The 2019 Cadillac XT5 represents the GM luxury division's commitment to competing worldwide in the international luxury market. The XT5 replaces the SRX crossover, which was Cadillac's best-selling vehicle until production ceased in 2016. Interior materials quality is a noticeable improvement on the SRX. And smart engineering means the XT5 is lighter as well, which improves handling, ride quality and fuel economy. It's also roomier: Compared to the SRX, the XT5 has a wheelbase that's about 2 inches longer, allowing Cadillac to maximize interior space. Not coincidentally, the XT5's 112.5-inch wheelbase is also shared with the GMC Acadia and so are many elements of its engineering. That includes the standard, transversely mounted 3.6-liter direct-injection V6 engine with 310 horsepower. However, the Acadia uses a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Cadillac's V6 feeds an eight-speed, paddle-shiftable automatic that includes overdrive ratios in both seventh and eighth gears. All-wheel drive is available on higher trim levels. Front-wheel-drive XT5 models return 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). Add all-wheel drive to the mix and those mileage ratings drop a uniform 1 mpg each. Interior comfort is top-notch, with two rows of seats that offer ample room for full-size adults in both front and back. Cadillac's touch-operated infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded Bose speaker system is available. Physical switches have been reintroduced, replacing most of the controversial capacitive controls from the previous model. The switches mean that controls react more positively and operate more intuitively than before, but we'd still like a traditional volume knob. With excellent forward visibility, large side mirrors and an optional rear-facing camera display in the rearview mirror, the XT5 is easy to maneuver. Handling is secure, the suspension is supple and the brakes are strong. Common active safety features, including low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist, have been added to most 2019 XT5 trim levels as standard equipment. Making sense of the luxury crossover SUV market takes some serious research. Luckily, Edmunds has full reviews to help you figure out which 2019 Cadillac XT5 is right for you.

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 is offered in the following submodels: XT5 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac XT5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XT5 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XT5.

