746
|$16,061
|Clean
|$11,157
|$13,384
|$15,601
|Average
|$10,555
|$12,659
|$14,682
|Rough
|$9,953
|$11,935
|$13,763
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,720
|$19,307
|$21,953
|Clean
|$16,281
|$18,799
|$21,324
|Average
|$15,402
|$17,781
|$20,068
|Rough
|$14,523
|$16,763
|$18,812