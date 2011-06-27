Estimated values
2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,224
|$3,959
|$4,348
|Clean
|$2,967
|$3,641
|$3,999
|Average
|$2,452
|$3,004
|$3,303
|Rough
|$1,938
|$2,368
|$2,606
Estimated values
2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,118
|$4,269
|$4,881
|Clean
|$2,869
|$3,926
|$4,490
|Average
|$2,372
|$3,240
|$3,708
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,553
|$2,925