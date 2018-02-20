Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,800$5,534 Below Market
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **We Deliver**, **Clean CarFax!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14-Speakers, Door Lock & Latch Shields, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Locking Wheel Lugs, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Safety Alert Seat, Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Column Lock Control, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyThis Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac comes with a 6 year, 100,000 mile warranty! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Cadillac Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Cadillac has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Cadillac Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified warranties are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first and are valid at every Cadillac dealership nationwide!Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS4HZ264219
Stock: 20570P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 30,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,500$7,711 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Reward yourself with our 2017 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury SUV displayed in Stellar Black Metallic! Fueled by a 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 310hp with its 8 Speed Automatic transmission, putting ample power at your command. Our Front Wheel Drive Crossover SUV provides smooth, confident handling and scores near 27mpg on the highway. Admire the elegant proportions of our XT5 Premium Luxury that are beautifully enhanced with jewel-like headlamps, illuminated door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. With class-leading legroom, the Premium Luxury cabin is a haven of comfort and refinement, featuring comfortable leather on heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split sliding/reclining second-row seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a hands-free liftgate, and remote engine start. Innovation is close at hand with our central touchscreen with the CUE infotainment interface. You'll appreciate the convenience of voice commands, full-color navigation, WiFi capability, wireless device charging, smartphone integration, and Bose audio with available satellite radio. Drive smarter behind the wheel of our Cadillac XT5 that surrounds you with technology to keep you aware and confident. A rearview camera, front parking sensors, forward collision alert, and lane departure warning/intervention add to your peace of mind. Designed to accommodate your needs while expressing your distinctive sense of style, this is a superb choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS8HZ133424
Stock: 133424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 14,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,400$3,800 Below Market
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2017 Cadillac XT5 Base Certified. Radiant Silver Metallic FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT** RADLEY VIP INCLUDED** Oil changes, tire rotations, alignment checks, engine light diagnostics and state inspection. Our goal is to make sure your next purchase will result in a high quality trade in later on down the road. Odometer is 17531 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash preventionCALL BEN HYDE for more details @ 540/376-3740. This vehicle is located at Radley Cadillac on 3421 Jefferson Davis Hwy Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS3HZ224482
Stock: CWP0076
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 8,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,299$3,601 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Dark Granite Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Dark Granite Metallic Odometer is 17902 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside AssistanceAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention XT5 Luxury, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Dark Granite Metallic, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS3HZ209695
Stock: RA1697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,977$5,082 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / ONLY 19,600 MILES / MSRP WAS $51,400 / NAVIGATION / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG / PANO ROOF / BLIND SPOT / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION WARNING / REAR CAMERA / BOSE AUDIO / REMOTE START2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 3.6L V6 DI VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Dark Granite Metallic, Cirrus w/Dark Titanium Accents w/Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, 18 x 8 Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Alert Seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.Odometer is 13194 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS3HZ232924
Stock: CPR3552
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 18,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,900$6,272 Below Market
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS3HZ118040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,379$3,615 Below Market
Exceptional Motorcar - Defiance / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Red Passion Tintcoat 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4D Sport Utility FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT BLUETOOTH, MP3- USB / I-POD READY, USB ADAPTER, WI FI, BACK UP CAMERA, BOSE AUDIO, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER, MOONROOF SUNROOF, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, POWER SEATS, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, XT5 Luxury 4D Sport Utility, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Jet Black w/Full Leather Seats, 18 x 8 Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Navigation System, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22008 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Exceptional Motorcar Ally Certified Warranty Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash preventionDrive on out and see us today at 20891 County Road 424 Defiance, OH 43512 Located right off of US 24 Exit 22. Check us out at ** exceptionalmotorcar.com ** Proudly serving: Paulding, Defiance, Fort Wayne, Van Wert, Findlay, Lima, Toledo, Delphos, Detroit, Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart, and all of greater Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.Reviews:* Pleasing ride and handling; generous interior space; excellent forward visibility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS0HZ112017
Stock: Z112017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 4,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$3,795 Below Market
Paul Conte Cadillac - Freeport / New York
Recent Arrival! 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4D Sport Utility Stellar Black Metallic Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 24070 miles below market average! FREE New York State Re-Inspections, FREE Car Washes for all long as you own your vehicle! No Extra Charge for Cadillac Certification on any Certified Vehicle! Absolutely NO Dealer Prep Fees or Hidden Fees, Fully Transparent Pricing - the price you see is the price you pay (plus tax and DMV) FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT 19/27 City/Highway MPG Experience the Conte Difference! Paul Conte Cadillac is a family owned and operated dealership since 1979, offering world-class customer service. We are a 20-Time Cadillac MASTER Dealer. We offer Saturday Service Hours, and our Service Department is located on premises with a Large Fleet or NEW Cadillac Loaner Vehicles. Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Reviews: * Pleasing ride and handling; generous interior space; excellent forward visibility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRSXHZ233511
Stock: U7670
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,736$3,678 Below Market
Vera Cadillac - Pembroke Pines / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE!!!....Welcome to VERA Cadillac. At VERA, we are different from the typical car dealership. It all starts with our VERA Philosophy, To treat every single customer as you would want to be treated, and provide an unforgettable luxury experience, regardless of purchase. We train our staff to treat every VERA customer as they would family members, friends and neighbors. It is our promise to you, and part of the VERA Difference. The decision to buy or lease a vehicle is one of the biggest financial decisions people make, and we strive to help you make the best possible decisions in a relaxed, friendly, no-pressure environment. We also offer a full line of services, from maintenance to collision repair and everything in between. At Vera we promise the following -Clear and transparent pricing for all vehicles on our website. -No hassle, no haggle buying process. We will show you our best price up front before you come in. -Select your vehicle online, schedule your test drive and we will complete your in-store transaction in under an hour. -Buy with confidence, we offer the following- 3 Day Money Back Guarantee 30 Day vehicle Exchange Program. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. dark adriatic blue metallic 2017 Cadillac XT5 FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, *CADILLAC CERTIFIED*, LEATHER!, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cargo Shade (LPO), Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 x 8 Multi-Spoke Aluminum. It's a DIFFERENT WAY of doing business in the Auto Industry. Odometer is 6955 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS2HZ243217
Stock: G188683B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 27,994 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,900$4,240 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS4HZ210414
Stock: M210414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,741$4,573 Below Market
Ed Morse Sawgrass Cadillac - Sunrise / Florida
WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.Certified. 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Crystal White Tricoat CARFAX One-Owner.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOdometer is 9086 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/27 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS6HZ109302
Stock: LF133282A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999$3,441 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Dark Granite Metallic. Certified. 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Dark Granite Metallic Odometer is 10461 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention XT5 Luxury, Cadillac Certified, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Dark Granite Metallic, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Con
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS1HZ209484
Stock: RAG1725
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 13,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,228$3,438 Below Market
North County Buick GMC - Escondido / California
One owner. 13,290 miles! Save thousands from new. Crystal White Tricoat, Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents w/Leatherette Seating Surfaces. 19/27 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWDAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash preventionReviews:* Pleasing ride and handling; generous interior space; excellent forward visibility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS2HZ325206
Stock: P744495
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,799$3,366 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD. Certified. 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Deep Amethyst Metallic Odometer is 10819 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention XT5 Luxury, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS6HZ272306
Stock: RAG1728
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 17,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,963$3,542 Below Market
Cadillac of Novi - Novi / Michigan
Cadillac of Novi is excited to offer this outstanding-looking 2017 Cadillac XT5. Luxury dark granite metallic AWDCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Odometer is 14468 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!BEAUTY IS NOT ENOUGH, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!, CLEAN CARFAX!!, FACTORY NAVIGATION, FAMILY CAR, FIRST CLASS PERFORMANCE, FULLY LOADED, HIGH PERFORMANCE., MUST SEE., NON SMOKER VEHICLE, LUXURY AT IT'S FINEST, PERFECT FIRST VEHICLE, SUPER CLEAN., TECHNOLOGY OF EMOTION, THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE, TREAT IT WITH RESPECT, UNLIKE ANY OTHER., WHAT A LUXURY CAR SHOULD BE., WON'T LAST LONG, YOU WILL LOVE THIS CAR, LOCAL TRADE IN, COMPLIMENTARY LOANER SERVICE, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, Garage door transmitter, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Metro Detroit area's premier Cadillac dealership. All of our vehicles go through a multipoint safety inspection. We will also help you customize your purchase to fit your buying needs. See dealer to confirm final pricing and availability.Reviews: * Pleasing ride and handling; generous interior space; excellent forward visibility. Source: EdmundsAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS0HZ324976
Stock: 6034
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 5,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,025$3,968 Below Market
Jim Riehl's Friendly Cadillac - Clinton Township / Michigan
For Your 'Best Deal' it's Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group. Browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, get your trade appraised or investigate finance options. All hassle free! 2017 Cadillac XT5 Stellar Black Metallic 3.6L V6 DI VVT FWD 8-Speed Automatic Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 21309 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection Our experienced sales staff is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. Come in today for a free test-drive!We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, investigate financing options, or get your trade appraised. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online Contact Us form or by calling us. At Jim Riehls Friendly Automotive we have taken every measure to ensure that our dealerships offer the very best new and used car buying experience. With so much to offer it's no wonder so many Detroit Michigan residents have relied on Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group for all of their automotive needs. Check out all the standard equipment Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Sat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS0HZ326158
Stock: H-20IP402
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 17,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,800
Classic Chevrolet of Denison - Denison / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Crystal White Tricoat 2017 Cadillac XT5 FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT Odometer is 9968 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Reviews: * Pleasing ride and handling; generous interior space; excellent forward visibility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS5HZ322395
Stock: PC322395
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 18,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,377$4,212 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 18,000 MILES / MSRP WAS $51,900 / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG $770 / NAVIGATION $1025 / PANO ROOF / BLIND SPOT / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION ALERT / BOSE SURROUND SOUND / SIRIUS XM / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / HEATED SEATS& STEERING WHEEL / REMOTE STARTER2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 3.6L V6 DI VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Stellar Black Metallic, Jet Black w/Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, 18 x 8 Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14-Speakers, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pedestrian Detection, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Pano Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Alert Seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.Odometer is 12707 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside AssistanceOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS5HZ269005
Stock: CPR3741
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac XT5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac XT5
- 5(53%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(14%)
- 1(9%)
Related Cadillac XT5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT5 Reading PA
- Used Cadillac CTS Vancouver WA
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT New York NY
- Used Cadillac CTS Columbus OH
- Used Cadillac XT5 Charlottesville VA
- Used Cadillac DTS Woodbridge VA
- Used Cadillac XT4 Plano TX
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon Bellevue WA
- Used Cadillac CTS Manassas VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011 Fairfax VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2013 Paterson NJ
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012 Fort Worth TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser