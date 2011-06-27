  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,370$21,209$23,957
Clean$17,453$20,154$22,763
Average$15,619$18,045$20,377
Rough$13,785$15,935$17,991
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,635$22,471$25,215
Clean$18,655$21,354$23,959
Average$16,695$19,118$21,448
Rough$14,735$16,883$18,936
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,876$16,649$19,329
Clean$13,183$15,821$18,366
Average$11,798$14,165$16,441
Rough$10,413$12,509$14,516
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,718$20,518$23,226
Clean$16,833$19,497$22,069
Average$15,065$17,456$19,756
Rough$13,296$15,415$17,442
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,144$21,091$23,941
Clean$17,238$20,042$22,749
Average$15,427$17,944$20,364
Rough$13,616$15,846$17,979
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,266$22,221$25,078
Clean$18,305$21,116$23,829
Average$16,381$18,905$21,331
Rough$14,458$16,695$18,833
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,790$19,486$22,091
Clean$15,952$18,517$20,991
Average$14,276$16,578$18,791
Rough$12,600$14,640$16,590
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,703$19,364$21,939
Clean$15,869$18,401$20,846
Average$14,202$16,475$18,661
Rough$12,534$14,549$16,476
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,363$25,205$27,957
Clean$21,247$23,951$26,565
Average$19,014$21,444$23,780
Rough$16,782$18,937$20,995
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,067$26,347$29,522
Clean$21,916$25,037$28,052
Average$19,613$22,416$25,112
Rough$17,310$19,795$22,171
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,251$21,698$24,067
Clean$18,290$20,619$22,869
Average$16,368$18,461$20,472
Rough$14,447$16,302$18,074
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,758$22,615$25,379
Clean$18,772$21,490$24,115
Average$16,799$19,241$21,587
Rough$14,827$16,991$19,059
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,503$20,294$22,994
Clean$16,629$19,285$21,849
Average$14,882$17,266$19,559
Rough$13,134$15,248$17,268
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,820$17,290$19,678
Clean$14,080$16,430$18,698
Average$12,600$14,711$16,738
Rough$11,121$12,991$14,778
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,249$23,149$25,955
Clean$19,239$21,997$24,662
Average$17,217$19,695$22,077
Rough$15,196$17,392$19,492
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,183$18,824$21,376
Clean$15,375$17,887$20,311
Average$13,760$16,015$18,182
Rough$12,144$14,143$16,053
Sell my 2015 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Cadillac CTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,821 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,821 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Cadillac CTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,183 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,821 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Cadillac CTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Cadillac CTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Cadillac CTS ranges from $10,413 to $19,329, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Cadillac CTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.