Estimated values
2007 Cadillac SRX V8 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$2,767
|$3,134
|Clean
|$1,972
|$2,581
|$2,919
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,211
|$2,490
|Rough
|$1,416
|$1,841
|$2,060
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac SRX V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,497
|$3,579
|$4,184
|Clean
|$2,332
|$3,340
|$3,897
|Average
|$2,003
|$2,861
|$3,324
|Rough
|$1,674
|$2,382
|$2,751