Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,370
|$21,209
|$23,957
|Clean
|$17,453
|$20,154
|$22,763
|Average
|$15,619
|$18,045
|$20,377
|Rough
|$13,785
|$15,935
|$17,991
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,635
|$22,471
|$25,215
|Clean
|$18,655
|$21,354
|$23,959
|Average
|$16,695
|$19,118
|$21,448
|Rough
|$14,735
|$16,883
|$18,936
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,876
|$16,649
|$19,329
|Clean
|$13,183
|$15,821
|$18,366
|Average
|$11,798
|$14,165
|$16,441
|Rough
|$10,413
|$12,509
|$14,516
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,718
|$20,518
|$23,226
|Clean
|$16,833
|$19,497
|$22,069
|Average
|$15,065
|$17,456
|$19,756
|Rough
|$13,296
|$15,415
|$17,442
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,144
|$21,091
|$23,941
|Clean
|$17,238
|$20,042
|$22,749
|Average
|$15,427
|$17,944
|$20,364
|Rough
|$13,616
|$15,846
|$17,979
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,266
|$22,221
|$25,078
|Clean
|$18,305
|$21,116
|$23,829
|Average
|$16,381
|$18,905
|$21,331
|Rough
|$14,458
|$16,695
|$18,833
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,790
|$19,486
|$22,091
|Clean
|$15,952
|$18,517
|$20,991
|Average
|$14,276
|$16,578
|$18,791
|Rough
|$12,600
|$14,640
|$16,590
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,703
|$19,364
|$21,939
|Clean
|$15,869
|$18,401
|$20,846
|Average
|$14,202
|$16,475
|$18,661
|Rough
|$12,534
|$14,549
|$16,476
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,363
|$25,205
|$27,957
|Clean
|$21,247
|$23,951
|$26,565
|Average
|$19,014
|$21,444
|$23,780
|Rough
|$16,782
|$18,937
|$20,995
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,067
|$26,347
|$29,522
|Clean
|$21,916
|$25,037
|$28,052
|Average
|$19,613
|$22,416
|$25,112
|Rough
|$17,310
|$19,795
|$22,171
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,251
|$21,698
|$24,067
|Clean
|$18,290
|$20,619
|$22,869
|Average
|$16,368
|$18,461
|$20,472
|Rough
|$14,447
|$16,302
|$18,074
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,758
|$22,615
|$25,379
|Clean
|$18,772
|$21,490
|$24,115
|Average
|$16,799
|$19,241
|$21,587
|Rough
|$14,827
|$16,991
|$19,059
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,503
|$20,294
|$22,994
|Clean
|$16,629
|$19,285
|$21,849
|Average
|$14,882
|$17,266
|$19,559
|Rough
|$13,134
|$15,248
|$17,268
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,820
|$17,290
|$19,678
|Clean
|$14,080
|$16,430
|$18,698
|Average
|$12,600
|$14,711
|$16,738
|Rough
|$11,121
|$12,991
|$14,778
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,249
|$23,149
|$25,955
|Clean
|$19,239
|$21,997
|$24,662
|Average
|$17,217
|$19,695
|$22,077
|Rough
|$15,196
|$17,392
|$19,492
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,183
|$18,824
|$21,376
|Clean
|$15,375
|$17,887
|$20,311
|Average
|$13,760
|$16,015
|$18,182
|Rough
|$12,144
|$14,143
|$16,053