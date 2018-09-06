2019 Cadillac XT5
What’s new
- New standard safety features and driver aids on upper trim levels
- Larger, higher-output wireless device charging pad
- Part of the first XT5 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Combines a soft, pleasant ride with tight and controlled handling
- Interior space is generous, larger than most rivals
- Seats are built for long-haul -- and long-commute -- comfort
- Only offers one engine
- most rivals offer two or more
- Tech interface frustrates with clunky voice controls and gimmicks
- Small windows and mirrors make it hard to see out the back
Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
With a striking interior and exterior design, the 2019 Cadillac XT5 stands out from its more conservatively styled rivals. Its broad, angular front end and finlike taillights echo classic Caddy themes, while vertical LED accent lights reinforce that the XT5 is very much a modern Cadillac made for today's crossover world. It's also bigger and more substantial than many of the compact luxury SUVs it frequently gets compared to, making it a sort of in-between choice in terms of size, stature and price.
For 2019, the XT5 adds certain safety aids such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control as standard features on upper trims (previously they were options). New wheel designs and upgraded wireless phone charging round out the updates.
Although the XT5 cuts a handsome figure, it doesn't particularly excel in any one area. Some interior design choices, for example, impede space and usability, but none are major shortcomings. Overall, we think the XT5's distinctive styling, roomy interior and cushy ride make it a compelling alternative to its more established European, Japanese and American rivals.
2019 Cadillac XT5 models
The 2019 Cadillac XT5 is a five-passenger SUV available in four trim levels: XT5 (base), Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. A 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard across the lineup. All-wheel drive is optional on all but the base trim and comes standard on the top Platinum trim.
Highlights of the XT5 base trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate with height memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), a 40/20/20-split rear seat (folding, sliding and reclining), a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and remote ignition. All-wheel-drive models have heated front seats.
Tech features include an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, OnStar services (includes a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), four USB ports, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
The XT5 Luxury trim upgrades include a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, heated front seats with adjustable lumbar and eight-way passenger adjustment, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, wireless smartphone charging, and a cargo management system. Now standard for 2019 are safety aids such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and GM's unique Safety Alert seat, which vibrates to warn of potential collisions to the left or right side of the car.
Available options include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a navigation system bundled with an upgraded 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Checking off the box for the navigation and Bose bundle also allows you to replace the standard halogen headlights with LED lamps as well as opt for three-zone climate control.
The Premium Luxury trim adds the above Luxury options plus 20-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, interior accent lighting, and an adaptive suspension that constantly adjusts to road conditions. There's also an optional Driver Assist package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse automatic braking, and an automatic parking system.
Finally, the Platinum includes Driver Assist plus standard all-wheel drive, unique 20-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded gauges, a head-up display, a top-view camera system, and a rear camera mirror, which projects a real-time image from a liftgate-mounted camera.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking8.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac XT5.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- ride quality
- comfort
- driving experience
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- transmission
- value
- seats
- maintenance & parts
- wheels & tires
- technology
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had my XT5 for 1 year and I am pleased with it. Rides well but sometimes suspension can be harsh. Transmission gets confused at times. I found the seat back very uncomfortable and had auto upholsterer add more padding; problem solved. Missing features like side mirror turn signal, locking gas door and many other small items. The bottom edge of the 2 front doors have sharp corners not rounded smooth edges like every other cat that I've owned. Cut my legs twice on the door. Otherwise the car is smooth, quiet, comfortable and reliable. A good car but could and should be a little better. Follow up 1 year later - still happy with my XT5. This is my first American car I have owned and am pleased with the reliability. The 2020 model has been updated and many of the issues I have with the car have been addressed. The new transmission is supposed to be much more refined. Many basic features missing from my car are now standard equipment (HID headlight, turn signals in mirrors, etc.).
The car reviewers i.e. car magazines and online reviewers are mostly wrong. The Cadillac CUE system in my 2017 XT5 is great!. Like most technology, you have to learn it. When you do after a day or two, you'll find the flexibility and things you can do are great. I get the feeling the reviewers get in the car and expect this knowledge to pop into their heads. It's a computer guys. Come on over to my house and I'll teach you how to use it. The mirrors are rather large and just fine contrary to this review. The base navigation system is unimpressive. The XT5 is a rather large vehicle, but I got 28mpg on a recent road trip. I was pleasantly surprised.
Three weeks ago, I took delivery of a 2019 XT5 Luxury AWD with the optional Black Ice Package (dark grey 20" wheels, blacked-out grille, and Black ice exterior trim pieces). First, the car looks great, with the Crystal White Tricoat paint, contrasting nicely with the Black Ice Package trim. This vehicle rides so smoothly and is the quietest car I have ever driven. This past weekend, I took it on its first longer trip, from southern NJ to Northeast PA. It handled hills and twisting roads without complaint. On the way home, I filled the tank. When I got home, I pulled up the trip summary on my app, and for the last 101 miles (fill up to home), the fuel economy was calculated as 30 mpg! Even though this is an AWD model, it's not full-time AWD. On my car, AWD is activated by selecting either Sport mode or just "AWD". I've been driving in Tour mode, 2-wheel drive, for the most part. My XT5 also has front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic braking and lane departure warning, which my '16 SRX did not have. The Bose Surround system gives beautiful sound. I couldn't be happier with this crossover.
I owned a 2011 SRX that I absolutely loved. Was not really excited to trade it in for the XT5 but my husband insisted. Glad I listened because I do love it! Took a while to get used to the gear shift, it's very different from the SRX. But I love the CUE system. Very comfortable both driver and passenger. Back seat has lots of leg room. Smooth ride. After owning two Cadillac SUVs I don't think I will ever be happy with anything else!
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$50,995
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,495
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,695
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$54,195
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XT5 safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver's seat cushion to alert to a potential collision on the left or right side of the car.
- Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
- Part of the Advanced Security package, it alerts the driver before opening the doors if any movement has been detected inside the vehicle.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent and can initiate braking if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Cadillac XT5 vs. the competition
Cadillac XT5 vs. Lincoln Nautilus
Previously known as the MKX, the rechristened Lincoln Nautilus has a lot in common with the XT5. It's similarly sized and priced and, of course, hails from an American luxury brand. Its optional turbocharged V6 engine offers power the XT5 cannot match, but its interior refinement is lacking.
Cadillac XT5 vs. Lexus RX 350
The RX 350 offers an impressive array of standard features at an attractive price less than the XT5. Add in traditional Lexus reliability and resale value, and it's clear why the RX 350 remains one of the most popular midsize crossovers. The XT5, however, is roomier and more fun to drive. The RX is a bit of a snooze unless you opt for the F Sport trim, and you'll either love or hate the RX's styling.
Cadillac XT5 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
With a deft balance of comfort and performance, the GLC brings the hallmarks of Mercedes quality to this SUV class. That includes elegant and refined design, plenty of room for rear passengers, and impressive fuel efficiency from its standard four-cylinder engine. But it is considerably smaller than the XT5 in terms of passenger and cargo space.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac XT5:
More about the 2019 Cadillac XT5
The 2019 Cadillac XT5 represents the GM luxury division's commitment to competing worldwide in the international luxury market. The XT5 replaces the SRX crossover, which was Cadillac's best-selling vehicle until production ceased in 2016. Interior materials quality is a noticeable improvement on the SRX. And smart engineering means the XT5 is lighter as well, which improves handling, ride quality and fuel economy. It's also roomier: Compared to the SRX, the XT5 has a wheelbase that's about 2 inches longer, allowing Cadillac to maximize interior space.
Not coincidentally, the XT5's 112.5-inch wheelbase is also shared with the GMC Acadia and so are many elements of its engineering. That includes the standard, transversely mounted 3.6-liter direct-injection V6 engine with 310 horsepower. However, the Acadia uses a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Cadillac's V6 feeds an eight-speed, paddle-shiftable automatic that includes overdrive ratios in both seventh and eighth gears. All-wheel drive is available on higher trim levels. Front-wheel-drive XT5 models return 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). Add all-wheel drive to the mix and those mileage ratings drop a uniform 1 mpg each.
Interior comfort is top-notch, with two rows of seats that offer ample room for full-size adults in both front and back. Cadillac's touch-operated infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded Bose speaker system is available. Physical switches have been reintroduced, replacing most of the controversial capacitive controls from the previous model. The switches mean that controls react more positively and operate more intuitively than before, but we'd still like a traditional volume knob.
With excellent forward visibility, large side mirrors and an optional rear-facing camera display in the rearview mirror, the XT5 is easy to maneuver. Handling is secure, the suspension is supple and the brakes are strong. Common active safety features, including low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist, have been added to most 2019 XT5 trim levels as standard equipment.
Making sense of the luxury crossover SUV market takes some serious research. Luckily, Edmunds has full reviews to help you figure out which 2019 Cadillac XT5 is right for you.
