Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
good working friend
Iam a cable tech supervisor been using too many trucks finaly mi compani faund some truck I feel confident on the road using an average of 100 mls per day bery goooooood
Express Cargo
We've owned this van and are still driving it, first in a cleaning use for my company where we cleaned new construction homes, and now for special functions at church ,school etc. I enjoy driving the van and being able to help so many people with various needs. It has a lot of room and functionality to offer for large families or groups for serious travel or for fun trips. I would highly reccomend this van to any one who is in need for such a vehicle.
Starcraft LT Conversion (5.3L V8)
The van is really an Express RV-base model upgraded with a Starcraft low-top conversion. Great vehicle. Starcraft conversion approach much better than going with the conventional Chevy passenger van. Owned a couple of Ford vans previously, no comparsion, Chevy much superior, particulalry with respect to control and handling. Gas mileage great too after about a 5K mile break in period. Driving about 85% highway and 15% city we're getting a little over 19.5 mpg. Estimate the actual city/highway mileage breakdown would be 16/20. Not bad for 5300 lb full-sized van.
MPG Sweet Spot!
I got over 20 MPG while trying to maintain 58 mph. Love the little V8 4.8L. Power when you need it, soft and relaxing when your regular driving needs are there. If I push the van to 70 mph, then my economy is 16 - 17. BUT, using my Blue Tooth Engine checking device, I found 58mph is the sweet spot for just over 20mpg. I can handle that. V8 towing power, travel economy, and looks. I like it!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
GMC Savana Cargo Van
Great van! Drives like a car, can haul over a ton, great brakes and steering. No rattles or noises -- get 20.2 MPG on the Hwy. The 4.3L six has excellent low-end torque, reliability and economy.
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer