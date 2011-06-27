Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

Where to start? So many issues. It seems Chevy never asked themselves how could they improve this van over previous models. Rather asked themselves how cheaply could we produce this van. The simple answer was that quality could be cut everywhere. Front wheel hubs went under warranty. Unfortunately Chevy doesn’t cover the tires. Transmission went just out of warranty. ($4,000.00)Not covered. Weather stripping,door locks,floor mat, suspension, mirrors,I could go on and on. Nothing in this van is as good as previous models.

Carl Rohman , 02/28/2015 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

I recently received the all-Natural Gas Express van. It starts and runs well on Natural Gas. What bothers me is the incredibly short range. I ran it until 5 miles after the "low fuel light" came on, and got 140 miles on a tank. A tank holds less than the equivalent of 12 gallons of gas, and it gets 12 mpg. Since our van runs 120 miles a day, that means we drain it every day. With only a couple places it can filled, it was a pain. We added a machine to fill if off the gas line at 1 gallon an hour, so now every morning we start with a full tank, and it's working out fine