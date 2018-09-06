  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)

2019 Cadillac XT5

What’s new

  • New standard safety features and driver aids on upper trim levels
  • Larger, higher-output wireless device charging pad
  • Part of the first XT5 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Combines a soft, pleasant ride with tight and controlled handling
  • Interior space is generous, larger than most rivals
  • Seats are built for long-haul -- and long-commute -- comfort
  • Only offers one engine
  • most rivals offer two or more
  • Tech interface frustrates with clunky voice controls and gimmicks
  • Small windows and mirrors make it hard to see out the back
MSRP Starting at
$41,695
$41,695
Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?

While the XT5 base trim offers a nice complement of essential features and luxuries, we suggest stepping up one level for the Luxury trim. It costs several thousand dollars more but comes with heated seats, leather upholstery, a sunroof, and several driver aids. It also offers many more options. Next up the ladder is the Premium Luxury trim, but it's not a substantial upgrade given the price. Its adaptive suspension is nice, but the 20-inch wheels contribute to a rougher ride than the Luxury trim's smaller wheels.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

With a striking interior and exterior design, the 2019 Cadillac XT5 stands out from its more conservatively styled rivals. Its broad, angular front end and finlike taillights echo classic Caddy themes, while vertical LED accent lights reinforce that the XT5 is very much a modern Cadillac made for today's crossover world. It's also bigger and more substantial than many of the compact luxury SUVs it frequently gets compared to, making it a sort of in-between choice in terms of size, stature and price.

For 2019, the XT5 adds certain safety aids such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control as standard features on upper trims (previously they were options). New wheel designs and upgraded wireless phone charging round out the updates.

Although the XT5 cuts a handsome figure, it doesn't particularly excel in any one area. Some interior design choices, for example, impede space and usability, but none are major shortcomings. Overall, we think the XT5's distinctive styling, roomy interior and cushy ride make it a compelling alternative to its more established European, Japanese and American rivals.

2019 Cadillac XT5 models

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 is a five-passenger SUV available in four trim levels: XT5 (base), Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. A 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard across the lineup. All-wheel drive is optional on all but the base trim and comes standard on the top Platinum trim.

Highlights of the XT5 base trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate with height memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), a 40/20/20-split rear seat (folding, sliding and reclining), a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and remote ignition. All-wheel-drive models have heated front seats.

Tech features include an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, OnStar services (includes a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), four USB ports, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The XT5 Luxury trim upgrades include a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, heated front seats with adjustable lumbar and eight-way passenger adjustment, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, wireless smartphone charging, and a cargo management system. Now standard for 2019 are safety aids such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and GM's unique Safety Alert seat, which vibrates to warn of potential collisions to the left or right side of the car.

Available options include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a navigation system bundled with an upgraded 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Checking off the box for the navigation and Bose bundle also allows you to replace the standard halogen headlights with LED lamps as well as opt for three-zone climate control.

The Premium Luxury trim adds the above Luxury options plus 20-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, interior accent lighting, and an adaptive suspension that constantly adjusts to road conditions. There's also an optional Driver Assist package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse automatic braking, and an automatic parking system.

Finally, the Platinum includes Driver Assist plus standard all-wheel drive, unique 20-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded gauges, a head-up display, a top-view camera system, and a rear camera mirror, which projects a real-time image from a liftgate-mounted camera.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The XT5 delivers a confident and reassuring driving experience when it comes to the way it steers, grips the road and brakes to a stop. It's not terribly quick, but the engine and transmission deliver enough sauce to get the job done. But those with a heavy right foot may disagree.

Acceleration

7.0
In routine traffic, the 3.6-liter V6 feels strong enough to accomplish its mission and never comes across as lacking. But it's not a powerhouse like some rivals. At our test track, the dash to 60 mph took us 6.8 seconds.

Braking

8.5
The pedal exhibits a reassuring steadiness and firmness, and brake response is immediate without being jumpy or hard to regulate. At the track, our panic-stop test from 60 mph required 116 feet, which is better than average.

Steering

7.5
It has good straight-ahead stability when cruising the open road. Turn-in response is crisp and immediate, yet the transition from straight ahead is smooth, not darty. But it generally lacks feel and doesn't communicate much to the driver, especially at lower speeds.

Handling

8.5
The Caddy feels coordinated and somewhat light on its feet. There isn't much body roll, and it tracks cleanly around corners. It's not the sort of SUV that encourages you to seek out winding roads, but it doesn't discourage it either.

Drivability

7.0
The eight-speed transmission shifts smoothly. On the highway, it doesn't hesitate to deliver a downshift when you need to accelerate, but more aggressive drivers might think it lags. For them, there's a Sport mode. The auto stop-start system has no defeat switch.

Off-road

7.0
The XT5 is not really intended for off-road use, but few vehicles in this class are. The all-wheel-drive system is best suited to snow and ice, groomed dirt roads and unexpected changes in road conditions.

Comfort

7.0
The XT5 is suitably comfortable. Seat comfort is a high point, and the ride is smooth, well-mannered and never feels bouncy. But it isn't as quiet as it ought to be, particularly at low speeds around town where engine accessory drive noises are evident.

Seat comfort

8.0
The handsome seats are bolstered in all the right places and allow plenty of adjustments. The padding isn't skimpy, but it's not what we'd call plush.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is nicely controlled and exhibits little float or bounce that would make a vehicle feel less planted on the road. The suspension absorbs most bumps cleanly, but there's only so much a low-profile 20-inch tire can do when it meets an abrupt edge. Smaller wheels are recommended.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Not your grandpa's hushed Cadillac. Wind and road noise is present in moderate amounts, though it's more dispersed than acute. There's a bit of vibration at idle, and at city speeds we noticed more mechanical sounds than expected.

Climate control

7.0
The climate control system isn't as responsive as we'd like, and we found ourselves constantly adjusting the temperature settings and vents. The available heated and ventilated seats can be set to turn on automatically.

Interior

7.0
It's attractive and modern-looking at first glance, but the styling priorities reduce control simplicity and compromise outward visibility. And while the XT5 offers generous head- and legroom up front, it does not feel all that spacious across the width of the cabin, particularly at the elbows.

Ease of use

6.5
The gauge numerals are tiny, and the amount of tick marks dense. The center touchscreen and shiny black panel beneath collect fingerprints, and the airflow mode switch is accessible only through the touchscreen. We're not fans of the knobless design approach.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The easily accessible seat height, narrow sills, wide-opening doors, and squarish door openings make the front and rear seats equally easy to enter and exit.

Driving position

7.0
The driving position is generally accommodating, but the high center console creates a high resting area for elbows. Some taller drivers might wish for more telescoping extension of the steering column and a driver's left footrest that isn't so close.

Roominess

7.0
The front seats offer good head- and legroom, but the cabin feels confined at the elbows due to the high center armrest. There's a good amount of rear legroom, but headroom is tight for 6-footers in the XT5 equipped with the panoramic sunroof (which is most of them).

Visibility

6.0
The cowl is somewhat high, but the view forward and directly to the sides is reasonable. A rising window beltline, thick rear pillars and narrow rear window all add up to a significant rear three-quarter blind spot. All mirrors could also stand to be bigger.

Quality

8.0
The paint looks attractive, and the panel gaps are small. The interior materials are a cut above the old SRX's, with attractive perforated leather and metal accents that have a matte-silver finish. The piano-black touch points unfortunately show fingerprints and smears.

Utility

7.5
We found the XT5's main cargo hold to be well-shaped and accommodating, though we can't say the same about the small-item storage in the front of the cabin. The high point is a hidden purse cubby, but the center console is not nearly as big inside as it appears outside.

Small-item storage

7.0
For all the interior space the center console consumes, you'd think that its storage bin inside would be bigger. The door pockets are kind of small, too. The glovebox is a decent size, and there's a handy purse shelf hidden below the shifter. There are two front cupholders and two rear.

Cargo space

8.5
The cargo floor is flat, but the liftover height is higher than that of some competitors. The rear seatbacks fold completely flat via remote levers just inside the hatch, expanding the standard 30 cubic feet of cargo space to 63 cubic feet. The hatch's opening height is programmable.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Two pairs of LATCH anchors are hidden in the crack of the seats, which is a tight fit with no relief to prevent the hooks from scratching the leather. Three top tether anchors are readily accessible. Two seats can be accommodated in the outboard position or one in the middle.

Towing

7.5
The optional tow package supports 3,500 pounds of towing capacity, which is competitive for crossover SUVs of this size and weight.

Technology

8.0
The touchscreen audio and navigation system seems more responsive than previous iterations, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is transformative. The standard voice controls aren't very compelling, but the system defers to Apple and Android commands if properly synced.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Bluetooth phone pairing is fairly straightforward. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported and standard. There are two USB jacks and an auxiliary jack inside the center console with two additional power-only USB jacks for rear passengers.

Voice control

7.0
The voice controls are pretty clunky and can't recognize all commands. It's a lot easier if you plug in your smartphone, at which point the same button summons Siri or Google Voice, both of which are better voice recognition systems.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac XT5.

5 star reviews: 73%
4 star reviews: 27%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, good car but not great car
Stew,
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I have had my XT5 for 1 year and I am pleased with it. Rides well but sometimes suspension can be harsh. Transmission gets confused at times. I found the seat back very uncomfortable and had auto upholsterer add more padding; problem solved. Missing features like side mirror turn signal, locking gas door and many other small items. The bottom edge of the 2 front doors have sharp corners not rounded smooth edges like every other cat that I've owned. Cut my legs twice on the door. Otherwise the car is smooth, quiet, comfortable and reliable. A good car but could and should be a little better. Follow up 1 year later - still happy with my XT5. This is my first American car I have owned and am pleased with the reliability. The 2020 model has been updated and many of the issues I have with the car have been addressed. The new transmission is supposed to be much more refined. Many basic features missing from my car are now standard equipment (HID headlight, turn signals in mirrors, etc.).

5 out of 5 stars, Come over to my house
Alan,
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The car reviewers i.e. car magazines and online reviewers are mostly wrong. The Cadillac CUE system in my 2017 XT5 is great!. Like most technology, you have to learn it. When you do after a day or two, you'll find the flexibility and things you can do are great. I get the feeling the reviewers get in the car and expect this knowledge to pop into their heads. It's a computer guys. Come on over to my house and I'll teach you how to use it. The mirrors are rather large and just fine contrary to this review. The base navigation system is unimpressive. The XT5 is a rather large vehicle, but I got 28mpg on a recent road trip. I was pleasantly surprised.

5 out of 5 stars, Love My XT5!
Thomas Derr,
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Three weeks ago, I took delivery of a 2019 XT5 Luxury AWD with the optional Black Ice Package (dark grey 20" wheels, blacked-out grille, and Black ice exterior trim pieces). First, the car looks great, with the Crystal White Tricoat paint, contrasting nicely with the Black Ice Package trim. This vehicle rides so smoothly and is the quietest car I have ever driven. This past weekend, I took it on its first longer trip, from southern NJ to Northeast PA. It handled hills and twisting roads without complaint. On the way home, I filled the tank. When I got home, I pulled up the trip summary on my app, and for the last 101 miles (fill up to home), the fuel economy was calculated as 30 mpg! Even though this is an AWD model, it's not full-time AWD. On my car, AWD is activated by selecting either Sport mode or just "AWD". I've been driving in Tour mode, 2-wheel drive, for the most part. My XT5 also has front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic braking and lane departure warning, which my '16 SRX did not have. The Bose Surround system gives beautiful sound. I couldn't be happier with this crossover.

5 out of 5 stars, Love my XT5
Carol,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I owned a 2011 SRX that I absolutely loved. Was not really excited to trade it in for the XT5 but my husband insisted. Glad I listened because I do love it! Took a while to get used to the gear shift, it's very different from the SRX. But I love the CUE system. Very comfortable both driver and passenger. Back seat has lots of leg room. Smooth ride. After owning two Cadillac SUVs I don't think I will ever be happy with anything else!

Write a review

See all 15 reviews

Features & Specs

Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$50,995
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$48,495
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$41,695
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$54,195
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all 2019 Cadillac XT5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite XT5 safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver's seat cushion to alert to a potential collision on the left or right side of the car.
Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
Part of the Advanced Security package, it alerts the driver before opening the doors if any movement has been detected inside the vehicle.
Forward Collision Alert
Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent and can initiate braking if necessary.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Cadillac XT5 vs. the competition

Cadillac XT5 vs. Lincoln Nautilus

Previously known as the MKX, the rechristened Lincoln Nautilus has a lot in common with the XT5. It's similarly sized and priced and, of course, hails from an American luxury brand. Its optional turbocharged V6 engine offers power the XT5 cannot match, but its interior refinement is lacking.

Cadillac XT5 vs. Lexus RX 350

The RX 350 offers an impressive array of standard features at an attractive price less than the XT5. Add in traditional Lexus reliability and resale value, and it's clear why the RX 350 remains one of the most popular midsize crossovers. The XT5, however, is roomier and more fun to drive. The RX is a bit of a snooze unless you opt for the F Sport trim, and you'll either love or hate the RX's styling.

Cadillac XT5 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

With a deft balance of comfort and performance, the GLC brings the hallmarks of Mercedes quality to this SUV class. That includes elegant and refined design, plenty of room for rear passengers, and impressive fuel efficiency from its standard four-cylinder engine. But it is considerably smaller than the XT5 in terms of passenger and cargo space.

FAQ

Is the Cadillac XT5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 XT5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Cadillac XT5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XT5 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XT5 has 30.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac XT5. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Cadillac XT5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac XT5:

  • New standard safety features and driver aids on upper trim levels
  • Larger, higher-output wireless device charging pad
  • Part of the first XT5 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Cadillac XT5 reliable?

Is the 2019 Cadillac XT5 a good car?

How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac XT5?

The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac XT5 is the 2019 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,695.

Other versions include:

  • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $50,995
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,495
  • 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,695
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $54,195
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $56,695
  • 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,695
  • Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $65,895
What are the different models of Cadillac XT5?

More about the 2019 Cadillac XT5

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 represents the GM luxury division's commitment to competing worldwide in the international luxury market. The XT5 replaces the SRX crossover, which was Cadillac's best-selling vehicle until production ceased in 2016. Interior materials quality is a noticeable improvement on the SRX. And smart engineering means the XT5 is lighter as well, which improves handling, ride quality and fuel economy. It's also roomier: Compared to the SRX, the XT5 has a wheelbase that's about 2 inches longer, allowing Cadillac to maximize interior space.

Not coincidentally, the XT5's 112.5-inch wheelbase is also shared with the GMC Acadia and so are many elements of its engineering. That includes the standard, transversely mounted 3.6-liter direct-injection V6 engine with 310 horsepower. However, the Acadia uses a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Cadillac's V6 feeds an eight-speed, paddle-shiftable automatic that includes overdrive ratios in both seventh and eighth gears. All-wheel drive is available on higher trim levels. Front-wheel-drive XT5 models return 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). Add all-wheel drive to the mix and those mileage ratings drop a uniform 1 mpg each.

Interior comfort is top-notch, with two rows of seats that offer ample room for full-size adults in both front and back. Cadillac's touch-operated infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded Bose speaker system is available. Physical switches have been reintroduced, replacing most of the controversial capacitive controls from the previous model. The switches mean that controls react more positively and operate more intuitively than before, but we'd still like a traditional volume knob.

With excellent forward visibility, large side mirrors and an optional rear-facing camera display in the rearview mirror, the XT5 is easy to maneuver. Handling is secure, the suspension is supple and the brakes are strong. Common active safety features, including low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist, have been added to most 2019 XT5 trim levels as standard equipment.

Making sense of the luxury crossover SUV market takes some serious research. Luckily, Edmunds has full reviews to help you figure out which 2019 Cadillac XT5 is right for you.

2019 Cadillac XT5 Overview

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 is offered in the following submodels: XT5 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac XT5?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac XT5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XT5 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XT5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac XT5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XT5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

