Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 for Sale Near Me

Vera Cadillac - Pembroke Pines / Florida

New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. dark adriatic blue metallic 2017 Cadillac XT5 FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, *CADILLAC CERTIFIED*, LEATHER!, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cargo Shade (LPO), Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 x 8 Multi-Spoke Aluminum. Odometer is 6955 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYKNARS2HZ243217

Stock: G188683B

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-22-2020